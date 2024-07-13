Bonum Certa Men Certa

Holly Million, GNOME Foundation departure after Albanian whistleblower revelations

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2024

Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock.

Various blog posts have appeared linking the GNOME Foundation to the Albanian Outreachy whistleblowers. Within days, the executive director, Holly Million, has resigned.

Resignations are not always a sign of wrongdoing. She may have simply resigned in disgust.

Given the sensitive nature of a scandal that impacts the careers of colleagues, she may not be able to say anything publicly about it.

Nonetheless, some things are very easy to check.

When Holly Million was hired nine months ago there was a lot of public criticism of the decision to hire an outsider. Being an outsider means that she had no prior knowledge of these scandals.

When I resigned from the FSFE Fellowship in 2018, I resigned in disgust. After my resignation, the Fellowship bloggers have been keeping tabs on Neil McGovern. Fellowship reports provide the most valuable background information into the problems that Holly Million inherited when she started the job.

Holly Million has been on the defensive the whole time. These problems keep popping up in different places.

In April, the rudeness from various people at Debian and their WIPO crusade forced more emails about the Outreachy scandals into the public sphere.

There was a panic to remove references to Albanian from the GNOME Foundation web site.

People noticed there was a cover-up in progress and on 4 July I published a blog showing that there is a cover-up and evidence has vanished or been edited/deleted from various web sites.

Holly Million, as a newcomer to open source, could have taken the moral high ground and offered to try and fix this. Maybe she didn't feel the GNOME Foundation board would support her. Maybe the board and her colleagues have been hiding details from her. Even if she did know everything about the history, maybe she just didn't feel this cleanup job would be worth the effort.

My blog was published at the beginning of the US long weekend for the 4th of July.

The head of internships, Felipe Borges, announced he is stepping down on 10 July, the Wednesday after my blog.

On Thursday, 11 July I posted another blog about how the sexism and gossip from Debian is a big turn-off for women. The blog concluded with the comment:

men spreading gossip like that only scare women away

Million's decision to walk away from GNOME has appeared another one day after that on 12 July.

When the phone hacking scandal came out in the UK, Rupert Murdoch made the decision to mothball his News of the World newspaper.

GNOME Foundation is different. The GNOME software is integrated into many other products and operating systems. Could the GNOME software development be taken in-house by IBM Red Hat or another one of the sponsors?

Please see the chronological history of how the Debian harassment and abuse culture evolved.

Holly Million, GNOME Foundation, resignation

Please see the chronological history of how the Debian harassment and abuse culture evolved.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Microsoft Windows Down to 23% in Spain
the rate of change is noteworthy
Truth is Always Truth
Desperate efforts to suppress the truth resulted in even worse chaos and some people are going to pay for it
GNOME Foundation Welcomes Dolly
It didn't work out with Molly and Holly
 
500 Days' Uptime Very Soon
Good luck doing that with Windows...
Windows Falls Below 20% in Tunisia
A month ago we wrote about GNU/Linux in Tunisia
Links 15/07/2024: Google Wants Wiz and Why "Sports Ruin Everything"
Links for the day
Gemini Links 15/07/2024: Old Computer Challenge and Sending Files via NNCP
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 14, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, July 14, 2024
Debian History Harassment & Abuse culture evolution
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
[Meme] It Is Not About Empowerment, It's About Optics for Bigots and Businessmen
Truth hurts
Android Surges to New Highs in Georgia, Windows Plunges to 30% (It Was 99% in 2012)
Until 2012 almost all Web requests there came from Windows
Another Casualty of the 'GAI' Ponzi Scheme: Most of the News Cycle and News Sites
accelerated death of journalism
Empowering Predators Who Fancy Exercising Control Over Women (Using Corporate Money)
Remember this when Google talks about diversity, women etc.
GNU/Linux Continues Its Rapid Growth in July, Today We Look at Belgium
Again, a word of caution: statCounter isn't a perfect yardstick
Links 14/07/2024: Goldman Sachs Says 'Advanced' or 'Generative' Hey Hi (AI) is Just Hype, Thoughts on Negatives
Links for the day
Links 14/07/2024: Perils for AI PC Hype Train, Further Attacks on Freedom of the Press
Links for the day
A Response to Bill Maher's Senseless Attacks on Julian Assange and Wikileaks
published a few hours ago
The List of Sites or Sources for Linux News is Getting Shorter Over Time (Despite GNU and Linux Steadily Growing in Usage)
A lack of publishing begets lack of educated, informed population (a return to Dark Ages where rulers leverage mass ignorance)
The Number of Web Servers Has Gone Down
Cloud fatigue deux?
[Meme] GNOME Foundation's Relationship With Women
Lots more coming soon, so stay tuned
The Smugness of "I'm a Journalist"
Attacking women for expressing their opinions (for example, about the abuse they received) isn't unprecedented
It Takes No Courage to Become Another Corporate Stooge
transition to spam
Why Techrights Has Just Programmatically Blacklisted ZDNet
Even their "Linux" writers are AWOL
Gemini Links 14/07/2024: The Stress of 24/7 Notifications and FOSS tools for Sipeed Tang Nano 1K
Links for the day
Windows Already Down to 10% in Lao (It was 96% a Decade and a Half Ago), Vista 11 Adoption Has Stalled
And GNU/Linux is topping a 1-year high in Loa
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 13, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, July 13, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Links 13/07/2024: Patent Trolls in UK Court of Appeal, Eric Schmidt Continues so Show Womanising at Google
Links for the day
Links 13/07/2024: Not Quite Dead Yet After All and Unfederated E-mail
Links for the day
Holly Million, GNOME Foundation departure after Albanian whistleblower revelations
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Julian Assange’s Brother Gabriel Shipton Explains the Logistics of 'Smuggling' Julian Out of the United Kingdom
a lot of new information and prison stories
[Meme] Like They Got Rid of Molly (and Now Holly)
Pay over 100,000 dollars a year for someone without any background in tech (to "lead" a tech project)
Microsoft Windows Falls to Almost 10% in Palestine (It Was Measured at 100% Just 15 Years Ago)
quite a big drop
Guardianship of the Licence is Not Enough (the Case of Systemd and Microsoft)
Whether the GPL gets enforced or not, if people adopt lousy software, that will have negative consequences
Speaking Out and Spreading the Message of GNU
Free Software Foundation (FSF) got 112 new members since 2.5 weeks ago
[Video] Why Wikileaks Publishing War-Related Documents Was Both Important and Justified
It's important to remember the principle which says privacy is for the powerless, whereas the powerful (like those with the power to kill) deserve not privacy but transparency
3.5 Years in Gemini
It's important to speak about and spread the word (about software freedom, BSD, GNU/Linux, patents etc.) in a medium that's strategic and growing
[Meme] Whoever in GNOME Decided to Attack the G (GNU), It Was a Foolish Miscalculation
How could they expect any outcome other than GNOME's own collapse?
Windows Down to Unprecedented Low in Czech Republic, Android Rises to New Record
From 98% in July 2009 (15 years ago) Windows is down to all-time low of 38% and well below Android
GNOME Foundation Lost Nearly a Million Dollars in 2 Years, IBM and GAFAM Won't Bail It Out Anymore
Seems like a suicide mission
Google News Has Become a Big Pile of Garbage
The issue predates chatbots, but these SEO tricks were accelerated somewhat by slop
OpenAI and ChatGPT Could Very Well Collapse and Shut Down Later This Year (Huge Losses, Sagging Usage Levels, and Massive Debt)
we illuminate the suppressed observations that Microsoft-sponsored publishers and cheaply-made slop (LLM spew disguised as "news") try to distract from
[Meme] Attacking the "G" in GNOME (Since 2009) Was a Mistake
Spending 50,000 pounds to sue women of racial minority
Difficult Times in GNOME Foundation
GNOME Foundation is in "crisis management" or "face-saving" or "damage control" mode
Links 13/07/2024: TikTok Interferences, YouTube Throttled in Russia
Links for the day
Kathy Lette on Julian Assange Staying at Her Attic, Why His Release Matters So Much, and Jen Robinson Staying Over Yesterday
They talk a lot about politics, but the segment mentions publishers, including Rushdie
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 12, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 12, 2024
Microsoft Windows Down to a New Low in Canada (Only a Third)
Very steep decline a decade ago