07.24.23

About Two-Thirds of the World’s Surface Now Android (or Linux) Dominated

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Windows at 7:51 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

For those who aren’t aware, the map presented below is inherently distorted (sphere mapped onto a flat surface) as countries closer to the poles look far bigger than they really are.

windows-surface
The northern countries are not as big
as they may seem on such a biased map

Countries closer to the equator are a lot larger than they seem on this map.

In Africa Android is already dominant. In other relatively poor countries Android is very prevalent. Here’s Haiti:

Operating System Market Share Haiti

Here are all the countries (shorter means less Linux adoption):

GNU/Linux share in counties ranked - top part

GNU/Linux share in counties ranked - middle part

GNU/Linux share in counties ranked - bottom part
Shown in blue is the % (total share) of Android, ChromeOS, and GNU/Linux combined

Summary: Today we examine which countries have the least Linux adoption (% shown above) and which ones have close to 90% Linux penetration (mostly Android), based on July 2023 data from statCounter (here’s the spreadsheet with the chart)

