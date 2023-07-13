07.13.23

On the GNU/Linux ‘Popularity Contest’

Posted in Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Windows at 8:00 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Follow the STALL MAN, follow freedom

Summary: After nearly 40 years we’re seeing GNU/Linux flourishing on the client side (not just mobile phones, servers, supercomputers etc.); it’s important to remind ourselves what the actual goal is

The goal of GNU/Linux (at its origin at least, back in the 1980s) was to enable a freedom- or user-respecting computing experience for those who need/want/desire it. The concept of “world domination” wasn’t talked about until the “Linux” days (1990s), at least from what I can gather…

GNU is about freedom, Linux is about Linux, and for some people it’s all about brands, e.g. replacing “Microsoft” with “Apple” or with “Linux”, rather than replacing evil, malicious, spying-centric proprietary software with the ideological opposite, shifting control from vendors to communities/users.

Lately there have been many articles about GNU/Linux market share (not including ChromeOS, which isn’t user-respecting). All of them cite statCounter, saying that “[GNU/]Linux Finally Hits 3% Market Share” or something to that effect. It should be noted that ChromeOS is at 3.3%, same as other GNU/Linux distros, so those less strict about the word “Linux” can say that GNU/Linux is measured at around 7% globally and in India it’s about 15%. Yes, India, the world’s largest populaton.

“The goal isn’t replacing one brand with another but changing the relationship between humans and computers.”And speaking of India, in Asia GNU/Linux is measured at over 5%, based on statCounter. If one counts PRC (“one China”) as a single nation, then in Asia Windows has majority market share in only 3 countries (Asia has 48 countries) and Windows is down to only 21% of the market in Asia.

There have been plenty of negative stories about Microsoft this past week, not even counting the layoffs. Let’s ensure that whatever we replace Microsoft and Windows with… respects users’ freedom. The goal isn’t replacing one brand with another but changing the relationship between humans and computers. A lot of discussion has been framed in terms of buzzwords (like “Hey Hi”), but we should reject that and speak in terms like freedom and workers’ rights. Chatbots aren't even "Hey Hi".

