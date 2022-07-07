07.07.22

Gemini version available ♊︎

This Month Mozilla Firefox Reached Its Lowest Share (Just 3%), But CEO Baker Made a Fortune (Especially When Mozilla Sank)

Posted in Finance at 6:49 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Baker's salary (in USD); Firefox market; share (% of total)
This is even more obscene than the salary hikes at the Linux Foundation, which operated at a loss when it last had an IRS filing published (3 years ago)

The numbers as per the official IRS filings:

End of 2019: ~$3,070,000
End of 2018: ~$2,585,000
End of 2017: ~$2,350,000
End of 2016: ~$1,110,000
End of 2015: ~$1,020,000
End of 2014: ~$1,030,000
End of 2013: ~$800,000
End of 2012: ~$710,000
End of 2011: ~$580,000
End of 2010: ~$590,000
End of 2009: ~$590,000
End of 2008: ~$610,000

Newer numbers not yet available, but certainly that kept growing…. notice the salary trebling between 2016 and 2019 (when Firefox is collapsing)

The data sheets with the charts as OpenDocument Format (ODF).

Summary: So much for rewarding merit; as shown above, one can have one’s salary grow sixfold in a decade, even when market share falls by about 90%

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 08/07/2022: Godot 3.5 RC 6 and DebConf22

    Links for the day

  2. Article Ideas for EPO Parrots

    As just noted in a cartoon, the media isn’t performing its most basic duties; instead it helps Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos distract from their crimes, along with Team UPC’s illegal actions

  3. [Meme] EPO Cartoon: I AM Here to Help Cover Up Crimes

    The EPO‘s distraction machine has been working overtime every day for the past 10 days

  4. The Three Microsoft Stooges

    Techrights was right about 'secure' boot; its sole purpose it to take away computer users' security

  5. OSI Blog: Composed by Microsoft, Promoting Microsoft's Proprietary Software Again

    The OSI’s new (renovated) blog is still authored by full-time Microsoft employees, pushing proprietary software (GitHub) that the FSF and even SFC openly condemned. Today’s OSI is a Microsoft-funded front group of Microsoft and it cannot fulfil the mission of the real (original) OSI because it is thoroughly bribed, corrupted from the inside, and thus fundamentally defunct, just like the “Open Source” brand (DRM).

  6. Linux Foundation Spreads Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) Disguised as 'Open Source'

    The Linux Foundation is being called out on its embrace of DRM by Microsoft-connected podcasters today; what sort of example do Jim Zemlin and fellow imposters set? (They reject Open Source and Linux, but they misuse these brands)

  7. Links 08/07/2022: End of Borisnaro (Johnson), Shinzo Abe Assassinated

    Links for the day

  8. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 07, 2022

    IRC logs for Thursday, July 07, 2022

  9. Links 08/07/2022: Elive 3.8.30 Beta, China RISC-V Alliance

    Links for the day

  10. This Month Mozilla Firefox Reached Its Lowest Share (Just 3%), But CEO Baker Made a Fortune (Especially When Mozilla Sank)

    So much for rewarding merit; as shown above, one can have one’s salary grow sixfold in a decade, even when market share falls by about 90%

  11. 34,000 Blog Posts

    With 34k posts we’re pushing some limits and ponder contingencies

  12. Making Our Own Lightweight Content Management System

    Adoption of static pages (or sites with static files) makes a lot of pragmatic sense; with feature churn and adoration of "frameworks" the Web became a sordid, overweight mess that harms the environment in all sorts of ways and unnecessarily drives up cost

  13. Links 07/07/2022: wxWidgets 3.2.0 Released and Microsoft is Attacking Free, Libre Software (Pretences Over)

    Links for the day

  14. Alex Oliva on Self-Serving Services

    Post by Alex Oliva (FSF, FSFLA etc.), copied from the the original

  15. Links 07/07/2022: Mostly Political Leftovers

    Links for the day

  16. Links 07/07/2022: SparkyLinux 2022.07 and KDE Gear 22.04.3

    Links for the day

  17. Eine Nation, Eine System

    Stop whining, "losers"; give Microsoft complete control over your whole system...

  18. First You Spend a Few Years Pretending to Care About GNU/Linux

    The apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

  19. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 06, 2022

    IRC logs for Wednesday, July 06, 2022

  20. Links 06/07/2022: Release of pgAdmin 4 v6.11 and FSF Spring “Bulletin”

    Links for the day

  21. Systemd Increasingly Looks Like an Attack on Linux (Land Grab and EEE)

    Not a joke. Just check the comments here (many of them; skip Michael Larabel sucking up to Microsoft).

  22. [Meme] The EPO's European Diversity

    António Campinos has made corruption the “new normal”, rendering the EPO's Web site a propaganda machine of Team UPC and other illegal agenda; what’s the legacy to be left (if any)?

  23. EPO's Distraction Du Jour

    With people inside and outside the Office still furious about the epic corruption of last Wednesday the Office (i.e. António Campinos and his crime facilitators) publishes 7 puff pieces in 7 days in the EPO’s Web site

  24. Internet Rot (or Web Rot) Will Worsen as a Result of Bloat and Upgrade Treadmills (Short Maintenance/Support Cycles)

    In order to avoid link rot and in order to fully preserve the past (archives of pages and documents) we're migrating Tux Machines to a new system, whose development shall start shortly; if it goes well, we might do the same to Techrights

  25. Links 06/07/2022: Review of RHEL 9 and RIP, Charles H. Tankersley

    Links for the day

  26. Classifieds: Phoronix Jobs, Sponsored by AMD

    Why is a large company hiring one person considered newsworthy? E-mail tip-offs from the sponsor?

  27. Links 06/07/2022: Fedora Targets Raspberry Pi 4, OpenSSL 3.0.4 Released

    Links for the day

  28. 'The Linux Gamer' a Marketing Lamer?

    The YouTube channel formerly known as The Linux Gamer became just Gardiner Bryant or "TLG" and it's not even acting like an organic, grassroots effort but more like a marketing operation; is Bryant a PR operative?

  29. Links 06/07/2022: ASCII Art in GNU/Linux, Lots of Politics

    Links for the day

  30. YouTube Videos Over Gemini

    People who wish to watch (and find) YouTube videos can do so from their Gemini client; it gets rid of "social control media" aspects of YouTube (e.g. infinite scroll optimised for "addiction" and clickbait for "engagement"); the videos can be watched directly as files and changes were announced earlier today

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts