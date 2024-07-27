Bonum Certa Men Certa

Estimated or Educated Guess at Number of Desktops and Laptops With GNU/Linux: 112,500,000

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024,
updated Jul 27, 2024

Lake at sunset

Seeing the consistent rise of GNU/Linux in India this month (now at 16.1%), it's only a matter of time before statCounter shows GNU/Linux usage, worldwide, at 4.5% (that's for desktops/laptops, based on Web traffic alone).

Some months ago we quoted this site as saying (based on the book below): "In 2019, there were over 2 billion computers in the world, including servers, desktops, and laptops." That does not include mobile devices like phones and tablet, which typically run Android, i.e. Linux.

Let's assume that in the past 5 years "over 2 billion" became 2.5 billion. Servers are far fewer than desktops and laptops anyway. What is 4.5% of 2.5 billion? It is about 112,500,000 (112.5 million).

Transportation and the Belt and Road Initiative: A paradigm shift (B&W edition)

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Why We Need to Make Time for More Videos
Videos are neither out of style nor have fallen out of grace/fashion
 
[Video] Fake Economy With Fake "Success Stories" That Actually Operate at a Loss and Carry Around Very Heavy Debt or Growing Deficits
Parrots in the mainstream/corporate (or "Wall Street") media will only ever parrot the lies and the delusions
Debian it Taking Bribes (Gold Sponsorship) From Microsoft Again
Very disappointing, Debian
The FSF Has Made It (Almost)
The fundraising campaign started less than 5 weeks ago
India Still Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Adoption With Estimates of 16.1% Market Share
Even more with ChromeOS included
Topics to Cover (Including Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Encryption)
We'll try to cover those topics every now and then
Web Survey: In China, Vista 11's Adoption Has Been So Appalling That Vista 7 Users Still Exceed It
There are many decent distros of BSD or GNU/Linux that can run on XP-grade/era PCs
[Meme] Eventually All the Volunteers Will 'Get' What IBM Really Is
They litigate against Fedora volunteers
Don't Become (or Remain) IBM's Slave
There was a time when badges were granted to lots of Fedora volunteers and Planet Fedora had almost a dozen updates a day
IBM's Vicious Attack on CentOS Has Left CentOS Forums Dead
IBM doesn't mind "genocide" of information
[Meme] 10 Days Since GNOME Foundation Admitted It Had Secretly Banished Board Member in a Secret Court
This isn't an open community that values freedom of speech or even transparency
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 27, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, July 27, 2024
[Meme] Microsoft's Latest Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.) Strategy
Having lost momentum, the Windows company is trying to 'own' (and control) the competition
[Video] Freedom-Respecting Desktops and Laptops: We're Getting There, Gradually
In today's video I explain that, based on what I've read, in India it's easier to get PCs with GNU/Linux preloaded
Links 28/07/2024: TTAB Report and SCOTUS Asked to Reconsider Patent Eligibility
Links for the day
Gemini Links 28/07/2024: "Delete Your Twitter" and Tired of Programming
Links for the day
[Meme] Russia Having a Field Day Seeing How Microsoft Bricks Its own Computer Systems
Russia didn't even have to do a thing
GNU/Linux+ChromeOS in Africa: Reaching Record Levels for This Year and Soon 4% on Desktops/Laptops
So says statCounter this month
Links 27/07/2024: Russia's Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate to 18%, Many More Journalists Laid Off
Links for the day
Gemini Links 27/07/2024: Donut Stop and Wayland Concerns
Links for the day
linuxsecurity.com Classified as 100% Slop (LLM Spam)
How long can they carry on like this?
Links 27/07/2024: Quicket Scooped up by Ticketmaster, Microsoft Uses Windows' Global Outage as Excuse to Loosen Antitrust Enforcement
Links for the day
Estimated or Educated Guess at Number of Desktops and Laptops With GNU/Linux: 112,500,000
What is 4.5% of 2.5 billion? It is about 112,500,000
European Governments Shift Towards Mandating Free Software in the Public Sector
Dutch government officials, however, let Microsoft moles decide on policy [...] Microsoft isn't about technology but about bribery
New Record High for Android in Mozambique
Next week Microsoft will have to admit (but hide) that Windows revenue sank again, possibly at the rate of over 10% per year
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 26, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 26, 2024
Old Does Not Mean Bad and Older is Not Always Worse
The quality of the sound is still the same as it was 30 years ago
Our Static Site Generator Has Just Turned 2, It'll Turn 1 in Techrights in Two Months' Time
Our Static Site Generator (SSG), which is written from the ground up in Perl, had an anniversary this past week
Slashdot is Acting as a Spamming Service for Microsoft, Apparently in Service of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.)
Renting out the "trusted brand" to Microsoft
Links 26/07/2024: Hamburgerization of Sushi and GNU/Linux Primer
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: Tesco Cutbacks and Fake Patent Courts
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: Grimy Residue of the 'AI' Bubble and Tensions Around Alaska
Links for the day
Gemini Links 26/07/2024: More Computers and Tilde Hosting
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: "AI" Hype Debunked and Elon Musk's "X" Already Spreads Political Disinformation
Links for the day
A Week After a Worldwide Windows Outage Microsoft is 'Bricking' Windows All On Its Own, Cannot Blame Others Anymore
A look back at a week of lousy press coverage, Microsoft deceit, and lessons to be learned
"Why you boss is insatiably horny for firing you and replacing you with software."
Ask McDonalds how this "AI" nonsense with IBM worked out for them
No Olympics
We really need to focus on real news
Nobody Holds the GNOME Foundation Accountable (Not Even IRS), It's Governed by Lawyers, Not Geeks, and Headed by a Shaman Crank
GNOME is a deeply oppressive institutions that eats its own
[Meme] The 'Modern' Web and 'Linux' Foundation Reinforcing Monopolies and Cementing centralisation
They don't care about the users and issuing a few bytes with random characters costs them next to nothing. It gives them control over billions of human beings.
'Boiling the Frog' or How Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) is Being Abandoned at Short Notice by Let's Encrypt
This isn't a lack of foresight but planned obsolescence
When the LLM Bubble Implodes Completely Microsoft Will be 'Finished'
Excuses like, "it's not ready yet" or "we'll fix it" won't pass muster
"An escalator can never break: it can only become stairs"
The lesson of this story is, if you do evil things, bad things will come your way. So don't do evil things.
When Wikileaks Was Still Primarily a Wiki
less than 14 years ago the international media based its war journalism on what Wikileaks had published
The Free Software Foundation Speaks Out Against Microsoft
the problem is bigger than Microsoft and in the long run - seeing Microsoft's demise - we'll need to emphasise Software Freedom
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 25, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, July 25, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Links 26/07/2024: E-mail on OpenBSD and Emacs Fun
Links for the day