Dr. Richard Stallman, Invited by LibreTech Collective, is Giving a Public Talk in Georgia Tech Next Month (Scheller College of Business)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2025

Georgia Tech

Georgia Institute of Technology

As many Americans are aware, Georgia Tech is considered very good when it comes to Computer Science, even if Georgia the state isn't renowned for fantastic education.

According to this new post, Georgia Tech will be hosting Dr. Stallman a month from now in the Scheller College of Business Room #100, which is an impressive venue:

Scheller Scheller College of Business Room #100

To avoid feeding social control media we'll just replicate the announcement below:

Dr. Richard Stallman is a highly influential and often controversial computer scientist whose work has shaped modern computing. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Harvard University and later completed his graduate studies at MIT. In 1983, he left the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to launch his own free software operating system project - what would become the GNU Project, which today forms the foundation of GNU/Linux systems used worldwide, including by students at Georgia Tech.

LibreTech Collective is honored to host Dr. Stallman for his first visit to Atlanta since the 1990s and his first-ever appearance at Georgia Tech. This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the most significant figures in the history of software freedom, learn about his perspectives on AI and computing, and engage in discussion with fellow students and technologists. This will be his first talk at a U.S. college since his cancer diagnosis and successful recovery in 2019.

Dr. Stallman will also be recruiting contributors for the GNU Project. If you’re interested in potentially joining one of the largest and most successful long-running software engineering projects - used daily by you and your peers at Georgia Tech and universities around the world - please bring a résumé and a friendly, curious attitude!

Event space is first come, first served. Please note that we will be accepting cash ONLY donations for our fundraiser at the event.

LibreTech Collective would like to extend our sincere thanks to the College of Computing and the ANAK Society for their support in making this event possible.

All the comments seem positive and supportive:

FREE EVENT: Meet Dr. Richard Stallman - Creator of GCC, GDB, Emacs, and More! Learn About AI, Software Freedom, Meet Dr. Stallman

They can probably squeeze about 400 people into this room if they try hard enough (like in Sweden, where people stood against the walls a few months back)

