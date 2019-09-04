EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

09.04.19

Openwashing Report: Microsoft Controlling Linux Means That Open Source Wins, Apparently

Posted in Deception, Microsoft, VMware at 2:36 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

“Open Source Wins,” declares one headline when “Open source champion Microsoft” (another headline) imposes its specifications on Linux!

Weekly openwashing report

Summary: The Linux Foundation is out of control; it’s revealing that it’s little more than a propaganda operation of proprietary software giants (something it certainly wasn’t at inception back in 2007) and the Foundation’s links to media sites amplify this propaganda

TRUTH no longer matters. Apparently. There’s “no money” in truth as opposed to distortion thereof.

We were sadly reminded of this a few days ago when we saw this lengthy new article entitled “History of Microsoft: Timeline and Facts” (wow! Facts! Sounds promising!).

Obviously, as one might expect, it’s a bundle of Microsoft lies. This perhaps is the publisher’s business model (revisionism as a service). You know you’re lied to when Microsoft, in 1994, is called “little company”. It wasn’t an underdog back then and it isn’t an underdog now. The Street is just doing a bunch of Microsoft revisionism, which we’d rather not quote without a detailed rebuttal (this can take a long time when the lies are long). We want to remind readers that Microsoft in 2019 still commits a lot of serious crimes. The company depends on that. Microsoft has, since its genesis, depended on breaking laws. If there’s animosity, distrust and even hostility towards Microsoft, it’s very much deserved; Microsoft earned that. Its very own actions are to blame.

We are saddened (but won’t regret) to say that the Linux Foundation (LF) is now in the business of reputation laundering/whitewashing of businesses that break the law. It happens almost every day. We’ll give an example that is only hours old.

“If there’s animosity, distrust and even hostility towards Microsoft, it’s very much deserved; Microsoft earned that.”“How VMware is becoming a good open source citizen” is an actual headline published yesterday afternoon. It’s VMware-sponsored crap, but this time it comes from an LF associate, Swapnil, who received LF money for this propaganda (for a serial GPL violator). We don’t find this amusing. Something called LF (where the “L” stands for Linux) is the culprit, not some corruptible media like The Street. There’s more of the same, just far too shallow…

What this whole thing boils down to is VMware PR. Hohndel again does revisionism for his employer, aided by (and sponsored by) the Linux Foundation… those associates help relay the Big Lie. The Linux Foundation is an unstoppable propaganda machine that defends GPL violators and attacks GPL enforcers. Why? Because it receives bribes from GPL violators. That’s how corrupt that foundation is. A foundation of lies.

The headline of the next piece too is a lie: “VMware Didn’t Violate The GNU/GPL License” (yes, that’s an actual headline, which is not even supported by the body).

The piece is about mere belief by a new hire of the company (about something that happened before the hiring). The Linux Foundation’s team, or Team Zemlin or whatever, became so obsessed with money that it’s willing to intentionally lie for large corporations. Club Linux Foundation is a propaganda operation; an “Infringers’ Club” is what Bruce Perens called it.

“Club Linux Foundation is a propaganda operation; an “Infringers’ Club” is what Bruce Perens called it.”This isn’t just about VMware. Swapnil has just eagerly pushed Microsoft proprietary software ‘ads’ into the site called LINUX.COM, which the LF lets him edit all on his own. This is the LF in 2019: SQL Server promotion.

If we said a decade ago that this would happen…? People would probably laugh at us. So the LF defends GPL violations, proprietary software etc. Not a word about software patents or anything like that…

Who (or what) is this Foundation useful to?

“So the LF defends GPL violations, proprietary software etc. Not a word about software patents or anything like that…”The Linux Foundation in 2019 is the “environmentalist” who tells greens that they’re ‘too harsh’ on oil companies (while taking fossil fuel money) or the “atheist” who says to atheists that they’re extremists and that agnostics aren’t…

A former Microsoft employee, Jake Hamby, told me this about the Linux Foundation a few hours ago: “Yes, but who else is going to fund them? Of course they’re propaganda for Microsoft and friends: those are the guys with the money who need their reputations laundered. Everyone else just uses GNU/Linux for free and doesn’t pay anyone or think about it.”

So the Linux Foundation is little but a service for “guys with the money who need their reputations laundered…”

Sounds about right. That’s Hohndel’s job at VMware.

And let’s not go into the fact that Hohndel’s previous employer had put NSA back doors in every chip and committed loads of crimes while he was openwashing them. The money (‘business’) is in lying, in whitewashing. Facts don’t ‘pay the bills’…

Speaking of bills, the latest twist in the Foundation’s nonsense? Accusing me of being paid to attack them. Evidence? Nothing. Because it’s false. OK, so defaming their critics is the last resort.

“And let’s not go into the fact that Hohndel’s previous employer had put NSA back doors in every chip and committed loads of crimes while he was openwashing them.”Now they try to insinuate — falsely and without evidence — that I’m paid to criticise them.

Amazing!

But wait, it gets worse!

A certain ill-minded Foundation staffer/associate has compared me about 6 times to Donald Trump (whom I object to) with no factual basis. Why? Because he has no argument with which to justify their Microsoft lies…

I don’t even respond to him, but he seems to be bombarding me with tweets (maybe 8 in a row now; I don’t even reply).

The Code of Conduct (CoC) at the Linux Foundation is worthless. Their staff is calling me “fucking idiot” (3 times this week) and I didn’t curse or anything remotely like that. Six times or so I’ve been compared to Trump. Six times. That’s how many times these people (‘Linux’ Foundation) compared me to Donald Trump.

I can take an insult or two (or three, like “fucking idiot”, thrice), but comparing me to Trump is basically comparing me to a criminal.

See the logic?

“A certain ill-minded Foundation staffer/associate has compared me about 6 times to Donald Trump (whom I object to) with no factual basis.”People who expose the LF’s bad behaviour are now the “liars” and the “criminals”; welcome to the LF Logic. Is there a group called “LF Logic” (yet)?

This very much echoes the rhetoric of Microsoft as a company. It pretends to stand for “ethics” while it does illegal things (like unlawfully banning and imprisoning people).

As for VMware?

If VMware still chooses to weakly deny GPL violations, then it’s choosing to bribe people to spread lies instead of apologising and seeking to correct what was done. That would only make VMware more of a villain and stain anyone who spreads the lies. Swapnil is just angry because he agrees to spread lies and he doesn’t like the consequences of these lies. So now he’s flinging insults at me all day long.

As an aside, I guess that to LF folks anyone whom they don’t agree with is “Trump” (even Trump opposers).

I also got called “fucking idiot” thrice. CoC anyone? Turns out the Linux Foundation is nowhere as polite as it claims it wants others (e.g. actual Linux developers) to be. Try to concentrate on promoting Linux, dear Linux Foundation, instead of insulting actual Linux advocates, OK? You spend too much energy promoting Microsoft, GitHub etc.

“I also got called “fucking idiot” thrice. CoC anyone? Turns out the Linux Foundation is nowhere as polite as it claims it wants others (e.g. actual Linux developers) to be.”It’s time to rename perhaps. It’s time to recognise that the LF isn’t at all dedicated to Linux (its staff certainly isn’t!).

“Dear Linux Foundation,” I sarcastically wrote yesterday. “Let me tell you about this thing called “WINDOWS”

“Did you hear about it?

“WIN-DOWS.

“It’s an operating system

“Microsoft makes it

“Microsoft bribes people to use it

“It competes against Linux.”

Linux Foundation staff uses Windows. These people tell us that we’re “winning” because Microsoft gave us some patented code, such as exFAT. Fossbytes, in last week’s article, went even further. It thinks Microsoft imposing a trap on Linux is “Open Source Wins” (that’s right there in their headline).

“Microsoft which has recently become a big Linux fanboy,” says Fossbytes in the opening part of the article. Maybe the next sentence will say Trump loves black people because he ‘hollers’ at Kanye West.

What on Earth? Who writes such nonsense?

“As an aside, I guess that to LF folks anyone whom they don’t agree with is “Trump” (even Trump opposers).”Here’s another new example: “Microsoft is bringing its exFAT patents to Linux and open source”

Words like “bringing its exFAT patents to Linux” show that TechRadar’s authors understand neither patent law nor Linux. The headline alone makes no sense at all. What lunacy. What nonsense.

Here’s what happens when your sole “Source” for an article about Linux is… Microsoft, which considers Linux to be something to wage “Jihad” against (Bill Gates' word). They ended up adding the cocky “Microsoft loves Linux” image to the article!

Thom Holwerda (OS News) said: “Microsoft ♥ Linux – we say that a lot, and we mean it!”

He repeats a lie and means it. Great. Reminds me why I boycotted all his articles and blocked them at mail client (Thunderbird) level 10+ years ago.

This is PR at work. A lot of these people know they’re lying, but they do so anyway. It’s like reverse writ of libel (saying something positive which they know to be untrue).

“This is PR at work. A lot of these people know they’re lying, but they do so anyway. It’s like reverse writ of libel (saying something positive which they know to be untrue).”“Open source champion Microsoft,” says the headline of Brian Fagioli (who calls GNU/Linux users, collectively, “cheapskates”).

The company that attacks Open Source the mostatent aspec is “Open source champion”… right? Like Ken Livingstone calling Hitler “Zionist” (a real scandal at the time).

Other tabloids did more of the same after the exFAT news, which we covered in [1, 2]. Patent aspects were mentioned as far back as July.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Openwashing Report: Microsoft Controlling Linux Means That Open Source Wins, Apparently

    The Linux Foundation is out of control; it's revealing that it's little more than a propaganda operation of proprietary software giants (something it certainly wasn't at inception back in 2007) and the Foundation's links to media sites amplify this propaganda

  2. Openwashing Report: The Linux Foundation Champions Openwashing of GPL-Violating VMware

    The Jim Zemlin/PR-led Linux Foundation is profiting from openwashing services (for VMware) and at the same time it's banishing critics of VMware, in effect proving just how corruptible (for a fee) the Foundation really is

  3. Openwashing Report: The Linux Foundation Champions Openwashing of GPL-Violating (and GPL-Bashing) Microsoft

    When one’s salary comes from a Microsoft-controlled Novell (to work on proprietary Microsoft projects) and then a Microsoft-funded Linux Foundation it’s not hard to see why one is inclined to cheer for Microsoft as much as Jim Zemlin does

  4. Links 3/9/2019: KDevelop 5.4.2, OpenBSD on Laptops and More

    Links for the day

  5. Openwashing Report: The Linux Foundation Champions Openwashing of IBM

    Everything is nowadays "open"; just pay the membership/sponsorship fees to the Linux Foundation, which will 'do the rest' (outsourcing everything to Microsoft and working with its media partners on dishonest openwashing campaigns); this first part (of three) deals with IBM

  6. EPO Cannot With a Straight Face Lecture People About the Law (Which It Routinely and Knowingly Violates)

    The morally corrupt EPO has not improved in any way whatsoever, but here it goes 'on tour' worldwide, lecturing people about obeying the law

  7. Openwashing Report: Save the Term (or Concept of) 'Open Source' or Lose it For Good

    The term “Open Source” faces extinction by meaninglessness — a subject if not a taboo topic that seemingly bothers nobody, certainly not those standing to benefit from the idea that everything proprietary is actually “open”

  8. Buy Proprietary Software to Run Your 'Open Source' Program

    Open Source is "WINNING!" according to mainstream media; what is actually being won, however, when this 'open' stuff brings with it a whole raft of surveillance and proprietary software stacks which cost hundreds of dollars (to merely rent, for one person, for limited time)?

  9. Openwashing Report: Buzzwords for Lock-in Are Getting Out of Hand and It's Not Funny

    We now have "serverless 2.0"; never mind if "serverless" is a meaningless and outright misleading buzzword, which never made any sense in the first place

  10. Links 2/9/2019: Linux 5.3 RC7, Liquid Lemur Linux 4.1, Condres OS 2019.09, Sparky 2019.09

    Links for the day

  11. Links 1/9/2019: 4MLinux 30.0, LLVM 9.0 Third RC

    Links for the day

  12. Openwashing Report: Monopoly is Open

    We’re supposed to be feeling joyous and victorious because — good news, everybody! — even all the technology giants are nowadays claiming to have ‘opened up’

  13. Links 1/9/2019: Linux Lite 4.6, Rock Pi 4

    Links for the day

  14. A Reader Explains Why the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) Silence on Particular Issues Harms Causes of the FSF

    One of our readers has decided to clarify to us why the FSF is, in this reader's personal view, doing damage to itself by discouraging particular types of dissent

  15. The Judges of the Boards of Appeal Are Still Controlled by the European Patent Office and European Patent Quality is Therefore in a Freefall

    The lack of justice at the EPO is very much profound and "Munich is officially the new Eastern District of Texas—but on steroids," according to Florian Müller

  16. The Admission Phase/Stage: Even Team UPC is Coming to Grips With the UPC's Demise

    With a growing number of barriers to ratification and loss of enthusiasm alike, pro-UPC AstroTurfing has been diminished to almost nothing but deliberate lies, or at least silence

  17. Linux is Not Free/Libre If DRM is Adopted and Open Source is Meaningless in the Age of Openwashing

    Free/Open Source software (FOSS) and (GNU/)Linux don't quite change the world as much as they're being changed by monopolies (software, hardware and entertainment) to suit their agenda and eliminate any remnants of freedom

  18. Links 31/8/2019: etcd 3.4, ACRN 1.2, Wine 4.15

    Links for the day

  19. Links 30/8/2019: Nvidia Linux Graphics Driver and DXVK 1.3.3

    Links for the day

  20. The Collapse of the UPC Would Further Decrease the Perceived Value of European Patents, Which European Courts Rightly Reject

    The patent maximalists are crashing Europe's patent system; they don't seem to care as long as they might eventually get some sort of a twisted court system that's in the pockets of patent maximalists and plays by their rules

  21. A Closer Look at the 'Trojan Horse' That is exFAT Inside Linux

    Microsoft and its boosters (media insiders) spread the illusion that Microsoft is "opening up"; the reality, however, is that it's looking to tighten control over Linux while at the same time profiting from exFAT patents owing to back room deals

  22. The Linux Foundation Has Become More About Microsoft Than About Linux

    The Linux Foundation (LF) still outsources everything to Microsoft; if it cannot see what's wrong with it, then it ought to at least drop "Linux" from its name because it's utterly misleading

  23. Links 29/8/2019: GTK 4.0 Plan, Mozilla Corporation’s CEO Chris Beard is Out, GNU Emacs 26.3

    Links for the day

  24. Updates on Koch v EPO, Anette Koch's Case Which the EPO Would Rather Nobody Heard About

    An interesting appeal at ILO unearthed to expose a profoundly dysfunctional ILO ‘tribunal’ and an unbelievably cruel EPO that ‘burns’ its own staff and then disclaims liability

  25. Linux Foundation Swag, Corrected Edition

    Photos from the Linux Foundation event that's said to have been "crashed" (law-abiding dissent)

  26. USPTO and EPO: Call Software Patents 'Hey Hi' ('AI') and Use Microsoft Software (or Else!)

    The mischief of the world's biggest patent offices (or biggest bar China's) is costly and very much corrosive to the image of patent systems; if they don't obey the law, how is the public expected to respect them?

  27. Microsoft Wants Linux to Use exFAT for the Same Reasons it Wants Everybody to Use OOXML

    Contrary to what Microsoft-dominated media is trying to tell us, Linux does not need exFAT and by adopting exFAT Linux would become more closely connected to and tightly controlled by Microsoft

  28. Linux Foundation is Against the Community and People Gradually Come to Grips With It

    After a decade of fronting for FOSS-hostile interests the Linux Foundation belatedly sees and feels the dissent

  29. Links 29/8/2019: Thunderbird 68.0 and HPLIP 3.19.8

    Links for the day

  30. Links 28/8/2019: A Look at Debian 10 Buster GNOME Edition, Android 10

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts