08.12.22

The World Wide Web is Shrinking and Microsoft’s Share in Web Servers is Down to Just 3%

Posted in Microsoft, Servers at 7:56 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

From the Web Server Survey published a fortnight ago…

Web getting smaller: linear scale
Web getting smaller in some respects (linear scale shown above) — a debatable yardstick though as this likely represents consolidation and centralisation

And logarithmic scale, closeup:

Web getting smaller

Look what GNU/Linux did to Microsoft:

Microsoft's Web collapse

Microsoft's Web collapse: 3% now, peaked near 40%

Microsoft's Web collapse: down from over 50% to 3% in half a decade

Summary: Microsoft’s presence on the server side is just a niche. No wonder there are many Microsoft layoffs (about 20,000 staff) and Microsoft divisions are being silently shut down.

Recent Posts