EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

02.03.18

It is a Tough Market for Patent Trolls in the US, But Microsoft-Connected Trolls Still Manage to Harm Android/Linux

Posted in Asia, Microsoft, Patents at 11:08 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Simon Phipps, OSI President, earlier today: “Microsoft tried to kill open source, conspiring in something called the Halloween documents.”

John Sullivan, Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation (FSF),‏ earlier today:

Summary: The litigious climate or atmosphere of litigation in the United States may have moved eastwards to China, where Microsoft and its proxies continue to shake down major Linux-using rivals (such as Huawei)

THE USPTO grants patents at record rates, but patent litigation is falling every year. That’s because the certainty associated with granted patents is decreasing.

“…the certainty associated with granted patents is decreasing.”3 days ago came a new press release which speaks of a “new chief licensing officer” in InterDigital, a company whose entire ‘business’ is patent shakedowns. We are guessing that they have trouble. IAM took note of that. There’s lots of turbulence and resignations (the “rats jumping the sinking ship” so to speak) in the patent trolls ‘industry’ these days, with many examples of that. We have been covering several in the past few months. Now, according to IAM, a few of these entities go east. “Tu joins an organisation that, as well as former Ericsson chief IP officer Kasim Alfalahi [he is a patent troll] at its head,” IAM said about the Marconi Group on Friday.

So they will try their luck in China, the ‘new’ Eastern District of Texas.

“So they will try their luck in China, the ‘new’ Eastern District of Texas.”What we found noteworthy is this report about Nokia, sent to us also by two readers. Nokia is fighting against Linux/Android with patent blackmail ‘on behalf’ of Microsoft; it specifically targets companies that Microsoft could never successfully shake down with patents, notably Apple and Huawei [1, 2]. As the report puts it: “The Finnish telecoms equipment maker said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit grew by 7 percent to 1 billion euros from the previous year, helped along by a patent payment from China’s Huawei.”

Earlier (this morning) we found another report of interest. The Microsoft-connected Intellectual Ventures tops the chart in “Patent Trolls Activity Update: Transport Zone 2017″ from Unified Patents (published a short while ago). To quote a couple of portions:

NPEs continue to pose a serious risk to automotive companies and account for 72 percent of litigation in 2017. The majority of these threats came from Patent Assertion Entities (entities whose primary purpose is patent assertion), however auto companies also faced threats from a small handful of individual inventors.

[...]

Figure 5: 2017′s most frequent plaintiffs for the Transport zone

Intellectual Ventures (14 assertions)
Somaltus LLC (12 assertions)
Magnacross LLC (11 assertions)
Location Based Services, LLC (9 assertions)
Blue Sky Networks, LLC (8 assertions)

As we have been pointing out for a while, Microsoft likes to arm and unleash trolls at its competition, in order for people to run to Microsoft for perceived ‘safety’ [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13]. We gave another example a month ago and days ago. Another serious antitrust probe should be in order.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. India and Europe Do Not Permit Software Patents, But Patent Law Firms Try to Work Around the Law

    LexOrbis and NLO are two of the latest examples of law firms that scheme to bypass the rules and patent software where these patents are not permitted

  2. It is a Tough Market for Patent Trolls in the US, But Microsoft-Connected Trolls Still Manage to Harm Android/Linux

    The litigious climate or atmosphere of litigation in the United States may have moved eastwards to China, where Microsoft and its proxies continue to shake down major Linux-using rivals (such as Huawei)

  3. Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on "Jurisdictional Immunity of International Organisations and Rights of Their Staff"

    A reader-contributed article about the issues associated with immunity at the EPO and what European officials have been saying lately

  4. The European Council Confirms That the Unitary/Unified Patent Court Agreement (UPCA) is “Outside the Legal Framework of the European Union”

    The vision of the Unitary Patent looks a lot like another Battistelli-type regime rather than a court of justice

  5. Links 3/2/2018: Wine 3.1, Elisa 0.0.81, Elive 2.9.26 Beta, Glibc 2.27

    Links for the day

  6. Links 1/2/2018: Linux Journal 2.0, Microsoft's $6.3B Loss, AtCore 1.0.0

    Links for the day

  7. Too Much to Cover Up at the EPO, the UN, and UN Agencies

    The post-Constitution, post-financial transparency, post-human rights phase that's sweeping across the EPO (and the UN) gives room for concern

  8. Patent Sharks Hope to Regain Control of the US Patent System With Iancu Appointment Likely Just 4 Days Away

    The campaign to dethrone Michelle Lee and replace her with someone like Andrei Iancu is almost complete; the objective is to turn the USPTO (US patent office) into a trolls-friendly and PTAB-hostile place

  9. EFF Has Just Warned That Depending on Outcomes of US Supreme Court Cases, US Could Have Most Notorious Patents in the World

    While patent extremists and patent maximalists salivate over the growth in number of US patents, it is becoming clear that many are farcical at best and we already know why that might be

  10. The UPC/SEP/FRAND Lobby Has Resorted to Just Insulting the Opposition

    Team UPC proudly shuts opposing views out of the debate and then brags about it, in order for a legislation that benefits patent trolls to slide through like a Trojan horse, without resistance from the 'wrong' people (like scientists and technologists) or a 'nuisance' like facts, constitutions, laws and so on

  11. Patent Justice at the EPO is as Bad as Justice for Workers

    A look at the sad state of justice for EPO workers and the effect of brain drain combined with work pressure on the quality of work

  12. Even Kluwer Patent Blog Decides to Comment on the EPO's Bizarre Financial Behaviour

    The EPO acting like a high-risk investment bank rather than a patent office has become enough of an issue that even Kluwer Patent Blog writes about it

  13. Links 31/1/2018: Red Hat to acquire CoreOS, Hyperledger Releases Sawtooth 1.0

    Links for the day

  14. The Lobby for Software Patents -- Including Microsoft-Connected Law Firms -- Clings Onto One Patent From a Microsoft-Sponsored Patent Troll

    There's no evidence that software patents are coming back to the US any time soon, but lobbyists of this 'cause' (like the firm of Bill Gates' father) obsess over a single patent of the Microsoft-sponsored Finjan, hailing it as some sort of 'evidence' of a resurgence

  15. The Failure of ILO's Administrative Tribunal Highlights Poor State of Justice in Europe and Worldwide

    As the EPO and the UPC serve to demonstrate, we're back to being ruled by 'kings' or governed by 'monarchies' while tribunals serve only (or primarily) a theatrical role

  16. Links 30/1/2018: Godot 3.0 and ncurses 6.1

    Links for the day

  17. China's Patent Policy Likely to Drive Out Foreign Companies and Maybe That's Just the Intention

    While corporate media focuses on trade war (e.g. US almost banning Huawei-branded phones) there's a broader picture which includes patent aspects (Huawei and other Chinese giants use patents for sanctions)

  18. A Korean Android OEM is Bullied by Patent Trolls Which Microsoft Gave Patents to and Paid

    Even though LG already pays Microsoft ‘protection’ money for alleged patent infringements in Linux (since 2007) the trolls that are connected to Microsoft carry on chasing it with lawsuits in East Texas, so Microsoft’s ‘protection’ is illusionary at best and Microsoft is a back-stabbing ‘ally’

  19. St. Regis Mohawk Nation Now Exploited as a Lobby and an Attack Vector Against PTAB

    The anti-PTAB lobby, which is basically attempting to influence Oil States v Greene's Energy (imminent Supreme Court decision), still tries hard to find scandals or make up scandals; the Mohawk tribe became a convenient channel for that (paid to participate in a scam)

  20. A Danish Company Has Just Collapsed Due to Patent Quality Issues at the EPO

    Rushed examination at the EPO is taking its toll on companies that need legal certainty and instead get just Early Certainty™ (which is no certainty at all, just an excuse to fake 'production' numbers for Battistelli)

  21. ILO Has Once Again Let Down Labour at the EPO by Siding With Union Busters

    ILO continues to protect Battistelli as the ILOAT fails to see a pretty blatant union-busting campaign for what it really is

  22. The EPO's Central Staff Committee Explains How Battistelli's Attacks on Judge Corcoran Annul Any Perception of Independence

    The letter regarding the 'exile' of Patrick Corcoran (currently in DG1) is trickling out in spite of efforts to suppress its publication (even internally)

  23. Links 29/1/2018: Parrot 3.11, OPNsense 18.1

    Links for the day

  24. Distortion of the Patent System Masked Behind Acronyms Like CAFC/PTAB and Foreign-Sounding Jargon Like Estoppel or Inter Partes Review (IPR)

    A quick look at some recent decisions/developments from the higher/highest patent courts in the US and PTAB's judgments that help improve patent quality (and are therefore hated by the patent 'industry')

  25. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) Revisits 'Divided Infringement'

    Alluding again to the Akamai case (a famous GNU/Linux user), the Federal Circuit debates the practice of working around patents in creative ways

  26. The Anti-PTAB (Patent Trial and Appeal Board) Lobby is Partly Funded by the Koch Brothers and the Right Wing

    The Conservative effort to bypass the legal process (e.g. by exploiting Native Americans for their immunity) and defend terrible patents; more examples of awful attempts to simply dodge justice -- like those defended by the 'blowhards' of the patent microcosm (Watchtroll et al)

  27. “It’s No Longer Simply About Patent Quantity. It’s About Quality.”

    Quality assessment of US patents is becoming a hotter topic now that PTAB cleans up the mess and courts oftentimes reject asserted patents (which are, on average, considered to be better)

  28. In the United States, Software Patents Are Still Consistently Invalidated Under 35 U.S.C. § 101

    A look at some of the latest decisions, rants, and frustration expressed by the patent microcosm over the elimination of many software patents in the United States (US)

  29. Counting Patents is Not Measuring Innovation and Checking Patents is Often Assessing Vapourware

    The tough reality about patents, which are basically pieces of paper with some text and drawings, not what corporate media wants us to think of them ("innovation")

  30. Links 28/1/2018: New Fedora 27 ISO, New Release of Netrunner Rolling

    Links for the day

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts