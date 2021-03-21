03.21.21

Richard Stallman is Coming Back to the Board of the Free Software Foundation, Founded by Himself 35 Years Ago (Updatedx3)

Posted in Free/Libre Software, FSF, GNU/Linux at 3:17 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Richard Stallman is back

Summary: Richard Stallman says he’s coming back to the FSF and he will hopefully lead the FSF again

Richard Stallman is “awaiting his reelection as President,” told us someone in IRC, based on LibrePlanet (streaming now). According to this person, “the FSF is ready to go public with him in the lead [and] he’s talking on LibrePlanet, I’m listening to the stream [...] he announced his return to the board of the directors…”

“When we have the video we’ll share it here.”Mr. Oliva speaks there this weekend, with help from RMS. They recommend Gemini, too.

The person we heard from moreover added (later): “my information source confirms that RMS is returning to the board, but that a recording of the stream will only be available after the talk is over” (soon).

When we have the video we’ll share it here.

Update: Early reaction from Leah Rowe (@n4of7): “I’m very happy to see Richard Stallman re-instated at the @fsf board of directors. It was announced today in the LibrePlanet streams. He’s not president but he’s on the board. FSF is not the same without him. They need his strength, and his passion.”

Update #2: RMS is back in the FSF Board, according to Mr. Oliva. “He’s announced it in his LP speech,” he told us, “and there was huge cheering in the IRC channels. At last I can talk about it, and say I kept my commitments ;-)”

Some old rants were brought back, and I posted: “false information was published, opportunists leveraged it for political reasons, lots of people were misled. I’m glad injustice has now been reduced, and that so many people kept on supporting both rms and the fsf”

“You may wish to use this quote ;-)”

Mr. Oliva, to his credit, took a lot of abuse and perservered.

Update #3: Here is the video where RMS makes the announcement:

There is now a WebM version as well:

Video download link

