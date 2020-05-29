Microsoft-Connected CloudGuru Doesn’t Care About GNU/Linux and Now It’s Gradually Killing the BSD/Linux-Centric Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy)



The decline or the decrease in publication volume is very easily measurable; they used to produce about 2 shows per day, on average…

Summary: Assuming Docker is being 'killed' by Microsoft (or at least hijacked to push Windows, Azure and so on) while the GitHub-hosted (Microsoft) CloudGuru, whose co-founder comes from Microsoft, ‘finishes the job’ with Linux Academy and its assets, it’s time to take stock of a pattern/trend that ruins the media too

THIS is a difficult subject that almost nobody else is likely to even touch; those personally impacted (as podcasters) dropped some hints over the past couple of months. I took note of those hints in social control media on dozens of occasions this year. Some podcasters moved elsewhere (e.g. BSD Now), whereas some shows just got canceled permanently. What a shame, what a loss…

This is what happens when you give away all your work to some third party or private company (and it’s why we try to self-host everything, including our Git server). Look what happened to Linus and to Linux under the Linux Foundation. Linus is being bossed by a growing number of Microsoft employees, including GitHub’s COO, and Linux (the project) — like the Linux Foundation — is being governed by people who called Linux “cancer”. They want us to forget about that while they’re attempting to hijack both Linux and the Foundation.

Anyway, back to the podcasters…

Our Daily Links have long supported the above shows and their individual podcasters. They’re hard-working people and their shows are of reasonably high quality (the recording quality anyway). So it’s a shame to lose them…

“As we approach the end of May it seems clear that many important shows got canceled, the foot is off the pedal (no throttle press imminent) and gradually the whole thing is dissolving.”Well, without going into the entire history of Jupiter Broadcasting, which we wrote about more than a decade ago (Linux Academy and Jupiter Broadcasting are far too Microsoft-friendly at least some of the time), let’s just say that it was taken over by Linux Academy, which was soon afterwards taken over by a rather obscure and very conspicuously young company called CloudGuru, which promised things would not change (companies always say that when the goal is to leverage consent for the buyout/s).

As we approach the end of May it seems clear that many important shows got canceled, the foot is off the pedal (no throttle press imminent) and gradually the whole thing is dissolving. CloudGuru (or “A Cloud Guru”) is proving to be little but a gentle liquidator, pushing “clown computing” at the expense of anything “LINUX” or “BSD”. Later they push Azure and other proprietary crap…

CloudGuru’s first founder advertises his presence in Microsoft’s LinkedIn, whereas the second one comes directly from Microsoft (the name is Sam Kroonenburg, but we’ve omitted links). They’re totally proprietary and their idea of code is, “we have a GitHub [Microsoft] account…”

“Sam has worked for Microsoft in Seattle in the Core File Systems team of Windows,” his bio says, “where he developed the Disk Defragmenter for Windows Vista SP1 and Windows 7. He also worked for Microsoft in Oslo, Norway where he developed query processing technology for FAST Search.”

Well, now he owns a company called “Linux Academy” and this is where their money comes from. █

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend