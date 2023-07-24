07.24.23Gemini version available ♊︎
About Two-Thirds of the World’s Surface Now Android (or Linux) Dominated
For those who aren’t aware, the map presented below is inherently distorted (sphere mapped onto a flat surface) as countries closer to the poles look far bigger than they really are.
The northern countries are not as big
as they may seem on such a biased map
Countries closer to the equator are a lot larger than they seem on this map.
In Africa Android is already dominant. In other relatively poor countries Android is very prevalent. Here’s Haiti:
Here are all the countries (shorter means less Linux adoption):
Shown in blue is the % (total share) of Android, ChromeOS, and GNU/Linux combined
Summary: Today we examine which countries have the least Linux adoption (% shown above) and which ones have close to 90% Linux penetration (mostly Android), based on July 2023 data from statCounter (here’s the spreadsheet with the chart)