EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

11.13.17

Microsoft: Sheltering Oneself From Patent Litigation While Passing Patents for Trolls to Attack GNU/Linux

Posted in GNU/Linux, Google, Microsoft, Patents at 12:19 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Not a novel concept [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]

Viking shield

Summary: Another closer look at Provenance Asset Holdings and what exactly it is (connection to AST, part of the cartel Microsoft subsidises to shield itself)

THE latest anti-GNU/Linux (or anti-Android) strategy of Microsoft is to pass patents to trolls and tax OEMs that do not stock/ship/bundle Windows. We warned about such a strategy as far back as 11 years ago. When it comes to Nokia, Microsoft has already instructed Nokia to spread its patents, moving these to shells like MOSAID (now known as Conversant). Recently, thousands of Nokia’s patents also landed on the lap of a mysterious new entity known as Provenance Asset Holdings [1, 2].

“…Microsoft has already instructed Nokia to spread its patents, moving these to shells like MOSAID (now known as Conversant).”According to today’s blog post from IAM, there’s a connection to AST (Linda Biel) and Yahoo, another firm that Microsoft effectively hijacked just less than a decade ago. To quote: “AST has appointed former Yahoo! IP executive Ray Strimaitis as vice president, corporate development and global strategy. Although Strimaitis’s role looks like it will be broader, he is effectively replacing Linda Biel who left the defensive aggregator last month and has joined Provenance Asset Holdings, the new platform created by former AST head Dan McCurdy.

“They’re a form of “big boys’ cartel” which provides few companies shelter that small companies do not enjoy.”“Strimaitis will be responsible for recruiting members both in new industry verticals and new geographies. Although AST’s membership includes a range of major tech businesses, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, it remains relatively small when compared with defensive rival RPX and it has not been able to recruit many new members from emerging markets such as China or in the small to medium sized corporate market.”

We wrote about AST and RPX many times before. They’re a form of “big boys’ cartel” which provides few companies shelter that small companies do not enjoy. All in all, it acts just like a pyramid scheme which benefits only those at the very top. And speaking of shelters, The New Yorker is the latest to write about Allergan’s patent “scam” that made the Mohawks too look like scammers. This was published a few hours ago (ahead of next week’s edition) and to quote the writer’s conclusion:

Maneuvers like Shore’s rarely go unchallenged. Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled that some of Allergan’s Restasis patents were invalid. (The company has said that it will appeal.) The judge also commented that “sovereign immunity should not be treated as a monetizable commodity.” On the same basis, some members of Congress, led by Senator Claire McCaskill, are so annoyed that they’re calling for the abrogation of Native American sovereign immunity in patent-claims cases. This is theoretically possible, because the sovereign immunity of tribes, unlike that of states, isn’t enshrined in the Eleventh Amendment. But Shore points out that such a measure would penalize Native Americans without actually closing the loophole. If Congress limits tribal immunity, he could easily shift the patent portfolios to state universities. Shore says that he’s in talks with several underfunded state-run historically black colleges and universities. As long as there’s money to be made gaming the system, he figures it’s desirable (and good P.R.) for some of that money to go to those who need it most.

Here is another key statement: “Soon, tribal leaders say, they will have a small portfolio of patents, covering other medicines and also computer software and hardware. No tribe members were involved in designing these products.”

“There’s lots of money allocated these days to the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR campaign.”This relates to Microsoft in the sense that it’s passing patents to entities which cannot be sued. They’re classic trolls whose sole purpose is to “monetise” (to use their euphemism) these patents. How can Microsoft get away with all this and still be called a company that “loves Linux”? Even when it’s corrupting officials in Munich in order for them to dump GNU/Linux? Well, there are corruptible journalists everywhere looking for easy cash (the publishers can offer that, Microsoft pays for ads). There’s lots of money allocated these days to the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR campaign.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Microsoft: Sheltering Oneself From Patent Litigation While Passing Patents for Trolls to Attack GNU/Linux

    Another closer look at Provenance Asset Holdings and what exactly it is (connection to AST, part of the cartel Microsoft subsidises to shield itself)

  2. The Patent Trolls' Lobby is Losing the Battle for Europe

    The situation in Europe is looking grim for patent trolls, for their policies and the envisioned system (which they lobbied for) isn't coming to fruition and their main casualty is the old (and functioning) EPO

  3. Unitary Patent (UPC) is Dead to the EPO and ANSERA is Not the Answer as Patent Quality Declines and Talented Staff Leaves

    EPOPIC comes to an end and the EPO does not mention the UPC 'content' in it; ANSERA, in the meantime, raises more questions than it answers and IP Kat makes a formal query<

  4. Why Honest Journalism on Patent Matters Barely Exists

    Media coverage in the area of patent law is still appalling as it's dominated if not monopolised by those who benefit from patent maximalism

  5. Patent Maximalism Around the World

    A roundup of stories or spin observed over the past week, mostly favouring those who profit from patents rather than creation of anything

  6. Links 13/11/2017: Samsung’s DeX Revisited, Linux Kernel 4.14 Released

    Links for the day

  7. Time for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) to Disregard Rulings From the Eastern District of Texas

    A look at the latest developments at the Federal Circuit and some bits about Microsoft's extortion using software patents (even after Alice)

  8. Alice (De Facto Ban on Software Patents) Remains Untouched in 2017 and Likely in 2018 As Well

    The patent microcosm (people like Dennis Crouch) is trying to find cases that can contradict Alice (at the higher levels, especially the US Supreme Court) but is unable to find them; as things stand, suing anyone with a software patent seems like a losing/high-risk strategy

  9. The USPTO's Joe Matal (Interim Director) Sounds Serious About Improving the Patent Quality and Services

    An expressed desire to improve the US patent system rather than treat is like a money-making machine, as illuminated in recent days by Patently-O

  10. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Defends Firms From Bogus Patents and US Congress Hears About How PTAB Dodgers Misuse Immunity

    The debate about PTAB is being lost by the patent microcosm, whose attempt to dodge and demonise PTAB merely serves to reinforce PTAB's importance and continued success

  11. Links 11/11/2017: Mesa 17.2.5 and Wine 2.21 Released

    Links for the day

  12. Benoît Battistelli Gives Power to Željko Topić, Not Just to António Campinos

    Topić still derives power from Battistelli, who treats him like his right-hand man

  13. Next EPO President Will Continue a Cooperation Which Does Not Exist

    Kluwer Patent Blog is nitpicking the words of António Campinos and expressing scepticism about progress to be made by Campinos

  14. More Microsoft AstroTurfing by Association for Competitive Technology (ACT) and Mingorance

    ACT, now led by Morgan Reed rather than Zuck, is still meddling in European policy (software patents agenda) and other familar front groups appear at the scene in an effort to influence DG Competition

  15. Consensus Around the High Likelihood That the Unitary Patent (UPC) is Dead and Backlash Against Deniers of It

    Online discussions about the UPC have rapidly shifted to assume, quite correctly in fact, that the UPC is facing mortal danger from which it may never recover

  16. The EPO in the Hands of Politicians Who Serve Their Towns Rather Than Users of the EPO

    The utterly absurd situation in which Battistelli has put the EPO; conflicts of interest have become abundantly clear and they are exploited to their fullest

  17. Team Battistelli Snubbed by the EPO's Representatives of Nations

    Battistelli's popularity sinks to levels so low that chairs are no longer shy to turn him down

  18. Links 9/11/2017: NetworkManager 1.9.90, Ubuntu Wants a New Theme

    Links for the day

  19. Apple v Samsung Dominates the News, But Samsung Has Just Taken on MPEG-LA Using PTAB Inter Partes Reviews

    Samsung is attempting to trash multimedia patents (HEVC), which are essentially software patents, but the media is focused on the Supreme Court's refusal to revisit software patents in Apple v Samsung

  20. Administrative Council of the EPO is Concerned That the Office is Largely German and Male, Recruitment Bar Has Fallen

    The EPO's inability to attract people from abroad (countries other than Germany) and enough female scientists is a subject of concern within the Organisation, whose recruitment standards have sunk to embarrassing levels in the wake of unprecedented scandals

  21. Patent Office of the Netherlands Expresses Uncertainty About UPC, Voices Concern About Benoît Battistelli's Attack on Staff

    Benoît Battistelli's ruthless and destructive push for the UPC, combined with disregard for the law and the welfare of EPO staff, results in strongly-worded publications that don't even assume that the UPC will ever materialise

  22. Links 8/11/2017: Atom 1.22, Bodhi 3, Arch Linux Officially Ends 32-Bit Support

    Links for the day

  23. Benoît Battistelli Brews New Scandals in Saint-Germain-en-Laye and in Haar

    The media has begun speaking about Battistelli's super-expensive (and wasteful) bash in Saint-Germain-en-Laye (news which we broke over a month ago) and anger is expressed by people who are invited to Haar to celebrate exile

  24. Kluwer Patent Blog Down for Over a Day, Key Article Archived, UPC Deception Carries On

    Concern about loss of information regarding the Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the latest misinformation as seen today in EPOPIC

  25. Expect an Avalanche of Bad Patents (Including Software Patents) From the EPO to Become Invalid, Shaving Off a Lot of Imaginary Value

    The crisis of patent quality in Europe is causing uncertainty and invalidation in bulk -- a problem which would likely exacerbate in years to come

  26. Jacques Michel's EUROPATIS and Questel at EPOPIC Event, Which EPO Uses for Lobbying Purposes

    EPOPIC, where Raimund Lutz has just gone, has some familiar faces in it

  27. Kluwer Patent Blog is Down/Sabotaged, But UPC and EPO Spin Carries on in Other Sites

    An outline of some of the very latest deception surrounding the EPO and Team Battistelli's failed UPC coup

  28. Links 7/11/2017: Krita 4.0 Development Update, Apache Kafka Reaches 1.0, Apache OpenOffice Revisited

    Links for the day

  29. Putting Radicals and Foes of Technology in Charge of Patents

    The endless efforts to put the patent 'industry' in charge of patent policy have yielded some results, but the world can see who's behind it and why it's unethical

  30. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Under Attack by the Patent Trolls' Lobby Ahead of Congressional Intervention

    Tribal immunity is being misused by patent predators -- a serious issue which has come under profound scrutiny; those who profit from extreme litigation, however, hope that such immunity can undermine PTAB altogether

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts