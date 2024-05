GNU/Linux Reaches 11% Market Share in the United States Of America - an All-Time High

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 11, 2024



In the sister site, only moments ago: Belgium: GNU/Linux Soars to Over 3% Market Share

THE latest figures from statCounter (ODF) show the US changing in terms of the operating systems favoured by users:

The United States Of America is where the operating system started (Boston) and where Linus Torvalds works (Portland). It's also inspiring trends in many other nations, so this is important. █