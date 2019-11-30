EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

11.30.19

Guest Article: It All Began With Stallman

Posted in Free/Libre Software at 12:52 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Another guest post by Jagadees.S.

Free Water

Summary: How “Free Water” and “Free/Libre Software” (nowadays rebranded “OSS” or “FOSS”) relate to one another

THIS is a guest post by Jagadees. He focuses on Free/Libre software, as usual.

Free water

The water we drink was once upon a time free. It was a free gift from nature. Gradually that changed. Even 20 years back people in my village could not believe that in cities they sell water. But now it’s a reality everywhere and soon enough water became a political issue. So lot of movements began to free water from private hands (back to the Commons). Wherever water gets privatised there are people in newly-formed organisations and parties that fight against it. Even though we don’t have a single global movement to free water, we do not say to those who are fighting against water privatisation that “your work is good. But water was free before you began your movement. That’s why others have got chance to fight against privatisation.”

“You have to remember that a lot of people lost their lives fighting against water privatisation.”Is that what you say to people who put their lives at risk in the name of fighting against corporate greed? No sensible person would tell you that. You have to remember that a lot of people lost their lives fighting against water privatisation. We have to respect their effort.

Political movements will come about and changes occur when there is a political issue

Like water, once upon a time software programs were also free. Everybody enjoyed software, code, and its freedom. But unlike water when it was privatised the issues were not visible. Nobody understood what would happen if software became private. Nobody could (fore)see that the software would change badly, becoming a chain on its user’s body.

“Nobody could (fore)see that the software would change badly, becoming a chain on its user’s body.”But in 1983 Richard Stallman began a movement to free the computer users from the chains of proprietary software. Since he is a computer programmer he doesn’t have to wait for anything.

He began his work on freeing users from the proprietary software chains. But one person cannot complete this colossal piece of work or task. So what Stallman did was, after completing his first program he shared the source code and the rights to its users and said writing proprietary software would be unethical. He asked other programmers to not write/code proprietary software, since it does not respect users’ freedom. Lots of people joined forces with him. Even young Linus Torvalds was motivated by the GPL licence of GCC, so he released his code under a Free software licence.

Anyway, it all began with Stallman. And it’s still with Stallman. Till now nobody on this planet has ever had any idea, or a sentence or a word other than what he said. All of them are just repeating whatever he said — that software should respect its users. It is not a greatly complicated thing. It’s a very simple idea — like saying water must be free.

Hiding politics

But you may know that a whole range of groups are saying a lot of things about software around us — things like OSS, FOSS etc. Somebody said things about now we have anything from open source space craft to open source ice creams. It came to such a point/level that the word has no meaning at all. Really — think about it — they are all impostors who have just bolstered ‘diluted propitiatory software’ to hijack the revolutionary movement that Stallman began. And for the profit of corporates. Because they see the Free software movement as a threat to their profits.

“All of them are just repeating whatever he said — that software should respect its users. It is not a greatly complicated thing. It’s a very simple idea — like saying water must be free.”But if you see the technical aspect of Stallman’s work, you may think that his software is not fast or fancy or special or there may be delays. Actually, it’s stupid to think like that. Or a tactic leveraged by propitiatory software companies, intended to hide his real contribution. Stallman’s real contribution to humanity is his politics of Software Freedom. That idea influenced a whole lot of discourses. The sad thing is that the impostors reframed it in their terms. The common progressive people too use their own terms, thinking that it is them who are the revolutionary user freedom movement. A few days back I heard an independent media person talking about the impostors’ software helping them at the time of WTO protests in Seattle 20 years back.

“The sad thing is that the impostors reframed it in their terms.”We have to end that takeover. We need more people like Stallman who defend users’ freedom and Free software politics in the Free software movement, rather the dumb software workers just obeying money power. For that to materialise we have to build a committed users’ community that supports software projects without taking corporate money — a community that demands, “We want Free software!”

Note: this doesn’t mean that he is unquestionable a leader or a god. On lot of issues I disagree with him.

“Once GNU is written, everyone will be able to obtain good system software free, just like air.”

Richard Stallman

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 30/11/2019: Redox Milestone, Wine 4.21, Qt Creator 4.11 RC

    Links for the day

  2. Management of the EPO is Afraid of Scientists and Judges

    Lawlessness prevails at Europe's second-largest institution as the managers (i.e. people with connections, not skills, some with notorious military background) try to suppress both science and justice (much like the Trump administration across the ocean); this has become a parasites' paradise and a bottomless pit for graft (theft)

  3. The Unified Patent Court (UPC) is Dead and Alexander Ramsay is Only Making a Total Fool of Himself

    The Unified Patent Court (UPC), or “Unitary Patent” as some like to call that vision (it was known as many other fantasies), is doomed; any attempts to claim otherwise are met with scorn and ridicule — to the point where even Team UPC is mostly keeping quiet these days

  4. Windows (Vista 10) is Nowadays Being Sold as 'Linux'

    The tactic is working; over the course of Thanksgiving many sites that claim to be about GNU/Linux relayed Windows news, instead

  5. IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 29, 2019

    IRC logs for Friday, November 29, 2019

  6. Guest Article: It All Began With Stallman

    How "Free Water" and "Free/Libre Software" (nowadays rebranded "OSS" or "FOSS") relate to one another

  7. Links 29/11/2019: Ubuntu's 32-Bit Plans and Lakademy 2019

    Links for the day

  8. Many European Patents Lack Validity and Blogs/Press Won't Talk About That

    The persistent denials from the EPO and inability of the media to cover the news (as opposed to EPO puff pieces) may mean that the avalanche of European Patents will carry on as long as the Office survives

  9. 5 Out of 6 EPO Workers Vote for a Strike as Quality (and Validity) of Patents Continues to Fall

    Examiners are being pressured to grant illegal patents (e.g. software patents ‘dressed up’ as “AI” or “hey hi”), leading to erosion of the job’s integrity and damage to the reputation of European Patents

  10. Team UPC is So Drunk on Kool-Aid That It Has Become Truly Comical!

    The lies and fabrications of Team UPC show no signs of abatement; now they just do so for our amusement and in the process they compromise what used to be reasonably OK blogs

  11. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, November 28, 2019

    IRC logs for Thursday, November 28, 2019

  12. Understanding Thierry Breton: Thierry and the EPO's “Sun-King”

    Revolving doors galore in the EPO, Atos, and French politics

  13. JUVE Has Become Little But a Team UPC Propaganda Site

    JUVE, which used to do some real journalism a few years ago (including coverage of EPO corruption), lost staff, lost direction, and reinvented itself as an English-speaking propaganda platform for UPC hopefuls (litigation firms and patent trolls)

  14. Links 28/11/2019: New PHP Release and RC of Mesa 19.3

    Links for the day

  15. Borg Console

    Introducing the “Borg Console” — a page that tracks companies’ actions against society and computing freedom

  16. Links 28/11/2019: Number of Free Software Jobs Reportedly 'Quadrupled' in 2 Years

    Links for the day

  17. Embrace Linux, Extend (exFAT) Linux, (Re)Appropriate Linux

    Microsoft entryism in the board of the Linux Foundation seems to be yielding control over the kernel and outsourcing of LF code to Microsoft (GitHub)

  18. The Collapse of European Patents Continues

    The European Patent Office (EPO), confronted or challenged by courts that the EPO does not control, sees many of its newly-minted patents thrown out, reducing confidence in the whole system

  19. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

    IRC logs for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  20. Diversity Comes in Many Forms

    Diversity is about much more than visible (to the eye) attributes

  21. Even the US is Surprised or Baffled by Post-Brexit Unified Patent Court (UPC) Fantasies, Reveal Secret Documents

    As it turns out, even the United States understands that the Unitary Patent (UPC) is likely dead and it makes no sense for Britain to pretend otherwise (e.g. by signing off the UPCA)

  22. Just About Everything the EPO Tells Stakeholders, Media and Even Its Own Workers is the Opposite of What's True

    The EPO continues to lie to everybody in order to defraud the public (with public money) and pour money into few pockets that love to gamble with that money (for personal gain)

  23. Links 27/11/2019: Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.1 and Krita 4.2.8

    Links for the day

  24. Librem 5 Batches Are About 100 Each (in Production)

    The vision of Purism is promising (freedom-respecting mobile devices), but practical limitations seem to be getting in the way and even big fans have begun reconsidering

  25. Understanding Thierry Breton: “Mister Cash” and “Madame Bailout”

    In December 2016 Lagarde was found guilty of negligence but served no time because of connections

  26. Links 27/11/2019: Kali Linux 2019.4 Release and Plasma Browser Integration 1.7

    Links for the day

  27. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, November 26, 2019

    IRC logs for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

  28. Links 26/11/2019: LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.0 and Devuan 2.1 Released

    Links for the day

  29. Microsoft Employees Being Put in Charge of Linux

    Microsoft entryism, aided by misleading media (the whole "loves Linux" canard), has been spectacularly successful; while nobody paid attention Microsoft was put in charge of the kernel used on billions of computers

  30. Startpage Looks Like It's AstroTurfing -- With Payments to Twitter -- in Order to Boost the False Perception of 'Privacy'

    AstroTurfing for a fee; is this what Startpage — once known for respecting people’s privacy and dignity — has been reduced to now that it is seemingly bossed by a surveillance company (it refuses to address the subject)?

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts