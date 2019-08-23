EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

08.23.19

Outsourcing to Microsoft and Openwashing as a Service (OaaS): This is the Linux Foundation in 2019

Posted in Deception, Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, IBM at 2:57 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Linux/Microsoft Foundation

Summary: The concept of “Open” at the Linux Foundation gives room for thought; are things really being opened or mostly marketed as “Open” and, if so, is the Foundation more like a marketing agency?

THE Linux Foundation is promoting proprietary software and putting its projects in a proprietary software cage called GitHub, even more so after Microsoft bought GitHub. We’ve provided ample evidence in past articles.

The openwashing is shameful and the leanings towards Microsoft are utterly tasteless. But this is what we have now. This is the “Foundation” which claims to represent “Linux”. How astounding. How can something called “Linux Foundation” be so hostile towards Linux? And almost nobody who works there even uses Linux!

“How can something called “Linux Foundation” be so hostile towards Linux? And almost nobody who works there even uses Linux!”Today we deal with a bit of a ‘sacred cow’ because IBM owns Red Hat and Red Hat is undeniably a massive contributor to Linux. So we’ll be gentle.

Two days ago the Red Hat-friendly press (neighbour, physically) published “Why IBM embraces is embracing, expanding open hardware ecosystem in wake of Red Hat deal” (maybe joining consortia like RISC-V’s is applicable here).

But this is not about RISC-V.

There’s no need for us to dwell or obsess over the latest widely-covered announcements; we’ve included quite a lot about this in our daily links, including the calling of surveillance “confidential” and “security” (that’s one heck of a laughable newspeak right there!) and some AGL stuff.

We must admit that in relative terms the announcements from the Open Source Summit aren’t as controversial and infuriating as some which we came across in the past, so we won’t spend much time ‘bashing’ the Foundation over these.

The Open Source Summit has long been a sales event of proprietary software — just look at their marketing brochures and what’s on offer. We showed this in a series of posts earlier this year.

“The Open Source Summit has long been a sales event of proprietary software…”Further analysis of the announcements (there were three “major” ones) highlights areas of reservations, concerns, and justified scepticism. Much of it is the Foundation’s infamous openwashing as a service (OaaS). The way we see it, OpenPOWER is openwash mostly. And passing it to the Foundation is adding the perception of “independence”. Here’s some coverage from SDxCentral and FierceTelecom, which are sites close to the Foundation. A decades-long IBM advocate, Timothy Prickett Morgan, says “instruction set architecture of its Power family of processors” is what IBM ‘opened’. He wrote that in The Next Platform. [via OSnews]

“IBM Power chip instruction set now open source” said TechTarget’s headline. The problem is, this “open” power (or POWER) is… Microsoft-hosted.

“What da heck,” you say?

Exactly!

It’s part of a disturbing pattern/trend we’ve noted several times throughout the year.

How much “open” is there in OpenPOWER?

Not that much. It’s more like “open core”.

“How much “open” is there in OpenPOWER?”The real reason IBM is open-open-openwashing its “Open(R)” Power(TM) is that it’s trying to out-open what’s free/libre, RISC-V. The Register‘s headline was right on point: “IBM hears the RISC-V kids partying next door, decides it will make its Power CPU ISA free, too”

Can IBM also ‘own’ the word “Open”? Not really. It can, however, leverage it. There’s no legal enforcement.

Microsoft — like IBM — has long exploited brands that aren’t its own. IBM called its hugely expensive servers LinuxONE, piggybacking the “Linux” brand to sell something that’s not necessarily tied to GNU/Linux.

“The aim is obvious,” said the above article from The Register. It’s “to encourage the implementation of OpenPower CPUs, and get more Power-based systems out into data centers and the wider world. It also means engineers can customize their own OpenPower chips to run particular AI or analytical workloads, for example.”

““Open” as in OpenPOWER doesn’t mean you can replicate POWER without risk of patent lawsuits.”Some further coverage from sites loosely connected to IBM (e.g. HPCwire) further reinforces our suspicion. It’s a marketing blitz mostly, aided by corporate media like CBS. The name OpenPOWER isn’t new. They just reiterate old news and do a dance with the Foundation to make it seem independent, not just “open”.

Can anybody now replicate OpenPOWER? No. What IBM means by “open” isn’t quite it; they’d likely lob lots of patent lawsuits at anyone who dared try… remember TurboHercules?

Sadly, IBM hasn’t changed when it comes to patent policy. Red Hat is now owned by a patent bully that’s still lobbying for software patents and as IAM put it the other day: “In the 1990s IBM made billions from patent royalties. The principles that guided Big Blue to unprecedented licensing success still hold true today.”

They’re still doing it. “Open” as in OpenPOWER doesn’t mean you can replicate POWER without risk of patent lawsuits.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Openwashing Report: It's Not Just Microsoft, But Microsoft is by Far the Biggest Facilitator of That

    A weekly roundup looking back at distortion if not intentional misuse of the term "Open Source"; Microsoft is still working hard and spending a lot of money to control the narrative (e.g. to limit "Open Source" to what's on its proprietary platform, GitHub)

  2. Patent Maximalists Refuse to Accept That Their War on Patent Quality Also Dooms a Pan-European Patent Court System

    The EPO‘s embrace of patent maximalists’ agenda, which necessarily means significant decreases in patent quality (and deviation/departure from the EPC), dooms patent certainty; it also, however, dooms the Unitary Patent (UPC) because an extension of this rogue regime to the court system won’t be tolerated

  3. Links 24/8/2019: Wayland’s Weston 7.0 and More

    Links for the day

  4. Outsourcing to Microsoft and Openwashing as a Service (OaaS): This is the Linux Foundation in 2019

    The concept of "Open" at the Linux Foundation gives room for thought; are things really being opened or mostly marketed as "Open" and, if so, is the Foundation more like a marketing agency?

  5. Links 23/8/2019: Wine 4.0.2 Released, Removing Qt 4 From Ubuntu

    Links for the day

  6. Links 22/8/2019: KDE ISO Image Writer, GNU Parallel ‘Jesper Svarre’

    Links for the day

  7. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: A Free (as in Freedom) Library, and Federation of Advocates

    "This library is not just for cultural works, but also for software."

  8. Linux Foundation's Linux.com in 2019: Zero Articles (Nothing Original) and a Terrible, Rookie New Design

    Linux.com has become a curated syndicator of news (edited by one single Microsoft proponent); the site has also eliminated its traditional design in favour of something only 'hipsters' can appreciate

  9. Managing IP as Team UPC's Megaphone and Lobbying Front

    Managing IP is lying on behalf of Team UPC yet again; the site's long history promoting the UPC hasn't ended even when prospects of the UPC are slim to none

  10. No More Rights for EPO Staff?

    The oppression and the crackdown on labour rights in Europe's second-largest institution has deepened to the point where staff is paid as little as is legally possible

  11. Links 22/8/2019: GNOME 3.33.91, Systemd 243 RC2, Cockpit 201, Ubuntu Touch OTA-10, FreeIPMI 1.6.4

    Links for the day

  12. Some Patent Attorneys Dislike Techrights Not Because It's Wrong But Because Software Patents Are Wrong (and Sometimes Illegal)

    Odd rants which misuse common law and ignore alleged Fair Use (and misinterpretation of copyright law, for censorship purposes) would have people believe that we're wrong; but it's more likely that the person in question is jealous, insecure, or offended by our stance on patent scope, which is very much rooted in the law itself (and the views widely held by software developers globally)

  13. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: Distro-libre and feature-schema

    "Every time a distro does not suit a user's purposes, and it is less work to adapt the distro on one's own than to affect the distro in any other way, a distro is born."

  14. Links 21/8/2019: Dell's XPS 13, Mesa 19.2 RC1, Librem Update

    Links for the day

  15. Links 21/8/2019: Open Source POWER, Alpine 3.10.2, Netrunner 19.08

    Links for the day

  16. Edward as a Nodder to Team UPC Kool-Aid

    Bristows LLP is at it again and it's getting pathetic, not just dishonest as usual

  17. Guest Post: António Campinos' European Patent Office Redefines Modern Slavery in the Heart of Europe in 2019

    The European Patent Office’s (EPO) President António Campinos — like his predecessor Battistelli — emulates Chinese labour practices

  18. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: There is More Than One Iceberg Ahead

    "This strategy is not far from when Microsoft talked about "de-commoditizing protocols" in the late 90s, as part of their plans to control, dominate, and end Open Source and Free software."

  19. EPO Cannot Handle Patent Justice With a Backlog of About 10,000 Cases at the Boards of Appeal

    The EPO's long war on judges and on the law has proven to be costly; it's difficult to pretend that the EPO functions like a first-world legal framework

  20. The European Patent Office Increases Surveillance: Can't Get Food Without Being Spied on

    The infamous "War on Cash" has been 'won' at Europe's second-largest institution, where people's diet can now be monitored and indefinitely retained on the system

  21. To GNU/Linux, the Operating System, GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) is Not the Threat. Microsoft is.

    Don't let Microsoft get away with its bogus narration; GNU/Linux is primarily under attack from Microsoft, whereas Software Freedom in general is under attack from many directions

  22. The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Has the Full Support of Techrights

    Our support for the FSF is strong enough that we want to occasionally suggest improvements; there are growing frictions designed to isolate the FSF and cause self-restraint/censorship

  23. Why We Support Phoronix (Whereas Some Others Do Not)

    Some people try to characterise Michael Larabel as the 'bad boy' of Linux even though Michael is probably the hardest working Linux journalist out there

  24. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: The Simplest Ways that AI will Change Computing

    "AI is already used to help kill people. We should be cautious, and know that the best rules we come up with (like no doing magic outside the school grounds) won't be followed all the time."

  25. Links 20/8/2019: DragonFlyBSD Developing DSynth

    Links for the day

  26. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: Narcissism in The Community

    "Narcissists are drawn to intelligent people. They take great pleasure in attacking, controlling and defeating intelligent people because it makes them feel smarter and more important."

  27. Breaking the Law Has Become the Norm at the European Patent Office

    The European Patent Office’s ongoing practice of destroying critics/whistleblowers and crushing unions, judges, examiners etc. — as well as threats and bribery of the media — ultimately mean a perpetual state of lawlessness that, if it prevails, will let patent trolls raid the European economy and stall innovation

  28. Links 20/8/2019: KMyMoney 5.0.6, Kdenlive 19.08

    Links for the day

  29. Guarding and Rescuing the FSF Titanic: Free Software in Education

    "If everyone learns to code, then everyone gains some understanding of how to code in other languages."

  30. Links 19/8/2019: Another Linux 5.3 RC, OpenSUSE's Richard Brown Steps Down, Slackware Creates Patreon Page, Qt 6 Initiated

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts