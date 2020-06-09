EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

06.09.20

Bryan Lunduke is Still 100% Trolling With His Facts-Free Provocation ‘Masterpiece’ Called ‘Linux Sucks’

Posted in FUD, GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Windows at 3:01 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

“Concern trolling” for over a decade now, just like Mac Asay

Two High Bros: I'm Bryan Lunduke from Microsoft. I'm Bryan Lunduke from Linux. Linux sucks, man. I miss Windows.

Summary: A point-by-point rebuttal to the latest revision of Bryan Lunduke’s anti-GNU/Linux talks, which he repeats every time he runs out of material and craves traffic

THE “Linux Sucks 2020″ video was released over a week ago and was later promoted by Slashdot even though it’s hardly new. I wanted to do a video rebuttal to it, but text would likely be more effective and easier to search.

“He talks dismissively about technical errors being pointed out by someone from Fedora.”This is the talk that caused us to argue with him over a decade ago, not yet knowing he had worked for Microsoft less than a decade earlier.

He starts the video with some irrelevant mumbles about the talk itself rather than something of substance. He talks dismissively about technical errors being pointed out by someone from Fedora. He tries to make that person sound like some stalking lunatic who sits in the front row to ‘heckle’ him (trolls are victims, right?). We skip all that and start with the actual ‘meat’. His first ‘slide’ (Microsoft Minecraft-themed) about Linux:

-Lots of bugs
-Lots of design issues

Yes, Windows has no bugs and no design issues. It’s just… perfect. Might explain why Lunduke Journal (his personal site) had so much praise and romantics about Microsoft and old versions of Windows these past few months.

Windows is just renowned for… its perfection. Riiiight…

“Might explain why Lunduke Journal (his personal site) had so much praise and romantics about Microsoft and old versions of Windows these past few months.”Perception games are effective; we have the likes of Black Duck slapping anti-Free software pieces every other day, on average, talking about licensing risks and security risks etc.

Ignore back doors, EULAs etc.

Instead, let’s just keep repeating claims about “Linux” being buggy while on the very same week it’s reported that Microsoft put on hold or blocked Windows patches, fearing they would brick lots of machines. On the very same week this video was released!

“Instead, let’s just keep repeating claims about “Linux” being buggy while on the very same week it’s reported that Microsoft put on hold or blocked Windows patches, fearing they would brick lots of machines.”After this substance-free rant he’s doing self-promotional, self-congratulatory chit-chat for no longer than 2 minutes and nothing less than 1 minute. So here we are almost 10 minutes into the video and there’s still zero material of relevance.

“Be excellent to each other,” he then says. Way to censor potential critics of his, as hypocritical as it may be. Like he’s very polite himself.

Then he promotes a sponsor, spending loads of time doing a scripted ad, naming products and all sorts of other crap, with all details down to pricing.

OK… finally! Some material. From the slide:

Linux on Servers

Oh, wait.

He skips this altogether.

So… GNU/Linux does not suck after all. He’s bailing out. Looking for ‘softer’ targets…

So typical, so predicable.

We win.
Winning is boring.
Let’s move on.

“Winning is boring.”

“Facts don’t sell, do they?”I want to troll GNU/Linux, provoking for hits/views (to sell ads). Let’s start touching on people’s emotions, instead…

Facts don’t sell, do they? And hey…

“Be excellent to each other,” except when you nitpick on negatives.

There’s always bugs

Not naming a single one of them. Here again are these ‘blanket’ claims of “BUGS” in GNU/Linux, even in servers.

Details?

Not my department.

“We won…”

Who’s we?

Linux on mobile

Saddest thing ever.

Saddest? Let me guess. Android doesn’t count as Linux… even though it’s the most widely used operating system (a lot more than Windows in 2020), but…

Since this has been Lunduke’s ‘feature’ (and pinned!) video for over a decade, gotta keep on with the false narrative of Linux “sucking”.

Even when it doesn’t.

Linux owns mobile.

+ Unrecognizable.

+ DRM & Closed Source

OK, this is obviously bullshit, bullshit, bullshit.

First of all, now he changes the subject or moves goalposts. So it’s the saddest thing that “Linux owns mobile.”

Suddenly what matter is the ‘branding’ (“Unrecognizable.”) and all of a sudden it’s about software freedom rather than “Linux”, and ever mind if Linux itself remains Free software and makers of mobile devices are compelled to comply with the GPL, so they routinely publish their kernel sources (we cover examples of this every week or so in our Daily Links).

“So this kind of crap resembles what it was over a decade ago when he told his viewers to go to my site and curse at me (which they did).”So now he admits Android has “Linux” in it and here we are at exactly 10 minutes (elapsed) and I’ve just about grown tired of this video entitled “Linux sucks” but demonstrating nothing whatsoever to that effect.

So this kind of crap resembles what it was over a decade ago when he told his viewers to go to my site and curse at me (which they did).

“Be excellent to each other,” he says. While siccing his trolls at his critics. Typical Microsofter. No point viewing this video any longer…

To quote what his viewers whom he sent to my site wrote in the comments (we never censor comments):

“poo poo head.”

That language came from Lunduke himself: “Boycott Novell seems like it is written by poo poo heads”.

“The important part there is the use of “poo poo heads” as a phrase. I think that should be the phrase of the day on boycottnovell.com,” he also tweeted.

Another comment later: “Don’t be a bunch of poo poo heads. Bryan was just giving linux some tough love. He and Chris love and use linux as their main boxes.”

Another one: “Boycott Novell are poo poo heads.”

So the troll from Microsoft sent trolls at us, repeatedly egging them on in videos, in tweets etc.

“Be excellent to each other,” he now says. What a liar. What a hypocrite.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Only Sheep Will Believe That Microsoft Loves Linux

    The liars of ZDNet still tell us lies such as "Microsoft loves Linux" and promote WSL (an attack on GNU/Linux) as recently as half a day ago in a new video (high-cost production of de facto ads); this means ZDNet lives on "borrowed time", enjoying its last days as little more than a Microsoft prop, not a news site

  2. Index of the Series About Windows Inside Hospitals (Causing Hospitals to Become Disaster Zones)

    Now that the 16-part series is finished, with no further whistleblowers coming forth, we conclude with the index below

  3. [Humour] Microsoft's Jokers Tell Us They Love Linux...

    Humour? Maybe. But those are all genuine, authentic quotes from inside Microsoft's leadership (speaking of "Linux" as though it's a cockroach and Windows a drug).

  4. With WSL Microsoft is Attempting to Leverage Its Dying Windows Monopoly Against GNU/Linux (to Control It)

    Canonical is still foolishly bolstering the Microsoft monopoly and publicly bragging about it while openwashing by Microsoft reaches ludicrous levels; this mustn't be a taboo subject as it's an existential threat if not assured loss of control (Microsoft just wants to control everything, including GNU/Linux)

  5. [Humour] The False Choice Between Two Proprietary Software 'Cloud' Giants That Act as 'Hosts' (for Users as Hostages)

    The clown computing nonsense is one among several key distractions from Software Freedom; we need to learn to mock the whole clown computing hype; for one thing, start by calling it "clown computing" and those who promote it "clowns"

  6. The KDE Plasma Experience is the Best One Can Find and It Continues to Improve

    A new version of KDE Plasma was released earlier today; it's time to discuss a decade of turbulence in the KDE project and ways forward (possibly a fork of Qt)

  7. Links 9/6/2020: Plasma 5.19 and GNU/Linux “on Desktop is Taking a Sudden Leap Forward”

    Links for the day

  8. Open Source Initiative (OSI) Adds More of Microsoft and Takes More Money From Interests Hostile Towards Open Source

    OSI opens its doors to the Microsoft executive-led OpenJS Foundation and it represents one among many waves of Microsoft takeover (over the OSI's agenda, priorities and messaging)

  9. Appeasing Critics of Critics of Criminal Behaviour Isn't Possible and Should Not be a Goal (Objective Impossible)

    Abusers hope to cage and shackle people who speak about their abuses (not only whistleblowers but also publishers); failing that, they smear those people (ad hominem attacks) and dismiss the message/s based on distractions and innuendo

  10. Know the Tricks, Know the Media's Shaming Tactics...

    In order to remove GNU/Linux leaders from their leadership positions, at least temporarily, media first needs to portray them as "unprofessional" and lacking empathy/dignity

  11. You Cannot Tell People to 'Be Excellent' Whilst Also Telling Your Viewers to Go Spam Sites With Comments Calling People 'Poo'

    Hypocrisy is a pain in the bum; when people realise that while calling for manners you're also inciting people to spread obscene insults

  12. Anti-Trolls Aren't Trolls and Were Never Trolls (It's Entirely Reactionary)

    A disturbing pattern emerges wherein people who oppose bad behaviour (like monopolists doing illegal things) are themselves being framed as "unruly" and "rude"; this kind of reversal of narratives is not unique and it's prevalent even outside the domain of technology; we know whose side the media takes because money typically comes from affluent advertisers, not universal objectivity

  13. Bryan Lunduke is Still 100% Trolling With His Facts-Free Provocation 'Masterpiece' Called 'Linux Sucks'

    A point-by-point rebuttal to the latest revision of Bryan Lunduke's anti-GNU/Linux talks, which he repeats every time he runs out of material and craves traffic

  14. IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 08, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, June 08, 2020

  15. How Ad Hominem Attacks Work

    The shame tactics and pressure on people to not mention particular people is very much evident, more so in social control media (which is publicly accessible for scrutiny); don't be surprised if it soon becomes a taboo to express support for the very people who gave us GNU and Linux (while still fashionable to worship a famous criminal who co-founded Microsoft)

  16. In the Age of 'Remote Work' (Working From Home) This Media Smear Against Linus Torvalds Did Not Age Well

    Teaser for the next part of our series about media's (mis)treatment of GNU and Linux founders

  17. This is Not a Drill

    GNU Bison is an example of casualties of Microsoft's newly-acquired monopoly; FSF-copyrighted code is now being handed over to Microsoft (with savannah hosting being just a mirror of it)

  18. Software Development Isn't Social (Control) Media

    We're coming to a point now where monopolies are dictating to Free software developers the way they code and behave; the trouble is, if we work/operate based on the rules of monopolies, we'll never succeed in making these monopolies obsolete and never liberate/unshackle ourselves from them

  19. Going Write-Only in Twitter (One Step Away From Deleting Twitter)

    Goodbye, Twitter (sort of); you've wasted weeks of my life, but not anymore... I'm moving on, leaving just a shadow of myself in that increasingly hostile site which rewards liars, uncloseted fascists, lynch mobs and privileged trolls

  20. Links 8/6/2020: Happy 6th Birthday to Kubernetes and Hamburg Moves to GNU/Linux

    Links for the day

  21. They Tell Us Free/Libre Software is a Security Threat (Never Mind Proprietary Back Doors), a Licensing Risk (Never Mind Proprietary EULAs) and So Forth...

    The tired old myth of overt sexism in Free software (never mind the trends in Computer Science or STEM disciplines in general) overlooks the simple fact that there are even greater barriers in the proprietary software world; in Free software any woman can participate (without having to pass job interviews) and the same is true for security, which can be assured/verified by studying source code, with the same applying to licence compliance...

  22. Pretending to Oneself Microsoft and GitHub Are Not the Same Thing...

    Foolishly, irresponsibly and recklessly a lot of companies have been bamboozled into handing over not just public code but also private code to Microsoft, the NSA's spies, and censors looking to put back doors in everything while eliminating perceived 'enemies'

  23. Examples of Forced Apologies (or Compelled Ones)

    Apologies are nice; but they need to be sincere and not come out of sheer pressure (or threats, or blackmail from media)

  24. Social Control Media: Where 'Cancel Culture' Thrives

    Hours ago I saw a great example of “cancel culture”; even bots are being urged to untweet something I wrote, simply because some people out there do not agree with me about ZDNet…

  25. Microsoft is Now OK Because It's New, According to Microsoft

    Some people refuse to learn from history and line themselves up for victimhood; it doesn't matter if it always ends up the same way

  26. Nothing Says Open Source Louder Than Collaborating With the Man Who Attacks Software Freedom on Behalf of Microsoft

    Sometimes a picture can tell a thousand words; this one is only weeks old and it reveals that Red Hat isn’t competing with Microsoft; it works with Microsoft (promoting monopoly and proprietary software with back doors)

  27. Red Hat's CEO is Still Connected to the NSA Through the Hortonworks Board

    The leadership of Red Hat is, in our view, too closely connected to the US Army/Military, which is also one of their biggest client if not by far the biggest

  28. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 07, 2020

    IRC logs for Sunday, June 07, 2020

  29. Achievement Unlocked: 70 Posts in 7 Days

    In an effort to get back to 2010 levels of publication (about 10 posts per day) we’re removing some less important activities; it’s even easier with the lock-downs (less ousting, no sports, fewer distractions)

  30. Microsoft Wants to 'Apt-Get Remove GNU Linux' Like It Killed AppGet for Windows

    Embrace, replace, trash the original; Microsoft is trying to do to GNU/Linux what it has done to many products and competing companies over the decades; know the tricks, learn the hard lessons...

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts