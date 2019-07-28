EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

People From Half a Dozen Countries May be Banned From Participating in the Linux Foundation Because It’s Outsourcing Many Projects to Microsoft/GitHub

Posted in GNU/Linux, Law, Microsoft at 10:32 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Nonprofit (which profits but refuses to pay tax) that inherits Microsoft’s dogma and institutional racism, motivated by sheer greed

Linux/Microsoft Foundation

Summary: The Linux/Microsoft Foundation is increasingly inheriting Microsoft policies, which are themselves in gross violation of the Four Freedoms enshrined/guaranteed by Free software licences

In light of the latest GitHub kerfuffle, which people are up in arms about (we’re seeing Microsoft in severe ‘damage control’ mode over the weekend, knowing how much damage this has caused), one has to wonder whether the Linux Foundation will issue a statement (of course it won’t!). Outsourcing by the Foundation to Microsoft has been well documented here; we wrote many articles about it, including very recently, and gave examples of the Foundation passing code (and beyond) to Microsoft. Yesterday I noticed that Zemlin et al had also given to Microsoft Hyperledger Fabric. I told them, “maybe you just outsource the whole ‘Linux’ Foundation to Microsoft as you see no need to delete GitHub” (they just keep adding more and more projects to it). Hyperledger Fabric is just the latest that I noticed, but there are many more, which one can find in our wiki. Mr. Zemlin and his friends have systematically passed control to Microsoft (over more and more components of the Foundation, even recruitment and Web sites).

“At which point will the Foundation realise that it’s quickly becoming little more than an extension of Microsoft rather than challenger to it?”At which point will the Foundation realise that it’s passing political enforcement to a company that sucks up to the Pentagon amid “JEDI” biddings (a $10,000,000,000 contract)? At which point will the Foundation realise that it’s quickly becoming little more than an extension of Microsoft rather than challenger to it?

