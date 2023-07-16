Shedding Light on Proxima Systems, the Linux Foundation’s $2.5 Million Contractor

Summary: The enigma behind Proxima Systems deepens further; where does the Linux Foundation funnel its money and what exactly for?

To many people, myself included, the term “LINUX” actually means something. Many of us spent decades promoting it. But to the people who now control Linux.com, contrariwise, it’s just some paper tissue to exploit or to leverage to sell buzzwords, Microsoft, and non-Linux things. It’s not OK that they control this domain. It’s also not OK that the so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation very often works against the interests of Linux, in favour of corporations that sell proprietary software. Microsoft is now controlling more seats than any other company in the 'Linux' Foundation's Board. Does that smell or reek of corruption? Wait, there’s lots more where that came from…

“…Proxima Systems appears to have operated out of only one address (the one on Linux Foundation’s 2021 tax form) since November 2019, and that address is a home address.”

–Anonymous From what we can gather, ‘Linux’ Foundation (LF) might be doing money laundering or kickback schemes. Jim Zemlin’s wife already defrauded a lot of people and came under class action lawsuit for securities fraud [1, 2, 3]. So these are professionals. They’re not good people.

Someone wrote to tell us about the Linux Foundation $2.5 million contractor called Proxima Systems. We mentioned it about half a dozen times before, including only days ago “Not sure if this is something everyone is already aware of already,” someone told us, “but the contractor, Proxima Systems appears to have operated out of only one address (the one on Linux Foundation’s 2021 tax form) since November 2019, and that address is a home address.”

“I live nearby, so I walked by yesterday to satisfy my curiosity. It’s a normal-looking house with a minivan parked on the driveway with a sticker indicating that they have children who attend a nearby middle school.”

Does this look like a company? Would you give it millions of dollars without a tender?

This is literally the mailing address of Proxima Systems.

“I snapped a picture of the home without ever stepping onto the property,” we got told.

“On some web sites, it says Proxima Systems has an office located at

6701 Koll Center Parkway suite 250

Pleasanton

“I went to that location too, with the hope that they actually do have an office there, because I wanted to try making an appointment to meet the CEO and to see if he’s willing to talk about what they did for Linux Foundation, but it’s actually a coworking space which the CEO, Sai Yendluri, has not rented since November 2019, according to the space’s front desk staff.”

Those millions from Zemlin et al must have helped a lot… a company that does not even have an actual office.

“…Proxima Systems was founded in 2018, worked out of a coworking space up to November 2019, and then got $2.5 million from Linux Foundation in 2021.”

–Anonymous The source concluded: “So, to summarize, Proxima Systems was founded in 2018, worked out of a coworking space up to November 2019, and then got $2.5 million from Linux Foundation in 2021. It seems rather quick to get such a big contract for such a small and unknown company, but I’m not a business person, so I don’t know how these things work.”

Last month another person (with LF contacts) wrote to tell me: “I think we are on a similar wavelength re: the Linux Foundation and I have already learned a lot from your collection of links. [...] A place with lots of money and little outside scrutiny becomes ripe for workplace abuse and there is a high turnover at the foundation, from what I’ve heard.” █

