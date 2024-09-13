Bonum Certa Men Certa

Wine Took the Bait (Mono), Soon Starts the Microsoft Circus With the Banhammer

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024,
updated Sep 13, 2024

Vintage Shoemaker Occupation Art

Intentional or not, the move seems deeply misguided

I am offended by a core dev; So talk to him like a grown-up; Can you not just ban him? Son, he started the whole project!

It's not a controversial thing to say: large companies are exercising more control over the thing/s they claim to "donate" to, whether it's a project or an organisation and whether the "donation" is money, code, or whatever. The invisible strings get attached to developers, projects, companies etc. It's not even a "computer" or "FOSS" thing; it happens all the time in other areas, including politics. Putting aside the loss of direction at the Linux Foundation or LF (whose budget is about 97% non-Linux), in an upcoming video we might comment on what happened to Electronic Frontier Foundation, European Digital Rights (EDRi), Southern Poverty Law Center, and many others. There's some political angle to some of it, hence we'd rather not elaborate too much in text. It would potentially seem off-topic, maybe off-putting.

Today's main focus will be Wine (or WINE), the CoC, Mono, and Microsoft. There's a lot to be learned about (or from) what happened to Southeast Linuxfest or SELF [1, 2], which cautioned about doom by CoC. It's presented as beneficial or at least benign, but then, put in the wrong hands, it's a weapon against the "host"; it's like a Trojan horse designed to benefit large corporations as enforcers. I saw that destroying events, projects, companies, and even news sites (gamingonlinux.com nearly fell for it; it's an easy target because anyone can comment on stories, even Unabomber proponents).

The issue was first introduced this morning, albeit with very few words because words are better done after we have concrete answers, not speculations or mere assertions.

When one person in IRC learned of the "CoC for Wine" (hours ago) he was very alarmed. "Well," he said, "the Mono thing sort of leads me to believe Microsoft is taking control. Probably the usual. Proxies."

Mono has long been a proxy (via Ximian, Novell, Xamarin and so on), so why assume this time it's different? It's a form of social engineering and speaking of which, there's a new rant about the likes of Jono Bacon, a longtime pusher of Mono, Microsoft etc. inside Canonical (he's still at it). The basic premise it, Microsoft uses human operatives or turns innocuous people into shills and moles inside companies, projects etc. Sometimes it rewards them later and sometimes it only gives them promises of reciprocation (promises are a lot cheaper; they may cost nothing).

"I'd say the enraged mob is not the real community," an associate recalls from experience, "but Microsofters and 'outside' agitators pushing for closed source, proprietary alternatives. Bacon was only ever a corporate spinmeister lording it over the real community and trying to impose corporate will down from on high. One of, perhaps the single worst, bad decisions made at Canonical was to let him onto the payroll."

"Apropos Lunduke, recall also that Guido van Rossum was kicked out of his own project by the creeps Lunduke is ranting about."

It's with that in mind that we sadly have to deal with WINE, seeing nonchalant posts about a CoC on its way. "Instead of reinventing the wheel," the project's head said, "I propose that we adopt the Contributor Covenant [5] that many other projects (including Mono) are already using."

It looks like Microsoft has just exported a CoC to WINE and Alexandre Julliard does not recognise the danger (which is, as usual, disguised as manners).

Here's his full message: (pay careful attention to point 5)



Folks,


As you may have noticed, now that the ARM64 support is done (just
kidding), I've picked up the work on the Gitlab migration:


1. The Wiki has been moved to Gitlab, it's now at [1].  Existing URLs
   to the previous Wiki are redirected to the appropriate page. There
   are also separate Wikis for appdb, vkd3d and wine-staging, under
   their respective project pages.


   As part of the migration I've done some minor edits, but most of
   the Wiki is badly out-of-date, and could use some love. Help is
   welcome!  Check the Writers page [2] for details on how to
   contribute.


2. We are now hosting the Mono project on the WineHQ Gitlab [3].
   Please join me in welcoming the Mono developers to our community!


3. We have new hardware for the Gitlab server, which is now noticeably
   faster. Thanks to Jeremy Newman for setting this up!  This also
   made it possible to enable robots.txt again so that our content is
   indexed. The next step will be to install new hardware for the
   Gitlab runners to offer more CI bandwidth.


4. The Gitlab issue tracker is currently disabled because it was
   attracting too much spam. I'm going to re-enable it, first for use
   by Mono, and then ultimately also for Wine itself. To fight the
   spam I'm planning to add an explicit user verification step,
   modelled along the procedure used by Freedesktop.org [4].


5. As part of the new sign-up process, I think it would be a good idea
   to have an explicit Code of Conduct to spell out our expectations.


   Instead of reinventing the wheel, I propose that we adopt the
   Contributor Covenant [5] that many other projects (including Mono)
   are already using.


Thoughts? Questions? Comments?


[1]: https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/wikis
[2]: https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/wikis/Writers
[3]: https://gitlab.winehq.org/mono
[4]: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/freedesktop/freedesktop/-/wikis/home
[5]: https://www.contributor-covenant.org/


--
Alexandre Julliard
julliard@winehq.org

"Next step then is that they expel all the senior contributors and other key people from the project," our associate predicts.

"There's a lot more that could have been said explicitly about the dangers," he said earlier (before seeing the above message), suggesting a more in-depth follow-up. "It's obvious to us but maybe not to most readers, especially casual readers, about the maintenance burden and how once Microsoft uses its ovipositor to push a CoC into the innards of the project it will consume the project from the inside."

"The CoC waving can be used as an opportunity to review the way those have been used against other very prominent projects."

SELF, LF, etc. are named at the top; "but perhaps even more important than noting the harm being inflicted upon the WINE project by Microsofters" is the why and why now? "There's no obligation for WINE to absorb either the Microsofters or their code, so so something is certainly amiss."

We spent the morning looking for further information under the assumption that forums online might have the key pointers (links, summaries and so on).

"I am on the look out," the associate said as well, but we can only see what is publicly published. "There are some pubic-facing mailing lists, with archives [1, 2, 3]; that last one would be difficult to sift through, due to volume. At least they use GitLab. Not the best, but very far from the worst."

There are mailing lists. Nothing in WINE-Announce however. "Mono was in Microsoft GitHub and is moved into GitLab," the associate noted, but not much can be found about it. "No hint in the forum. Not much in bugs. The agitators can be found here." So we're left with just the message from Alexandre Julliard and it sounds like the CoC is being inherited for the entire project just because of Microsoft (Mono).

The associate wondered: "Maybe the attack was the result of intrigue via a private list?" Assuming that something instigated it, it was almost definitely Mono and - inter alia - Microsofters. Some are now actively involved in WINE as a project, which means it's the same agitation as Rust inside Linux.

Maybe this weekend we'll find time to record videos and deal with more political aspects of it. These are inherently political tricks and stunts, exploiting social engineering to oust the principal people and replace them with stooges (or just leave the project to rot). We've seen this many times before. Why expect different outcomes this time?

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Wine Took the Bait (Mono), Soon Starts the Microsoft Circus With the Banhammer
large companies are exercising more control over the thing/s they claim to "donate" to
[Meme] From Checked by Three Examiners to Gone (Granted) in 3 Seconds!
twice as many monopolies with 10% less staff
EPO Staff Representatives Explain the Latest Corruption at the EPO in a New Paper
Owing to corrupt management the EPO has resorted to corporate crime or organised crime designed to benefit large corporations. Who will pay the price? Everybody else in Europe.
 
Gemini Links 14/09/2024: LoRa, ROOPHLOCH, and Crafting a Programming Language
Links for the day
[Video] Why Hurd and MINIX (or BSD) Didn't Get Ahead of Linux?
We've converted the video into WebM to make it more accessible
Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Explains That a Free/Libre Program Running on Somebody Else's Server (e.g. Clown Computing) Leads to Freedom Deficit
"when you are doing your computing you must not entrust that to somebody else's server because users including you should have control over their own computing but you can never have control over what somebody else's server does because somebody else installs software in that computer and configures it and thus decides what computing it is going to do."
ircII Has Turned 35
Don't listen to people who say IRC is "dead"
[Meme] Code of Conduct in WINE
irritate productive developers...
Number of Gemini Capsules Rising Closer to 4,100, Certificate Authority "Let's Encrypt" Down to 1.1%
Some time soon the Certificate Authority "Let's Encrypt" will probably fall below 1%
Richard M. Stallman Explains Why the Web Becoming a Pile of Proprietary JavaScript Programs (Not Pages to Render) Does Harm to Web Users
"The web was designed to let users control how that data would be rendered but businesses didn't like that."
Links 13/09/2024: Crackdowns on Bloggers, Deepfakes, Internet Archive‘s Wayback Machine Now in Google Search
Links for the day
RedMonk: September the Month of the Mouth of Redmond (Still)
the usual storyline, i.e. what's not controlled by Microsoft's proprietary GitHub simply does not exist
Links 13/09/2024: Disinformation in Focus, End of Presidential Debates (Trump Accepts It Hurts Him)
Links for the day
Mono as a Double-Purpose Trojan Horse Inside Wine
And now they can oust founders and top contributor with a CoC
This is How Bad Things Have Become at Microsoft
We're seeing nearly 80 reports in English about those layoffs
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 12, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, September 12, 2024
Links 13/09/2024: Recorded Future Bought by MasterCard, Bits of Freedom Turns 25
Links for the day
Gemini Links 13/09/2024: Towards Aristocratic Personal Computing, Technology and Privac
Links for the day
Once Again, Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Just Like Every Month This Year)
Reporting and articles trickling in (in recent hours)
Rumour: Layoffs in IBM Consulting Today
IBM has had many layoffs lately
Microsoft Has Infiltrated the OSI and Its Moles (Whom It Pays to Speak 'for' OSI) Control the Narrative
This is utterly grotesque
Saudi Arabia and Its Footprint in X/Twitter
a massive proportion of pro-ISIS accounts in Twitter were operated from Saudi Arabia or by Saudi Arabians
Links 12/09/2024: Apple Owes a Lot of Money, Repressions and Censorship of Activists Noted
Links for the day
Anniversaries Coming Up
Probably the funnest year of our lives, and definitely the most productive
In Europe, Vista 11 Grew Only 3% (Relative to Other Windows Versions) This Year
That's a huge problem for Microsoft
Google's YouTube Censorship Has Gotten a Lot Worse and Anti-scientific (for Commercial Reasons)
By today's standards, YouTube is not something RMS can (or would) use
Google Appears to Have Broken Every Single Instance of Invidious. It's a Wake-up Call, Please Stop Uploading Videos to YouTube.
Including videos of Free software events
[Meme] Video Uploads Improved
The tools are all in our self-hosted Git repository and the licence is, as usual, AGPLv3
Apple Event as Fine Example of the "IT" Circus
It's not clear if the enemy of Free software is a company like Apple is simply public ignorance that Apple keeps fostering
Imposters Inheriting Institutions
Dealing with the "imposter syndrome"
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Gemini Links 12/09/2024: Clean Island and VCFMW19
Links for the day