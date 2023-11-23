Who is the Mystery Payer of Sandlers' (Software Freedom Conservancy) Quarter Million Dollars (Huge Salary) Per Year?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023,

updated Nov 23, 2023



Recent: Software Freedom Conservancy is Selling Verbal Thank-Yous So That Its Chief Can Earn a Quarter Million Dollars Per Year, Tax-Free

Now:

Donate today to fund Sandler's $250,000 per annum salary and $500/hour motions to gag Professor Eben Moglen (with help from real lawyers, who later do blog posts that further demonise Professor Moglen).

THE previous post noted that Wikipedia became a giant power broker, just like a traditional American politician. The Software Freedom Conservancy has traditionally swum near where the Big Money was... and that even included several payments from Microsoft!

For affluent people and large corporations that amass trillions of dollars in personal and corporate capital each year, or hoarding almost all the money basically, paying a few million dollars per year to Wikipedia is "money well spent" or a "worthy transaction" as this accompanies bias, censorship, and veiled leverage over editorial decisions at a high level. Hey Jimmy/Jimbo, you didn't even found Wikipedia, you co-founded it. The other co-founder is openly critical this year. He's unhappy about what Wikipedia became! Many others are noticing the deterioration of Wikipedia, especially in areas of politics, corporations, and self-styled "philanthropists" (who are unquestionably "generous", even to Wikipedia itself).

Organisations like the OSI and the Linux Foundation operate the same way. It's Openwashing-as-a-Service (OaaS) basically. Yes, optics. They're corrupt. They're morally bankrupt, but they swim in money from many sales (sellouts).

The Software Freedom Conservancy has just named some people (matching donors) while admitting it's just a partial list and these people get some advertising (shameless self-promotion) for their money. Remember that the Software Freedom Conservancy literally sells verbal thank-you to large corporations while using its imposter organisation to libel the founders/creators of the GPL! Way to spit into the well you drank from...

If Microsoft is among the matchers, would you donate? For each 10 dollars you give the Software Freedom Conservancy, that's another 10 dollars in bribes from Microsoft to the Software Freedom Conservancy. Nice, eh?

For all we know, Gates Foundation could be among those matchers and we would not even know (or let alone be aware of the relative match ratio).

Could Microsoft's CEO (Nadella) be among the matchers as an individual? Some solid evidence would be needed for our ongoing series "since Nadella has mostly be accounted for since the early 1990s," one reader said. "He did work for Sun before he turned fully bad. Though the signs were there early on as he did seek an MBA from Chicago..." (see Cory Doctorow's "How the Chicago School's extremist ideology destroyed the American economy with unchecked monopolies")

Anyway, what the Software Freedom Conservancy is doing right now isn't a "bargain" for donors. They ask for more money and one can imagine where this money will go. Put another way, Mr. SFC and Mrs. SFC ask for more money to attack the founders of Free software, with corporate entities doubling the funds allotted/designated/available to the task. █