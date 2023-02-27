02.27.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

Things That the Free Software Community Needs to Replace/Counteract

Posted in Free/Libre Software at 10:11 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The world is changing and Richard Stallman‘s message adapts accordingly (the latest gadgets). A talk scheduled one day after his 70th birthday!

rms-2023-talk

Summary: 5 of the things that will hopefully change over the next 5 years; today we give a short list

Free Software (or free-as-in-freedom projects) faces all sorts of obstacles. Those obstacles change a little over time, as new brands, companies, and trends (or cargo cults) emerge. Today we’d like to name just a few of them. The list will change over time and there this crude (in-progress) graphical overview in our wiki.

So without further ado, let’s begin.

Software Patents

“Some prefer to keep their code secret, usually because the code is ugly, messy, and unappealing.”Copyrights cover code. This has gone on for nearly half a century and it is not likely to change (if it does, it will be condemned as “plagiarism” — which is exactly what Microsoft seeks to achieve with GitHub/Copilot). There is no need for any patents on algorithms. Ask almost any software developer, either proprietary oR not, and the answer will be the same. Coders don’t want patents on their code. Copyrights are sufficient. For some, reciprocity in changes (copyleft) is sought and for others it’s about attribution. Some prefer to keep their code secret, usually because the code is ugly, messy, and unappealing. Nobody would wish to reuse it anyhow.

GitHub (and Other Centralised, Proprietary Code Forges)

GitHub is by far the worst thing that happened to Free software in recent years, even before Microsoft took this whole thing, exploited the newly-acquired control to harm the competition, and then laid off a lot of the staff (because there’s no money in it).

Useful alternatives to Microsoft GitHub:

In our case, we locally host Git and we wrote our front end for the Gemini Protocol.

Centralisation of ‘Trust’

Human beings who lack a sense of morality are trying to tell our geek buddies that Microsoft controlling the boot sequence (and many other things) is “OK” for GNU/Linux and for BSD. They’re self-serving liars whom we should learn to ignore, irrespective of their passive-aggressive bullying (and playing the “victim card”). We’ve covered this subject extensively since 2012.

The following year, in 2013, Edward Snowden unleashed lots of NSA leaks onto the media and — by extension — onto the world. As a result, many Web sites frantically rushed to adopt HTTPS (to appease perceived public demand). On the surface this may sound like fantastic news, but there were caveats. For instance, it was soon made known that certificates would be rendered free, with action from the Linux Foundation before Microsoft et al got deeply involved. The founder of this initiative died last year and what happened in recent years wasn’t his fault. His intentions were good, but this would open a new can of worms — a can nobody in the media wants to speak about frankly. In our experience, people who speak about these issues are subjected to smears and false equivalences (like “antivaxers”).

“The following year, in 2013, Edward Snowden unleashed lots of NSA leaks onto the media and — by extension — onto the world.”So let’s put in very simple terms what the issue we deal with here entails: Let’s Encrypt (LE, controlled by the so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation, i.e. monopolies and raiders of the Commons) is not security but mostly another increase/increment to the existing (very steep compared to Gemini/Gopher) entry barrier. If security was the true goal, it would be implemented differently. At the moment it compels people everywhere in the world, even non-technical folks, to rely on misleading Web browsers that impose US hegemony (scaring users if not outright obstructing/blocking them for disobedience), it makes self-hosting extra hard (in turn begetting further centralisation, i.e. censorship and surveillance against everyone), and for people who blog less than once every 3 months it makes no sense to rotate certificates every 3 month or pay annual fees to GoDaddy et al. Reliance on GoDaddy in in itself a security and safety risk, as GoDaddy can go for years without telling staff and clients that it suffered a serious security breach. GoDaddy isn’t the only one. Outsourcing “trust” is generally “risky business”. LE is the wrong way to solve a real problem, or a solution to a problem not Internet users were having but rich censors and media magnates had. It also makes hosting more expensive (support-related tickets ultimately increase).

“Let’s Encrypt was a good step but only one step in a direction,” an associate explains today. “Unfortunately Mozilla and Google have headed that off by preventing self-signed certificates.”

Because it’s “free” to be in the CAs everyone must do this now, right? ‘Democratisation’ is the fasionable buzzword (even crackers can get a free LE certificate and seem “legit”). No excuses to not support this ‘trust cartel’, which will one day be weaponised for political censorship of Web sites (through mass revocations; some people already viciously push to do this to Russian sites; it would be a slippery slope breeding distrust and suspicion of CAs’ true motivation/purpose).

Maybe we’ll elaborate some other day…

Buzzwords Pandemic

“Now they pretend that people need not search for authoritative Web sites and reputable pages on the Web, and all this because of the alleged sophistication of lousy chatbots — neither new nor innovative but Microsoft pays the media for a massive hype campaign during mass layoffs.”Buzzwords need to be replaced with substance. In the case of the EPO, we already see how “HEY HI” (“AI”) gets misused to grant loads of European software patents. And to borrow the above example of GitHub/Copilot, we see how mass violation of the GPL (copyleft) is facilitated, rendering compliance/enforcement virtually impossible. This is intentional. Outside the domain of code, some developers and Web sites seek to strip both attribution and licensing from various creative works, ranging from videos/multimedia to art and literature. There are many legal cases already (more than we care to count) dealing with this ‘pandemic’ of plagriarism-spun-as-HEY-HI (the OSI even took bribes from Microsoft to help promote this malicious spin). Here is the source code aspect, “but the same applies to all the works it is used to rip off,” an associate explains. “Each violation is a violation and due a large fine independently of any other violations.”

Call a spade “spade” and call plagiarism what it is, not “HEY HI”. It’s already shoehorned into other agendas, software patents being just one example (as noted before). Now they pretend that people need not search for authoritative Web sites and reputable pages on the Web, and all this because of the alleged sophistication of lousy chatbots — neither new nor innovative but Microsoft pays the media for a massive hype campaign during mass layoffs. “LOOK OVA’ THERE!”

Attack on the Internet

“The policymakers are in the pockets of several cabals of companies (different sectors), so one way to bypass their demands is to take the Net out of the hands of any particular companies.”There is an “ongoing net neutrality” disinformation campaign, an associate says, taking stock of “news” sites (conflict of interest!) helping the cable companies (often the same companies that own these reporters). They’re embracing the disingenuous and misleading labels for opposition to net neutrality and these are lousy attempts at double-billing (if not triple-billing). The articles latch onto hate towards G.A.F.A.M. and frame that as a fight wherein those who support net neutrality are in fact defending Microsoft and Google (nothing could be further from the truth). There are several ongoing attempts to decentralise the Net (IPFS is one notable effort) and we thankfully see more activity in Gemini this week — some of which praises GNUnet as well.

The policymakers are in the pockets of several cabals of companies (different sectors), so one way to bypass their demands is to take the Net out of the hands of any particular companies. The water supplier does not regulate how you use the water that you consume, right? it doesn’t even know how you use it.

The topology of the Net needs to change. It ought to be more peer-to-peer-like. The media likes to conflate such stuff with fake (‘cryptocurrrency’) coins and “dark web” (crime), but don’t fall for these bogus narratives from any hostile media company that doesn’t disclose its rather obvious conflict of interest.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 27/02/2023: New IPFire Release and New Product From Planet Computers

    Links for the day

  2. Things That the Free Software Community Needs to Replace/Counteract

    5 of the things that will hopefully change over the next 5 years; today we give a short list

  3. Links 27/02/2023: DistroWatch Reviews elementary OS 7.0

    Links for the day

  4. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, February 26, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, February 26, 2023

  5. The EPO Crisis, as Explained by EPO Insiders

    Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos have turned Europe’s largest patent office into a “production line” (for monopolies) instead of a patent office; staff is not amused

  6. Links 26/02/2023: A Look at GNOME 44 Features and FreeBSD 13.2 Reaches Third Beta

    Links for the day

  7. Links 26/02/2023: EasyOS 5.0 and MaboxLinux 23.02 Istredd

    Links for the day

  8. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 25, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, February 25, 2023

  9. Linux-libre Turns 15!

    It was February 2008 when Jeff Moe announced Linux-libre, a project to share the efforts that freedom-respecting distros had to undertake to drop the nonfree bits distributed as part of the kernel Linux

  10. Links 25/02/2023: TUXEDO OS 2 and Ambient 0.1

    Links for the day

  11. Gemini in 2023: Still Growing, Not as Fast as in Prior Years Though

    Techrights has just crossed the 45,000-page milestone (we now have over 45,000 pages in gemini.techrights.org) and Gemini is still doing well in general, even if the explosive growth is slowing down somewhat

  12. Microsoft Has Just Proven (Again) That GitHub is Unacceptable and People Should Flock Away From It

    Microsoft is once again misusing or abusing its control of GitHub; it censors lots of Free software projects that help replace Microsoft's proprietary Minecraft

  13. Links 25/02/2023: ScummVM's Google Money and GNOME 44’s Background App

    Links for the day

  14. IRC Proceedings: Friday, February 24, 2023

    IRC logs for Friday, February 24, 2023

  15. Links 25/02/2023: New GStreamer and Istio

    Links for the day

  16. Links 24/02/2023: EasyOS Progress and China Claims It Wants Ukraine Ceasefire

    Links for the day

  17. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 23, 2023

    IRC logs for Thursday, February 23, 2023

  18. Links 24/02/2023: Devices and General News

    Links for the day

  19. Links 23/02/2023: Transmission 4.0.1 and Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

    Links for the day

  20. Links 23/02/2023: Debian-based TrueNAS Scale and GNOME 44 Beta

    Links for the day

  21. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

    IRC logs for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

  22. Links 23/02/2023: Torvalds Pushes Back Against Unwanted Linux Code

    Links for the day

  23. Links 22/02/2023: KDE Plasma 5.27.1 and New Fears Over Nukes

    Links for the day

  24. António Campinos is Unable to Recruit Patent Examiners, Europe's Largest Patent Office in State of Crisis

    Just as EPO staff has warned for years, the EPO is not capable of fulfilling its mission and instead it's just granting low-quality patents that even prolific recipients aren't happy about

  25. The EPO's Human Resources (HR) Crisis Visualised

    Human Resources (HR) at the EPO has repeatedly failed the institution for over a decade; this was easily demonstrable based on a number of yardsticks and the persons responsible for this calamity have since then been rewarded for it with a promotion and pay increase/bonuses; it's not clear if the EPO has a future, except as a kangaroo court's rubber-stamping minion

  26. Private Letter From Some of the EPO's Biggest Applicants, Complaining That Quality of European Patents is Plunging

    Following the recent debates about EPO patent quality going down the drain (quantity, not quality, as per leaked communications from management) it is reassuring to see very large companies taking note and lashing out

  27. EPO Central Staff Committee Says António Campinos Became Like Benoît Battistelli After 4 Years at the Office ('Lost From Sight')

    The latest pair of meetings of the General Consultative Committee (GCC) saw António Campinos absent, just like Benoît Battistelli back in the old days; there’s no social dialogue, only oppression and corruption

  28. Microsoft Infiltrators Still Sabotage Linux (From the Inside)

    Microsoft is ‘planting’ its staff or embedding its moles not only inside the media; today we talk about the Southern California Linux Expo and linux.com as notably recent examples

  29. Links 22/02/2023: Distros Rebel Against Flatpak

    Links for the day

  30. Links 22/02/2023: GDB 13.1, Istio 1.15.6 and 1.16.3

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts