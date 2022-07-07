07.07.22Gemini version available ♊︎
This Month Mozilla Firefox Reached Its Lowest Share (Just 3%), But CEO Baker Made a Fortune (Especially When Mozilla Sank)
This is even more obscene than the salary hikes at the Linux Foundation, which operated at a loss when it last had an IRS filing published (3 years ago)
The numbers as per the official IRS filings:
End of 2019: ~$3,070,000
End of 2018: ~$2,585,000
End of 2017: ~$2,350,000
End of 2016: ~$1,110,000
End of 2015: ~$1,020,000
End of 2014: ~$1,030,000
End of 2013: ~$800,000
End of 2012: ~$710,000
End of 2011: ~$580,000
End of 2010: ~$590,000
End of 2009: ~$590,000
End of 2008: ~$610,000
Newer numbers not yet available, but certainly that kept growing…. notice the salary trebling between 2016 and 2019 (when Firefox is collapsing)
The data sheets with the charts as OpenDocument Format (ODF).
Summary: So much for rewarding merit; as shown above, one can have one’s salary grow sixfold in a decade, even when market share falls by about 90%