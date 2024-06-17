12 Days Have Passed Since the Edward Brocklesby Revelations and Debian Project Has Said Absolutely Nothing About That

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024,

updated Jun 17, 2024



One must therefore assume they have nothing to say in their defence (covering up severe security failings)

IMAGINE something very damaging being presented, with full context, based on original material, right from the horse's own mouth.

One might expect, at the very least, a face-saving statement, such as "well, that was a long time ago" or "we learned our lessons"...

Well, Debian does not work that way. Instead, like a cult, it only attacked the messenger.

The Edward Brocklesby series is still ongoing. Maybe some so-called 'journalist' (what's left of those) will bother reporting the issue. Or... maybe not. They only care when Microsoft employees talk about it. They can go on for months and months and months... as long as Microsoft keeps bringing that up because it needs a smokescreen. █