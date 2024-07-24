Libre-SOC Insiders Explain How Libre-SOC and Funding for Libre-SOC (From NLNet) Got 'Hijacked' or Seized

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024



Editorial preface: Why We're Revealing the Ugly Story of What Happened at Libre-SOC

THIS article will contain no names but may focus on important facts sans the avoidable personification. Apparently I'm supposed to also add "trigger warning" for discussions of suicide and similarly sensitive issues.

Someone wrote to me earlier this year to put me "in touch with [the] founder and leader of Libre-SOC."

I already knew the person. He is (was) a former colleague. He worked alongside my colleagues and I in 2011 when crimes of Sirius "Open Source" had begun (the company secretly robbed my colleagues and I; we only found out last year). "Maybe we can revisit what happened in 2011," I told him. "That's when the pension fraud seems to have started."

Sirius "Open Source" has many victims, but it's now effectively "in hiding", so the criminals who did this will probably never faces the legal consequences, only bad reputation. However, that's just a side story or yet another case of robbery in "Open Source". Typically there are people who don't even use "Open Source" stealing money, hours etc. from people who are actually enthusiastic about "Open Source" (or passionate about Free software). That's what we deal with today.

"There's a story with a lot of the ingredients you usually cover on Techrights," I was told, "corporate corruption, injustice, exploitation, abuse, censorship, gaslighting..."

"Long story short ([redacted] may correct or fill you in): RED Semi was founded (years ago, back when I was active in the project) to productize Libre-SOC. Recently, [redacted] was expelled from the board of RED Semi. The company moved to take over control of NLNet funding directed to Libre-SOC, and as a result Libre-SOC lost all funding. Meanwhile, [redacted] got out of a toxic relationship at home, underwent several near-death crises due to stress-triggered health conditions that his stalkers seem keen on precipitating, and got forced into a psychiatric hospital (?) for (mis)treatment, where he's being denied essentials."

"This is all documented in the Libre-SOC mailing list archives (public, as everything the project does). This is a decent starting point to get a sense of what's going on."

Having then heard from the person in question, I learned he was "not expelled: knowingly harassed and bullied which put me at risk of death, then the Directors, orchestrated by the Chairman, voted themselves more shares and utilised them to vote that I resigned *in one day with no notice*."

The company moved to seize the funding after that. That's why Libre-SOC lost all funding.

The situation was "life-threateningly abusive."

To quote a message from 2 months ago: "I believe from the above public web posting you have been approached to participate in a malicious revenge by an individual who has a severe and deteriorating mental condition."

Whose fault was it though?

It's common to shoot the messenger after the abuse against the messenger. So it's hard to tell what's going on, but the full story seems dark and ugly.

The person in question isn't malicious; I knew him as a colleague.

He said he was "assaulted by 10 people when I have autism, arthritis, fibromyalgia, a genetic hip disorder and both neck and back fused vertebrae," then led to "torture and abuse" and was being denied essentials.

It seems like a case of breaking down a person completely, then taking away his life's project (that he had already started when he was my colleague 13 years ago) and even the funding for the project.

It hardly gets any more sinister than this. █