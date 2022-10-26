How Digital Systems Fail Our Institutions

The words “New System” strike dread into the heart of any employee. Big organisations make ideal testing grounds for inhumane systems. For example, the scandal associated with Cambridge Analytica was really no more than a failed research project in data science, whose implications and ethics scared the crap out of the public. It was possible only because of a system, the “walled garden” called Facebook, fleecing 50 million people of their data. Since then nothing has changed and the commodification of surveillance data for influence has been normalised.

“Each September in universities, untested systems go live as administrators and students return to do battle over workflows and control of resources.”At a more mundane, everyday level, institutions hold a captive audience of guinea-pigs. In academia it is students and staff, on whom we can run algorithms and experiments by decree of “policy”, thus avoiding messy ethics and scrutiny real researchers would endure.

Each September in universities, untested systems go live as administrators and students return to do battle over workflows and control of resources. As timetables shift and slip into place, students scour campus corridors for elusive lecture rooms. Many hours of teaching will be lost as access systems, attendance registers, login portals, classroom AV, and assessment tools grumble and grind, then fail. Everyone will be beaten into compliance, under veiled threats alluding to “necessary regulation”, “best security practices” and “higher powers” and so on. It is the will, not of any identifiable tyrant, but of “the system”.

No door remains unprotected by card access, no classroom or corridor free of motion detection, face-recognition, CCTV, and no computer accessible except through a tedium of slow, draconian, security processes. Arbitrarily, at any time and without warning, centralised IT are free to alter systems and “policies” that underwrite them. They can move web pages, change login processes, block emails, remove services, target groups or individuals within a panopticon and labyrinth that would be the envy of B. F. Skinner, famed tormentor of rats.

We live with this because we have been conditioned to it, as rats who have forgotten life before the maze. Fifty years of believing computers are “necessary” has etched its mark. Of course systems are there “to help us”. They offer “convenience”. And foremost, they provide “security”, that elusive quality we are constantly told we need, but somehow never feel we have. During thirty years of teaching, I’ve seen many systems introduced. The chilling effect on the engagement, openness and curious spirit of students has been palpable. Systems inhibit. Systems disable.

However, this is all fascinating for me, as a computer scientist and systems theorist, because I’ve had a perfect environment to study the damaging effects of encroaching systems on real people trying to do simple, timeless activities like teach and learn.

The unsurprising CHAOS report of 2018 tells us “most information systems fail”. They deliver less certainty, less reliably and less accessibly. Five minutes using any major search engine should convince you, the game is no longer to deliver information on request, but to extract it from you. Search is just one example of how many technologies today are distorted and broken, operating with perverse incentives and hidden agendas counter to the wellbeing of their “users”.

But even the systems we pay for work against us. The unintended consequence of the machinery to deliver cheap, fast, efficient, uniform, accountable, secure education leads in totality, to catastrophic cost for university students and professors.

It doesn’t have to be this way of course. The promise of the “information age” envisioned by optimistic pioneers of the 60s and 70s, still lurks beneath the surface of society, frustrated and itching to emerge. Techrights has been holding a torch to abusive technology for decades. Today it is joined by new projects like The Center for Humane Technology and hundreds of prominent thinkers trying to reform technology against the big-money interests of Microsoft, Google and the like.

How did we get so lost in counterproductive technology? It is perplexing because we have cheaper and more powerful computers than ever. Software is for the most-part, less buggy. Yet each year our every-day experience of technology worsens. We wait longer, feel more frustrated, more scrutinised and bullied by tech, and are less productive. A new paper by Pablo Azar of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York notes how “computer saturation” lies at the heart of productivity slowdown. We have too many computers for our own good now. We’re at “peak tech”.

“To my surprise, my experiment with teaching computer science using nothing but the benign technologies of a whiteboard pen and £25 Raspberry Pi is an astounding success, loved by all the students.”As a computer scientist I’m horrified by what I see in educational tech. Our helpless dependency perfectly tracks de-skilling and outsourcing to unaccountable cloud providers and “algorithms”. As a teacher of technology, technology is now the reason I want to leave teaching. A karmic reckoning perhaps. Each semester I watch it harm our students’ learning experience and feel less able to be the humane, generous, engaging mentor I’d like to be. To my surprise, my experiment with teaching computer science using nothing but the benign technologies of a whiteboard pen and £25 Raspberry Pi is an astounding success, loved by all the students. It seems ever clearer that the university, other than as a physical meeting space, has nothing to offer.

Browbeaten by systematic, institutional technology I’ve witnessed students in tears because opaque “systems” have miscalculated grades, wrongly accused them of plagiarism, overcharged them, cut-off their internet, evicted them from accommodation, confused them with other students, lost assignments…

Most corrosive is the sense of helplessness. Regardless of how willing, attuned, tactful, or experienced a professor may be, having to say “there’s nothing I can do, the system won’t let me”, is galling.

Obstructive as broken systems may be, it is the fervour of their apologists that saddens me more. Edu-tech zealots simply cannot hear that students “just want engaging in-person teaching”. For them, ever more centralised learning systems, omniscient portals, blended fusion centres, and AI augmented VR technologies are the only way forward. They are enchanted.

It’s said that people don’t leave bad jobs they leave bad bosses. I think people leave bad systems. You can argue with a bad boss, but not a bad system. A perfect system retains the calm tone and unblinking red eye of Arthur C. Clarke’s HAL computer, even as it destroys itself and those around it. It is the Microsoft system that defiantly against your will, updates itself to a “better” Windows version, and then crashes to a halt complaining your computer is not powerful enough. Nobody deserves any person or thing so chaotic and insolent in their life, and are wise to separate.

I firmly believe the precarious mental health of students is directly attributable to the brutality of systems they face daily. We’ve driven out humiliation and the cane from schools only to create new forms of technological violence under the pompous auspice of “preparing them for reality” – a technological reality that for Jon Askonas writing in the New Atlantic is “just a game now”.