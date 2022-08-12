The World Wide Web is Shrinking and Microsoft’s Share in Web Servers is Down to Just 3%

08.12.22 Gemini version available ♊︎
Posted in Microsoft, Servers at 7:56 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
From the Web Server Survey published a fortnight ago…
Web getting smaller in some respects (linear scale shown above) — a debatable yardstick though as this likely represents consolidation and centralisation
And logarithmic scale, closeup:
Look what GNU/Linux did to Microsoft:
Summary: Microsoft’s presence on the server side is just a niche. No wonder there are many Microsoft layoffs (about 20,000 staff) and Microsoft divisions are being silently shut down.
