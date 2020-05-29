EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

Microsoft-Connected CloudGuru Doesn’t Care About GNU/Linux and Now It’s Gradually Killing the BSD/Linux-Centric Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy)

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 8:18 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Jupiter Broadcasting's front page
The decline or the decrease in publication volume is very easily measurable; they used to produce about 2 shows per day, on average…

Summary: Assuming Docker is being 'killed' by Microsoft (or at least hijacked to push Windows, Azure and so on) while the GitHub-hosted (Microsoft) CloudGuru, whose co-founder comes from Microsoft, ‘finishes the job’ with Linux Academy and its assets, it’s time to take stock of a pattern/trend that ruins the media too

THIS is a difficult subject that almost nobody else is likely to even touch; those personally impacted (as podcasters) dropped some hints over the past couple of months. I took note of those hints in social control media on dozens of occasions this year. Some podcasters moved elsewhere (e.g. BSD Now), whereas some shows just got canceled permanently. What a shame, what a loss…

This is what happens when you give away all your work to some third party or private company (and it’s why we try to self-host everything, including our Git server). Look what happened to Linus and to Linux under the Linux Foundation. Linus is being bossed by a growing number of Microsoft employees, including GitHub’s COO, and Linux (the project) — like the Linux Foundation — is being governed by people who called Linux “cancer”. They want us to forget about that while they’re attempting to hijack both Linux and the Foundation.

Anyway, back to the podcasters…

Our Daily Links have long supported the above shows and their individual podcasters. They’re hard-working people and their shows are of reasonably high quality (the recording quality anyway). So it’s a shame to lose them…

“As we approach the end of May it seems clear that many important shows got canceled, the foot is off the pedal (no throttle press imminent) and gradually the whole thing is dissolving.”Well, without going into the entire history of Jupiter Broadcasting, which we wrote about more than a decade ago (Linux Academy and Jupiter Broadcasting are far too Microsoft-friendly at least some of the time), let’s just say that it was taken over by Linux Academy, which was soon afterwards taken over by a rather obscure and very conspicuously young company called CloudGuru, which promised things would not change (companies always say that when the goal is to leverage consent for the buyout/s).

As we approach the end of May it seems clear that many important shows got canceled, the foot is off the pedal (no throttle press imminent) and gradually the whole thing is dissolving. CloudGuru (or “A Cloud Guru”) is proving to be little but a gentle liquidator, pushing “clown computing” at the expense of anything “LINUX” or “BSD”. Later they push Azure and other proprietary crap…

CloudGuru’s first founder advertises his presence in Microsoft’s LinkedIn, whereas the second one comes directly from Microsoft (the name is Sam Kroonenburg, but we’ve omitted links). They’re totally proprietary and their idea of code is, “we have a GitHub [Microsoft] account…”

“Sam has worked for Microsoft in Seattle in the Core File Systems team of Windows,” his bio says, “where he developed the Disk Defragmenter for Windows Vista SP1 and Windows 7. He also worked for Microsoft in Oslo, Norway where he developed query processing technology for FAST Search.”

Well, now he owns a company called “Linux Academy” and this is where their money comes from.

What Else is New

  1. EPO's Illegal Patents and Massive Corruption Go Unnoticed by Corporate Media and Sites That Cover Patent News

    Very major corruption scandals still emerge in Europe's second-largest institution and illegal patents get granted as well as promoted; somehow, perhaps miraculously, this no longer seems to bother anybody in the media (corruption and radical policies have been gradually 'normalised')

  2. Never Mind If GNU/Linux Works Better Inside Hospitals and Free Software Not Only Safer But Vastly More Efficient...

    With lives on the line one might expect hospitals to choose what's most secure and generally works best; but in practice there seems to be a leaning towards what bribes best

  3. Sick Alexander Ramsey is Using a Public Health Crisis to Lie About the Unitary Patent, Whose Fall Made Him Redundant and/or Obsolete

    Weaponised media continues to manufacture utterly ridiculous puff pieces for Team UPC, containing intentional lies from beginning to end

  4. IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 29, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, May 29, 2020

  5. They Came, They Saw, He Died

    Microsoft is an inherently sociopathic company; today's story of AppGet is an important reminder that Microsoft has not changed and isn't changing (Maui is another week-old example of trademark-hijacking tactics by Microsoft)

  6. Microsoft-Connected CloudGuru Doesn't Care About GNU/Linux and Now It's Gradually Killing the BSD/Linux-Centric Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy)

    Assuming Docker is being 'killed' by Microsoft (or at least hijacked to push Windows, Azure and so on) while the GitHub-hosted (Microsoft) CloudGuru, whose co-founder comes from Microsoft, ‘finishes the job’ with Linux Academy and its assets, it’s time to take stock of a pattern/trend that ruins the media too

  7. What Happened to Docker is a Cautionary Tale About the Not-So-New Microsoft

    It’s hardly shocking that Docker collapsed (mass-scale layoffs) after the company had gotten close to Microsoft and got rid of its very own founder (a Red Hat veteran) while the software is being killed off/co-opted by Microsoft (all over the news this week; we’ve omitted links by intention as it’s only puff pieces, no investigative journalism anywhere); we only ask one thing: is anyone paying attention and, if so, what are the lessons learned?

  8. If You Want to Support and Follow Us 'Properly', Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is Most Reliable and Robust to Censorship

    Our longstanding position on social control media (we reject it and don't participate in it) is only proven ever more justified now that the mere idea of fact-checking is seen as controversial if not illegal

  9. Links 29/5/2020: Genode OS 20.05 and FSF Video Conferencing Service

    Links for the day

  10. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 28, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, May 28, 2020

  11. Weaponised Media Promoting an Illegal Patent System (UPC), Exploiting Major Pandemic in the Process

    The whole 'unitary' scam/ploy (merely a Trojan horse for litigation and low-quality/invalid patents) is being promoted by Thierry Breton as EU Internal Market Commissioner (in spite of illegalities and constitutional issues), merely reinforcing the view that the EU is rather complicit in the abuses perpetrated by Team Battistelli; the media in the pockets of oligarchs and litigation firms (fronting for these oligarchs) plays along, as usual

  12. Links 28/5/2020: OpenSSH 8.3, New Mesa Release, Raspberry Pi 4 News, Fedora 32 Elections

    Links for the day

  13. The EPO Became a Very Radical Institution

    Projection tactics are doomed to say more about the people who utilise them than about anybody else; the EPO has become so autocratic and corrupt that corruption is seen as normal and workers who explain this corruption are framed as "irrational" or "crazy" or "radical"

  14. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  15. Allegations That Microsoft Will Ruin Besieged Clinics and Hospitals to Retaliate Against Those Who Name the Culprit

    With a broader picture coming into view, as per the above index, we're starting to wrap up the series while issuing a call for more stories and eyewitness testimonies, exposing the nature of attacks on hospitals (those almost always target Microsoft and others' proprietary software, which is technically unfit for purpose)

  16. Microsoft Has Ideas...

    Based on the pattern of media coverage, composed by Microsoft MVPs and Microsoft-affiliated blogs/sites, confusing the public about the meaning of GNU/Linux is reminiscent of an "Extend" phase

  17. ZDNet Proves Our Point by Doing Not a Single Article About Linux (RC7), Only About Linus and Windows Clickbait Junk

    It seems abundantly clear that nobody wants to cover the actual news about Linux and instead it’s all about which PC Linus Torvalds is using (gossip/tabloid); ZDNet‘s latest two articles are an example of this…

  18. UPC Lies That Make One Laugh...

    IP Kat and Bristows (overlaps exist) are still pretending that the UPC is coming because reality doesn’t seem to matter anymore, only self-serving agenda

  19. Canonical Continues to Help Promote Windows Instead of GNU/Linux or Ubuntu

    Thrice in the past week alone Canonical used the official “Ubuntu Blog” to help Microsoft instead of GNU/Linux and it is part of a disturbing trend which lends credibility to jokes or rumours about a Microsoft takeover; it's not like many people use this thing, either (Canonical helps Microsoft shore up a dying/languishing EEE attempt)

  20. Links 27/5/2020: CoreOS Container Linux Reaches Its End-Of-Life, 2020 GNOME Foundation Elections Coming

    Links for the day

  21. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

    IRC logs for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

  22. GNEW Seedlings vs. Free Software Deforestation

    “The idea of the GNEW Project really is about keeping the goals of the GNU Project alive — hopefully, they won’t destroy or co-opt too much of the GNU Project, that people like the Hyperbola devs can’t fix it with BSD.”

  23. Joi Ito Already Admitted on the Record That Bill Gates Had Paid MIT Through Jeffrey Epstein

    An important exhibit for the accurate historical record (because MIT has been trying to deny truth itself)

  24. It's Convenient to Call All Your Critics Nuts and/or Jealous

    Bill Gates antagonists are not motivated by hatred or jealousy but a sense of injustice; spoiled brats who break the law aren’t a source of envy any more than mass murderers are subject of admiration

  25. Real History of Microsoft and How It Became 'Successful'

    New video that contains a portion about the history of Microsoft -- the part paid-for 'journalists' (paid by Microsoft and Bill Gates) rarely or never speak about

  26. Hostility and Aggression Towards Staff That Does Not Use Windows After Windows Takes Entire Hospital Down

    Microsoft Windows, with NSA back doors, continues to take hospitals offline (with records copied by criminals if not stolen by effectively locking the originals out of reach for ransom money); but guess who’s being punished for it…

  27. They Came, They Saw, We Died...

    It cannot be overstated that we're under attack (or a "Jihad" against Linux as Bill Gates himself put it) and failing to act upon it will be costly as time may be running out and our groups are being 'bought off' by Microsoft in rapid succession, as per the plan/strategy

  28. The GitHub Takeover Was an Extension of Microsoft's War on GPL/Copyleft (Because Sharing Code to Anyone But Microsoft is 'Piracy')

    Licences that make it easier for Microsoft to 'steal' (or a lot harder for Free software to compete against proprietary software) are still being promoted by Microsoft; its GitHub tentacles (see GitHub's logo) further contribute to this agenda

  29. ZDNet is Totally a Microsoft Propaganda Machine

    The site ZDNet has become worse than useless; it lies, defames and launders the reputation of famous criminals (that's the business model these days)

  30. When Microsoft's Mask Falls (or When Times Are Rough)

    Microsoft loves Linux in the same sense that cats love mice (they might play with them until they get hungry)

