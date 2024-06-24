Bonum Certa Men Certa

EARLIER TODAY my wife updated her Debian laptop and she needed to enter "Secure Boot" password, a disturbing and now-common ritual even though the whole thing is strictly disabled and she never asked for such trouble, she just wanted to update all the packages. This is classic "boiling frog". They're boiling us. They have conditioned us to think this is "security". It's not. It adds to the risk of users being locked out of their own systems.

Psydroid has said (in IRC), "the day that Windows is dead in India and much of Africa isn't that far away." He keeps alerting us, mostly in IRC, that new Microsoft (and Qualcomm) PCs won't allow even booting anything but Windows.

Notice the pattern.

For a lot of software on GNU/Linux, it is nowadays not possible to install/use without systemd.

Is systemd actually safe?

Today: (only hours ago)

When I was first starting to learn programming, back in the 1990's, a lot was made of choosing sensible default behaviour. You applied the Hippocratic principle: First of all do no harm. Deletion was often cited as the classic potentially harmful action, so nothing should be deleted by default, and even an explicit delete command should affect only what was actually named or flagged.

Here is what the very "polite" Microsoft Boccassi (Luca Boccassi) had to say:

#systemd v256 has been released! Available soon in your nearest distro, now with 42% less Unix philosophy

Version 256 of systemd boasts '42% less Unix philosophy'

Fake 'polite'? Barely even that.

Such rude and arrogant behaviour won't help. He keeps doing that.

Similar to: Violent rhetoric by people who preach for "safe space" (just watch out, don't get stabbed, "punch Nazis"... and Jews?) The 'punch-in-face' rhetoric is hardly even normal [1, 2]. It can be indicative of psychological problems. Microsofters like to sabotage things; the ends justify the means. They also constantly stalk their critics, trying to trip them up, not just defame them in public.

Anyway, more people nowadays recognise Microsoft Boccassi as LP's right-hand man, who takes control of "Linux" from the side doors, rendering it less reliable, then gaslighting the victims. He takes away the ladder, too.

