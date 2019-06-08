EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

06.08.19

Microsoft and Proprietary Software Vendors a Financial Boon for the Linux Foundation, But at What Cost?

Posted in Finance, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 11:25 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The following figures/chart was released two days ago

A salary chart for Zemlin PAC

Summary: The Linux Foundation is thriving financially, but the sources of income are diversified to the point where the Linux Foundation is actually funded by foes of Linux, defeating the very purpose or direction of such a nonprofit foundation (led by self-serving millionaires who don’t use GNU/Linux)

THIS past week we got a lot of attention and received unprecedented traffic levels partly because of our Linux Foundation coverage. Incidentally, only days ago ProPublica released new tax filings in huge quantities, including a new(er) one from the Linux Foundation. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. In ProPublica’s own words (it is one of my favourite sites):

On Thursday, we launched a new feature for our Nonprofit Explorer database: The ability to search the full text of nearly 3 million electronically filed nonprofit tax filings sent to the IRS since 2011.

Nonprofit Explorer already lets researchers, reporters and the general public search for tax information from more than 1.8 million nonprofit organizations in the United States, as well as allowing users to search for the names of key employees and directors of organizations.

Now, users of our free database can dig deep and search for text that appears anywhere in a nonprofit’s tax records, as long as those records were filed digitally — which according to the IRS covers about two-thirds of nonprofit tax filings in recent years.

How can this be useful to you? For one, this feature lets you find organizations that gave grants to other nonprofits. Any nonprofit that gives grants to another must list those grants on its tax forms — meaning that you can research a nonprofit’s funding by using our search. A search for “ProPublica,” for example, will bring up dozens of foundations that have given us grants to fund our reporting (as well as a few filings that reference Nonprofit Explorer itself).

Among the files published we have the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) finances. It’s a relatively old form. The salary of the FSF’s Executive Director is approximately 7 times lower than what Jim Zemlin pays himself at his PAC, but we’ll come to that in a moment (it’s not comparable in terms of the years and matching documents don’t exist in the public domain).

“Some people became very rich in this whole process, notably Zemlin and his ‘circle’. Now they’re all millionaires.”ProPublica has made it difficult if not impossible to fetch the filings as PDF files. Hopefully their copies of the files won’t go offline (some day they will; it’s inevitable). What these still show us is the great disparity in the “Linux” world; It pays to be Linus Torvalds, but it pays even more to be Jim Zemlin. The latter did not create anything, but he rides the coattails of the former to make a household income of about a million bucks a year (and they have just one child). Today’s business model at this PAC is that of a marketing company. They totally behave like one.

Calling this PAC “naive” would be an understatement (as the word implies merely misplaced intentions). It’s greedy, corruptible and bribed, not just infiltrated. Some people became very rich in this whole process, notably Zemlin and his ‘circle’. Now they’re all millionaires. They ‘sold’ Linux to billionaires. To the likes of Microsoft. It’s very cheap too (a few millions, taking Microsoft perhaps minutes to earn). Microsoft wants and will always try to be “boss” of everything, even GNU/Linux. The PAC was a vulnerability, not a strength, as it’s a dubious, profit-driven ‘nonprofit’ that could be easily bought by anyone over the past 5 years (no community members at the Board, seats are virtually for sale).

Microsoft nowadays does to this PAC (the “Linux” Foundation) what it did to Novell and to Nokia. That’s just what happens when people refuse to learn how entryism works and how to counter it. When everything is for sale those who are most financially able (deep pockets) can get anything they want. It’s just a question of price. People at the “Linux” Foundation, who don’t even use Linux themselves, are making about half a million bucks a year by saying “Linux!” (just saying it is enough)

“Microsoft nowadays does to this PAC (the “Linux” Foundation) what it did to Novell and to Nokia.”In our view, Zemlin is to Torvalds what Don King was to Mike Tyson and it’s only getting yet worse over time. Torvalds said that Linux was “just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like gnu”; well, maybe It won’t be anything professional like GNU, but it will be something professional like WSL inside Vista 10. Microsoft does the versioning now. It even gets to decide whether to sign Linux or not for ‘secure boot’ (or which distributions are ‘safe’ to run, which ones to block). I recently spoke to FSF people, including RMS, about the issue (notably Microsoft’s threat to the direction of this PAC); one main barrier, however, is the perceived rift. I’m not sure FSF would mind if the PAC just sort of went away…

According to the more/most recent publication from ProPublica, the PAC grew its income from $61,085,552 to $81,616,265 in just one year (between 2016 and 2017). No reporting since 2017, it seems, but it’s probably well over $100 million by now (nothing for 2018, at least now, and in 2017 it’s limited as explained here: “Extracted filing data is not available for this tax period, but Form 990 documents are available for download.”).

“It’s like it totally monopolised GNU/Linux, with a budget two orders of magnitude greater than the FSF’s.”Can’t they hire a few GNU/Linux journalists? At $100 per article they can afford to do a million articles per year with this kind of budget. We’re going to say more about this in our next post.

Zemlin increased his salary to $700,000+, but he cannot offer to employ a handful of writers? Really?!?!

There are 12 nonprofit organisations associated with Linux, but Zemlin’s PAC is a lot bigger than all of them combined. It’s like it totally monopolised GNU/Linux, with a budget two orders of magnitude greater than the FSF’s.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Chapter 8: A Foot in the Door -- How to Train Sympathetic Developers and Infiltrate Other Projects

    How to train sympathetic developers and infiltrate other projects

  2. Chapter 7: Patent War -- Use Low-Quality Patents to Prove That All Software Rips Off Your Company

    Patents in the United States last for 20 years from the time of filing. Prior to 1994, the patent term was 17 years from when the patent was issued.

  3. The Linux Foundation in 2019: Over 100 Million Dollars in Income, But Cannot Maintain Linux.com?

    Today’s Linux Foundation gets about 0.1 billion dollars per year (as explained in our previous post), so why can’t it spend about 0.1% of that money on people who write for and maintain a site that actually promotes GNU/Linux?

  4. Microsoft and Proprietary Software Vendors a Financial Boon for the Linux Foundation, But at What Cost?

    The Linux Foundation is thriving financially, but the sources of income are diversified to the point where the Linux Foundation is actually funded by foes of Linux, defeating the very purpose or direction of such a nonprofit foundation (led by self-serving millionaires who don't use GNU/Linux)

  5. The Linux Foundation as a Facilitator of Microsoft's Abduction of Developers (for GitHub, Azure, Visual Studio and Windows)

    There’s a profoundly disturbing pattern; in a rush for influence and money the Linux Foundation inadvertently (or worse — consciously and deliberately) paved the way to Microsoft’s more modern version of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (EEE)

  6. Links 8/6/2019: FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3, Git 2.22.0 and IPFire 2.23

    Links for the day

  7. Microsoft Peter is a Pedophile, Arrested Without Bail

    "Microsoft Peter" turns out to be a very sick man, much like people who apply for a job at Microsoft, knowing the company's dirty dealings and crimes

  8. Links 7/6/2019: IceWM 1.5.5, IBM Layoffs, Kdenlive 19.04.2

    Links for the day

  9. This Week's US Senate Hearings on Patents Are a Farce, Just as Expected

    With few exceptions like the EFF, Senate hears testimonies from stacked panels (full of lobbyists and think tanks), set up for the sole purpose of misleading Senate and helping them buy a law

  10. António Campinos Given an Extension to Prove He Respects the Rule of Law

    President Campinos managed to avert a strike coinciding with the next meeting of the Administrative Council; but that might only be temporary a reprieve

  11. Lawlessness at the EPO Means That Software Patents Are Still Being Granted and EPO Judges Have Their Hands Tied

    The EPO is making it virtually impossible to stop the illicit patenting of algorithms; even the EU nowadays participates in this EPC-violating agenda

  12. The Preparatory Committee of the UPC Does Not Decide for Constitutional Courts

    The latest stunt from Team UPC is rather shallow, but JUVE decided to play along anyway

  13. Chapter 6: Damning With Faint Praise -- Take the Right Examples of Free Software and Exploit Them for Everything

    You might not believe me if I tell you that we decide what “cool” means, unless you look at the results in real life.

  14. The Paid-For UPC Lies

    Attempts to change the law in Europe (or bypass patent courts, constitutions and national laws) have culminated in the truly absurd state we see at the EPO, which is more eager to grant low-quality patents (than ever before) and doesn't even mind its own reputation

  15. The European Patent Office is a Global Threat, Not Just a Threat to Europe

    The nefarious agenda of the litigation lobby (lowering patent quality to make lawsuits abundant) is spreading across the world partly thanks to the work of Team Battistelli (now Team Campinos, who takes it up another notch); it's as if patent offices aren't about examination and assessment anymore because the work becomes more clerical and judgment cursory at best

  16. Links 6/6/2019: Zorin OS 15, Krita 4.2.1, NetBSD 8.1 Released; Fedora 30 Elections

    Links for the day

  17. Chapter 5: Open Source Judo -- How to Bribe the Moderates to Your Side

    In 1999, Bruce Perens left the Open Source Initiative that he co-founded with Eric S. Raymond.

  18. Drunk on Power

    A recent incident believed or alleged to have involved Campinos gets people talking

  19. Patent Hearing Yesterday in US Senate: Koch-Funded 'Scholars' and Think Tanks Versus People Who Know What They Talk About

    For the third year in a row the Trojan horses of the litigation 'industry' try to sneak in bills wrapped in a bundle of intentional lies

  20. EPO Advertises Jobs for Lawyers That Combat EPO Staff, 'Emergency' Call Surfacing

    The EPO is hiring what seems like a large legal team that's directed against EPO staff; this doesn't bode well for the future of the workforce

  21. The Linux Foundation Fires All Staff and Editors at Linux.com. Future Uncertain.

    Mystery solved; Linux.com became inactive because the "Linux" Foundation, whose leadership takes home millions in salaries, fired all the people who actually write about GNU/Linux

  22. Links 5/6/2019: Malware-Like Ads in Vista 10, Microsoft Layoffs, LibreOffice 6.3 Beta and OpenShift 4

    Links for the day

  23. EPO Meltdown and Collapse in Patent Quality Don't Bother Bristows Kat

    Bristows LLP gains greater influence inside the dead 'Kat' (what used to be a source of internal EPO news) and courts continue to throw out invalid European Patents; Funnily enough, there are virtually no publications left in Europe that are willing to touch EPO scandals

  24. EUIPO/EPO Redundancies While Spending a Billion Euros on Unnecessary Buildings

    EUIPO/EPO redundancies seem inevitable while those who manage to survive or be spared will see their working/employment conditions severely harmed

  25. ACLU Enters the Patent Debate to Highlight Ethical Dangers Associated With Proposed Changes to 35 U.S.C. § 101 and More

    More voices of reason (and ethics) enter the debate about a notorious bill designed to serve patent law firms, which in effect subsidised this bill so as to increase their profits (more frivolous litigation)

  26. Links 4/6/2019: MapSCII, 4MLinux 29.0 and New Zenwalk

    Links for the day

  27. European Patent Quality Totally and Utterly Collapses While Team UPC Hopes It Can Make the Courts 'Kangaroo' Ones

    The nightmarish situation at Europe's second-largest institution is only getting worse; it fails to fulfill its sole and most fundamental function, which is patent examination; those who stand to gain from this failure are attempting to undermine courts themselves

  28. António Campinos “Will Have the First Strike on His Hands and Learn That If He Goes Down on This Path He May be Even More Despised Than Battistelli.”

    Things are already boiling over at Munich, which has every right to be furious at the new boss, who contracts the Mercers (to bash/rob his staff) and offers 40,000,000 euros to Third Reich goons

  29. Apparent Staffing Problems at the Linux Foundation

    There are signs that something has changed inside the Linux Foundation, whose chief and main site have not said a thing since April 25th while advertising 'Microsoft positions' inside the Foundation

  30. Chapter 4: You Get What You Pay For -- Getting Skeptics to Work For You

    You could never upsell a customer, without a variety of price points. And there is no price more enticing than free, unless it's nearly the exact amount that a customer hoped to spend

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts