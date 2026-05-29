Bonum Certa Men Certa

Linux Foundation Destroys the Identity and History of Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 29, 2026

[2 years ago and 4.5 months ago] Linux Foundation Announces OpenSearch Software Foundation to Foster Open Collaboration in Search and Analytics

We have our share of criticism of LWN [1, 2] primarily because of its connection to the Linux Foundation, a front group of GAFAM/Microsoft et al. Don't be misled by its name.

The chief of LWN is about to give a talk and earlier this week he mentioned a prominent Linux developer (later GAFAM employee). "The text of that speech was hosted on Groklaw," he said, noting that the site is not only gone but is now promoting scams (because the domain got hijacked; it's impersonation). "Back in the OSDL days," an associate recalls (that was 2 decades ago), the real indicator of the trouble that was happening could be discussed and was sometimes discussed at Groklaw. The site's editor, PJ, blasted the Linux Foundation (LF) for taking onboard companies like Novell, saying they would act like Microsoft proxies (after Groklaw was gone Microsoft completely infiltrated the Foundation). Groklaw then went offline, sometimes for a few months at a time, then altogether (all at once).

An associate who participated in Groklaw says the trouble - however subtle - began when the LF kicked out the community representatives. Then Microsoft quickly took over the Foundation and promoted Windows as "Linux" (WSL). The LF would then attack the GPL, too. It was meant to guard the licence of Linux (GPL). It would instead attack GPL defenders and protect violators.

"That was a symptom," the associate recalls, "but should have gotten noticed and acted upon, but was not."

Groklaw's PJ was thorn on the side of LF sponsors, so her site would not be saved by LF. Heck, LF went out of its way to totally destroy linux.com, turning it into a shrine of Microsoft and Bill Epsteingate.

"PJ did great work," the associate concludes, "I'm just disappointed that the site was not archived better and, worse, the domain ended up with squatters. But the latter is likely the fate of all sites sooner or later."

Right now a failing tentacle of the SLAPP industry is being paid a lot of money from third parties connected to Microsoft (even Microsoft salaries); it's trying to take us offline. It sends threats to my wife. It sends us death threats.

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