5 Years Ago the Linux Foundation Turned Linux.com Into a Non-Linux Site

Summary: One can leverage the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to better understand how, over time, the Foundation called “Linux” deviated or diverged away from its mission statement for the sole purpose of raising corporate funds and selling influence to corporations (passing the community’s hard work to them — a form of tacit privatisation)

IT can be helpful to understand why and when the (Super)PAC of Jim Zemlin turned its back on its very name. We recently checked archived pages from each year of Wayback Machine’s copies of Linux.com. The site’s title/name, “The source for Linux information,” became (to this date) “News For Open Source Professionals” and it changed either in late 2014 or 2015. In other words, that happened half a decade ago. Whose idea was it to remove Linux from the name of a site called Linux.com?

We’ve moreover noticed that Google spyware was added to each and every page in the site (even very old articles). The site of the Linux Foundation does not have such spyware. It is difficult to pin-point the moment the spyware was added because the Wayback Machine does not save such code. It seems to be making a code substitution to protect viewers from spying. Here’s the code:





Maybe one day people will wish to study the demise of the Foundation or when it lost all sense of direction and identity, outsourcing its code to a proprietary software framework of Microsoft (GitHub) that censors and spies on developers and users/downloaders instead of providing development infrastructure of its own (like it used to). We previously studied how the Foundation had totally removed the community, in stages. Nowadays the Foundation is against the community, which it occasionally mocks. █

