EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

04.26.20

Software in the Public Interest or Software in Microsoft’s Monopoly Interests?

Posted in Debian, Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 5:46 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The current financial crisis/climate will make it easier for the aggressive monopolisers from Microsoft to bribe more people to capitulate or ‘defect’. Bribery is a Microsoft tradition and expertise; they’re ‘master class’ liars about it, embellishing it as “sponsorship” or even "marketing help".

No public access
It’s apparent that public code is being privatised by Microsoft at GitHub, a proprietary software ‘code prison’ (not vault; monopoly — not preservation — is the goal, exploiting the network effect with ‘features’ as lock-in factor)

Summary: We turn our attention to the Debian Project and Software in the Public Interest (SPI), knowing that they’re vulnerable to cash that groups recklessly take without foresight (likely negative consequences)

THIS post might offend some people; not because of offensive language but because some people associate and affiliate with organisations that are named here. We’ll refrain from using names. Please don’t personify these things (it’s a trap); we only care about what’s true because facts and accuracy matter. It’s never ad hominem. We have the facts. Our track record is good. We focus on issues that we understand very well, choosing specificity over breadth. I find that my detractors fail to discredit me on accuracy; they then nitpick on my style or my choice of words (or even typos). It’s almost a badge of honour when they resort to this low kind of smears/blows…

“We’ll refrain from using names. Please don’t personify these things (it’s a trap); we only care about what’s true because facts and accuracy matter.”Today’s subject will be Microsoft’s money and who’s taking it. This isn’t a new subject to us. Far from it. We even studied it retroactively, going back to records from the 1980s and 1990s. We have a lot of material about payments and their impact on Microsoft rivals, including Novell (how did those Microsoft payments work out for Novell, which no longer exists? Ask Nokia while it still barely exists — a pale shadow of its former self, not to mention Yahoo!).

At the moment Microsoft is monopolising Free/Open Source software using GitHub — a subject we’ll explore again in the near future. Microsoft is willing to lose billions of dollars just to get that monopoly, which is a form of control and leverage (over one’s competition). It’s actually a lot cheaper (than GitHub) to ‘buy’ communities, whose turnover barely touches a million dollars or even a ‘meager’ $100,000. Don’t be dazzled by silly grants that are being dubbed something like “diversity” and are in fact “slush fund” PR stunts if not bribes. These things are being labelled like that because it helps discourage/scare sceptics (or make them look bad). For instance, they pretend to be tolerant towards women and minorities, but it’s a low-cost PR charade (less than the annual salary of one single engineer). They’re not really tolerant towards women and minorities, as we've covered before, they’re tolerant towards criminals and monopolies whilst at the same time trying to paint those critical of criminals and monopolists as “toxic” types (an inversion of narrative and ethical compass). Those are well known tactics; there’s nothing novel here and it isn’t limited to the realm of technology. It’s not even a “right-wing” view and expressing those thoughts has a lot more to do with intolerance of PR and entryism, not “liberalism” or “Conservatism” or whatever…

“Microsoft is willing to lose billions of dollars just to get that monopoly, which is a form of control and leverage (over one’s competition). It’s actually a lot cheaper (than GitHub) to ‘buy’ communities, whose turnover barely touches a million dollars or even a ‘meager’ $100,000.”“Microsoft is regularly listed as a DebConf sponsor since 2016,” one reader told us this morning, linking to the official pages that contain Microsoft’s logo. Here they are:

https://debconf19.debconf.org/

https://debconf18.debconf.org/

https://debconf17.debconf.org/

https://debconf16.debconf.org/

Microsoft, Microsoft, Microsoft, Microsoft.

That’s Debian. We suppose it’s now a “risk” to criticise Microsoft, just as it's risky to speak about the State of Palestine in Debian. One can get reprimanded if not banned (ostracised by humiliation and public shaming) for bringing that up.

We can say it often enough: Free software means free speech. Without free speech how much Software Freedom can really be practised? There are some people looking to interject their personal notion of “ethics” to exclude those with a belief different from theirs; it’s a slippery, slippery slope. The OSI’s co-founder got banned from the OSI’s mailing lists for warning about it, highlighting one of several recent examples where a speech rulebook (e.g. “CoC”) can remove critics of corporate corruption in the name of “protecting women” and “protecting ethnic minorities” etc.

“It’s a subtle attack on Software Freedom and it is shrewdly disguised as a defence of “ethics” or protecting vulnerable people. Don’t fall for it quite so easily.”Again… it is a slippery, slippery slope.

It’s a subtle attack on Software Freedom and it is shrewdly disguised as a defence of “ethics” or protecting vulnerable people. Don’t fall for it quite so easily. It’s usually rather shallow and instinctive.

And since we’ve mentioned the word “ethics” (can be incompatible with Software Freedom) quite so often so far, how about “public interests”?

What public?

Whose interests?

Well, the assumption is that politicians tend to represent the interests of few very wealthy and thus “powerful” individuals — the likes of Bill Gates who bribe them and bribe the media nonchalantly. Money buys narrative, air time, and legislation. That’s not a controversial thing to state. So when we speak of “public interests” we typically speak of causes or actions that serve the general public, not the corrupt and the corruptible (facilitators).

There’s this group called Software in the Public Interest (SPI), which is associated with the people who drove out Richard Stallman but also a bunch of decent people. We don’t want to name anyone; it would miss the point. In their own words: “Software in the Public Interest (SPI) is a non-profit corporation registered in the state of New York founded to act as a fiscal sponsor for organizations that develop open source software and hardware. Our mission is to help substantial and significant open source projects by handling their non-technical administrative tasks so that they aren’t required to operate their own legal entity.”

“Well, the assumption is that politicians tend to represent the interests of few very wealthy and thus “powerful” individuals — the likes of Bill Gates who bribe them and bribe the media nonchalantly.”So it is a “non-profit corporation” with a .org domain. corporation.org — that’s right…

Well, this blog post from last night, “Google, Microsoft & Debian,” contains an interesting image. It suggests that SPI takes money from Microsoft. For authenticity, however, we asked the site to pass along full evidence (that SPI took Microsoft money). We have not received that. But that’s not the main point.

A footpath gone publicThey ask for donations from anybody (this corporation.org) and Microsoft is certainly not listed here among their “Sponsors” (not even GitHub or LinkedIn or whatever). “In addition to the many donations from individuals and organizations, craigslist Charitable Fund and Google provided substantial donations to SPI’s general fund.” It says. So Google is in it, but we don’t know about Microsoft (unless the image can be verified for authenticity. But the point of the post isn’t to call out SPI; it is actually about Debian. It’s not as though Google and Microsoft have control of Debian, but they have growing levels of influence inside the project. I recently heard about more payments than the above (DebConf sponsorship), albeit privately, in relation to WSL. The blog post said this:

Nonetheless, what does it look like when Microsoft’s money comes along?

There can be no greater contamination. The letterhead of Software in the Public Interest, Inc used to request money from Microsoft???? While 🐧🐧🐧 🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧 was unleashing feral dogs to attack a long-standing volunteer, he was spreading his bum cheeks for Bill Gates to come in.

What are the principles that govern Debian Developers in 2020? They are clearly not the same as they were in 2006. Anybody who dares to ask about these paymasters is accused of violating the Code of Conduct. Long live the Code of Conduct.

The term “spreading his bum cheeks” (we redacted the name) was changed to “rolling out a red carpet for” some time later (a few hours apparently), perhaps to avoid the insensitive connotation (especially given the provably strong friendship between Mr. Gates and organised underage sex traffickers, whose name he sought to whiten whilst in prison).

“The number of packages that list a homepage is 26,557 (93% of 28,555) and packages that list their homepage as Microsoft GitHub are 9,082 in number (37% of 26,557, i.e. 34% of 28,555).”We’re meanwhile doing some research into Debian and it looks like Microsoft’s control over the project can be traced back to pertinent packages. In the Debian Buster packages (main repository), the number of packages is 28,555. The number of packages that list a homepage is 26,557 (93% of 28,555) and packages that list their homepage as Microsoft GitHub are 9,082 in number (37% of 26,557, i.e. 34% of 28,555).

Well, that’s a third. Let that sink in. “Some of these are mirrors,” pointed out the person who carried out the analysis, and “that’s not including the packages that depend on these packages. That’s likely going to be more than half.”

“Today’s Linux Foundation does more for Microsoft than it does for Linux; heck, look who runs that foundation and speaks for it.”Remember that very many GNU/Linux distros are based on Debian, including Ubuntu.

If Debian becomes a ‘prisoner’ of Microsoft, then we’re in trouble already. Why did antitrust regulators permit the takeover? Ask the Linux Foundation, which had been bribed by Microsoft only a couple of years before it gave its blessings to this brutal act of entryism, in effect buying the competition that’s volunteers. Today’s Linux Foundation does more for Microsoft than it does for Linux; heck, look who runs that foundation and speaks for it.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 26/4/2020: Replacing Vista 7, digiKam 7.0 RC3, Nitrux 1.2.8

    Links for the day

  2. Software in the Public Interest or Software in Microsoft's Monopoly Interests?

    We turn our attention to the Debian Project and Software in the Public Interest (SPI), knowing that they're vulnerable to cash that [cref 126498 groups recklessly take] without foresight (likely negative consequences)

  3. Hope Alone Won't Bring the Dead Back to Life; Team UPC Has Entered Embalming Stage

    That same old UPC 'cult' (Team UPC) wants us to think that miraculously enough -- perhaps by means of 'divine' intervention -- UPCA will somehow find a way

  4. The Rise of Bribed Media and Bribed Academia as Cynical 'Journalism' and 'Research' About Patents

    Various sites and blogs that used to habitually cover EPO abuses (or critique aspects of the patent system) have been surgically modified to act as amplifiers of EPO management and its debased agenda; the EPO is meanwhile expressing satisfaction and takes great pride in its 'support' (bribes) of scholars, who are rendered agents of EPO propaganda in the empty vessels of universities

  5. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 25, 2020

    IRC logs for Saturday, April 25, 2020

  6. Links 25/4/2020: Wine 5.7, LXQt 0.15 Released, Ubuntu 20.10 Will Identity as “Groovy Gorilla”

    Links for the day

  7. Greenwashing and Peace-washing Patents We Can Never Coexist With (and the Law Forbids Anyway)

    The increasingly-embarrassing (to Europe) EPO is far too busy openwashing its data, greenwashing its patents and whitewashing its abuses; in the meantime it continues granting far too many ruinous and often illegal patents, causing Europe a lot more harm than the general media cares to recognise (because the EPO also bribes/threatens it)

  8. USPTO and EPO Openly Brag About Breaking the (Case)Law to Grant Software Patents That Courts Would Reject, Even the Very Highest Courts

    The American (US) patent office, the world's most important patent office, admits that it grants loads of junk patents by devising a way (unlawful guidelines) for undermining caselaw and allowing patents courts would almost certainly reject (if it came to that)

  9. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 24, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, April 24, 2020

  10. Links 24/4/2020: Ubuntu LTS, Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5, Rust 1.43.0

    Links for the day

  11. One Thing the Free Software Fellowship Gets Wrong About FSFE

    "I worked with its founders and encouraged them to start FSFE," Richard Stallman recalls, but the FSFE did not defend him after media had defamed him out of the FSF's leadership and Board

  12. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 23, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, April 23, 2020

  13. Software Freedom Means Societal Freedom in the Increasingly Digital Age

    The discussion about software freedom becomes increasingly urgent because of public panic that drives acceptance of oppressive measures

  14. Giving Awards to Raytheon Won't Help Red Hat's Image

    This morning's revelations from Red Hat aren't particularly pacifying or calming (except to the war industry)

  15. 3,500 Articles Later the EPO Remains a Cruel and Unjust Place Governed by Despots

    A quick look back at three and a half thousand EPO articles; we exposed a lot of abuse, but the underlying problems aren't being properly addressed yet

  16. EPO and So-called 'Watchdog' Compatible in the Judge-Bashing Sense

    The tradition of demonising judges who enforce the law (sometimes with help from publishers) is alive and well; the EPO seems to have made alliances with patent zealots who attack any judge whose decision isn’t financially useful to them

  17. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  18. Links 23/4/2020: Mesa 20.0.5, Ubuntu 20.04 Out Shortly

    Links for the day

  19. Links 22/4/2020: Linux Lite, Debian GNU/Linux Removing Old Drivers

    Links for the day

  20. Microsoft Never Loved Anybody

    Microsoft did not suddenly fall in love with what it compared to "cancer" (or did it?)

  21. Entryism Works: OSI Uses COVID-19 Pandemic to Promote Microsoft and Its Proprietary Software Traps After Taking Money (Bribes) From Microsoft and Its Oppressive New Tentacles (GitHub)

    Flaunting a bunch of lies reprinted for a fee by the media (sometimes with misleading images like “Microsoft loves Linux” or “New Microsoft” — part of a PR/charm offensive), Microsoft is trying to buy tickets into the heart and core of its biggest and most potent competitors, in effect taking control of their direction, policy and sometimes even their words (and Microsoft employees taking key seats/positions inside them)

  22. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

    IRC logs for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

  23. Links 22/4/2020: Valve's Proton at 6,500 Games, NixOS 20.03 Released, Python 2 Subset and Ubuntu 20.04 Out Shortly

    Links for the day

  24. UPC Totally Still Has Momentum

    The confidence of Team UPC is no longer there, no matter how desperately they're trying to fake inertia

  25. France Keeps Winning European Inventor Award (Millions of Euros of EPO Budget)

    50% of the ceremonies that should include about 30 nations were/will be held in France, sometimes even with 'Judge' Benoît Battistelli, who highlighted how corrupt and political it all became

  26. The Role Played by Media Controlled by Litigation Companies in Promoting the Unitary Patent (UPC) Ploy

    The weaponisation of publishers, perturbed to pursue illegal (or rather unconstitutional) law, must never be forgotten; how should we react and how can the publishers that participated in this plot/ploy even regain trust?

  27. Reporting About Reporting and the Disease of Exploiting Pandemic to Sell Advertisements and/or Panic

    The media has been showing its worst sides lately; accuracy does not matter, falsehoods are being perpetuated because they attract/yield more clicks, and scaremongering is rampant (for agenda mostly)

  28. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 20, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, April 20, 2020

  29. Links 20/4/2020: Linux 5.7 RC2, BleachBit 4.0.0 and DXVK’ 1.6.1

    Links for the day

  30. Guest Post: Finer Details About Rick Allen Jones, Bill Gates Employee Arrested for Trade of Child Exploitation Footage

    Further research into the suppressed case (and arrest followed by guilty plea) that involves selling pre-teen rape footage; the police is still uncooperative in the sense that it has provided not a single page of its 2,851-page report

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts