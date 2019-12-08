You Know WSL is Bad for GNU/Linux Because Anti-Linux People, Microsoft and Its Propagandists, Want People to Use That

The latest POPAganda from Microsoft



Another day, another pattern of FUD and deception from longtime Microsoft boosters

Summary: Microsoft and its boosters (and media partners) haven’t grown tired of spreading falsehoods to stigmatise and take control of GNU/Linux by creating their own versions and traps for it

THE ATTACK on GNU/Linux is very easy to see. Anyone who’s remotely familiar with “embrace”-”extend” (the third E has variants) can see it and smell it from a mile.

To smoothen the gears of this latest EEE scheme Microsoft relies on a bunch of ‘fake news’ and lies (such as Microsoft “loving” everything). They also spread the lie that Microsoft is suddenly loved by all, the ‘new Microsoft’…

The lies are spread by a handful of people (who of them was arrested earlier this year for sexually assault children) and they’re writing from the same ‘script’ (probably same sraff; there are private communications with Microsoft’s PR operatives inside and outside Microsoft’s headquarters).

“To smoothen the gears of this latest EEE scheme Microsoft relies on a bunch of ‘fake news’ and lies (such as Microsoft “loving” everything).”WSL is not GNU/Linux but an assault on the platform, the classic EEE pattern. Just see the views of the program managers. They think it’s perfectly fine for Microsoft to blackmail and assault GNU/Linux with software patents. These are not Linux-loving (heh. Love?) people and they’re not friends. They pick an existing thing, first GNU only and soon Linux too, then “extend” it with Windows-only “goodies”. This is already happening. There’s an “extend”.

Now comes SJVN with misleading clickbait (“Canonical makes Ubuntu for Windows SubSystem for Linux a priority”). Don’t be alarmed. It’s untrue. That’s a falsehood, promoted if not by SJVN himself then someone above him (they change his headlines and articles, sometimes censoring what he originally wrote). It’s hard to tell for sure who’s responsible for this, maybe the editor of ZDNet, who is very close to Microsoft (he even does a podcast with Microsoft agents). When I posted the link in Disapora I received one immediate response saying, “no surprise that zdnets title is clickbaitish. they are sinking real resources into this, which is lousy, but title implies they are putting this ahead of other things. thats a stretch.”

“They also spread the lie that Microsoft is suddenly loved by all, the ‘new Microsoft’…”“Making Ubuntu better on the Windows desktop is unfree,” wrote another person, “and a serious step backward.”

They’re actually making it sound like Canonical now prioritises WSL over standalone GNU/Linux.

This is a good example of what’s often called ‘fake news’. What’s the ‘meat’ of it all? Well, they hired someone (to join a company with several hundreds of employees). There’s one single job advertisement for one single person (less than 0.5% of the technical staff) and as far as we know, the original person who worked on this for Canonical left the company (we don’t want to name him or the person they’ve hired). In fact, maybe the vacancy is due to someone quiting or some sort of “goodwill gesture” to Microsoft. Whatever it is, that didn’t stop the Microsoft boosters from raving with ‘fake news’. Microsoft propagandists are having a ‘day field’ over it and each time they promote WSL — as Softpedia’s Microsoft mole Bogdan Popa has just done (he’s still attacking and smearing GNU/Linux routinely) — they reaffirm the fact it’s an anti-GNU/Linux move. Popa’s article does not deserve traffic as it’s trollish and basically a bunch of lies. So the link is omitted; but the headline says “Canonical loves Windows 10″ (in case someone is desperate enough to read fabricated ‘news’).

It’s similar to the “Microsoft loves Linux” lie and the substlety here sort of tries to imply that “Linux loves Windows or Microsoft” (“Canonical loves Windows 10″). Is this reciprocal? Ask people who actually develop and/or use GNU/Linux.

Jim Zemlin said a year ago, “Open Source Loves Microsoft”…

Just ignore the fact that Zemlin himself prefers proprietary software and speaks neither for Open Source nor for Linux. He speaks for Microsoft more than he speaks for either of these. So does his wife (top Microsoft partner). █

“Microsoft has a master plan for open source and it’s not good. Open Source is about Freedom, not control. Don’t you all think it’s a little suspicious what Microsoft paid for GitHub?”

– Eren Niazi, Creator of Open Source Storage

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend