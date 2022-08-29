08.29.22

Linux Foundation Drowning in Grift and 7-Figure Salaries (Awarded to People Who Never Created Anything)

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux at 3:16 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

LF IRS 2020
New screenshot from here, but no further details for now. Regarding the scale and currency, it is US dollars.

Summary: The cookie jar associated with exploitation (or dilution) of the brand “Linux” is being opened and emptied by people who don’t use Linux and don’t contribute anything to it, instead selling control over it to hostile companies — i.e. opponents — like Microsoft (classic, textbook sellout)

MANAGERS of the Linux Foundation, i.e. the bosses of the person who actually made Linux, are parasitic and greedy. As we noted last night, it’s hard to find any IRS filing later than 2018. This isn’t normal. For other institutions we can download the 2020 filings already. It’s hard to tell what’s going on or why it’s taking so long, but we’ve managed to get the above sneak peek this past weekend. Now compare it to the prior year. We’ve uploaded a locally-hosted HTML version, but we’ll carry on pursuing the original PDF. Revenue nosedived. Salaries, on the other hand, soared. Are they rewarding themselves for failure?

“Revenue nosedived. Salaries, on the other hand, soared.”Compare 2019 to 2020; 27.1% to 35.4% of the money is spent on salaries — an increase of 8.3% in just one year! A decade ago that was 19%-22%, so clearly something has changed.

Executive compensation leaped from 5% to almost 7%, so that’s like 40% increase, relatively speaking, in just one year. One year!

But let’s ask the more important question, as it was posed by an associate yesterday.

Who nets that money? Not people who make Linux (or very few who do):

lf-deadweights
The deadweights

Only about 2 of these people actually code Linux. Only one of them gets paid by the so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation and he gets treated rather poorly.

“It is very useful to point out the salaries of the coders versus the dead wood,” an associate noted. “It might be also useful to point out that the former are mostly at the bottom of the list.” (Many unpaid, except by corporations like Oracle)

“Also,” this associate added, “is Brescia the only director representing Microsoft? I thought there was at leastone other, not to mention all the partners and license infringers there, too.”

This is from 2019. At least two more have been added since (the Board and the management team). Some have been identified before (by name), but more have been recruited. One friend brings another… and another. It’s seen as desirable, not just acceptable.

“Of the fourteen salaried positions listed, only four (29%) are programmers,” the associate said, “according to your annotations. Except for LT himself, they are at the bottom of the list and even LT is a distant second to JZ.”

There’s money on top of that. Here’s a screenshot from the HTML version:

zemlin-totals

Over a million a year. No tax to pay.

