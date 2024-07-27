Estimated or Educated Guess at Number of Desktops and Laptops With GNU/Linux: 112,500,000

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024,

updated Jul 27, 2024



Seeing the consistent rise of GNU/Linux in India this month (now at 16.1%), it's only a matter of time before statCounter shows GNU/Linux usage, worldwide, at 4.5% (that's for desktops/laptops, based on Web traffic alone).

Some months ago we quoted this site as saying (based on the book below): "In 2019, there were over 2 billion computers in the world, including servers, desktops, and laptops." That does not include mobile devices like phones and tablet, which typically run Android, i.e. Linux.

Let's assume that in the past 5 years "over 2 billion" became 2.5 billion. Servers are far fewer than desktops and laptops anyway. What is 4.5% of 2.5 billion? It is about 112,500,000 (112.5 million). █