Bonum Certa Men Certa

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) Might Get 'Forked' Soon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025

Garden Hand Fork

Someone who read our series has already taken a leading role

We shall soon resume the series about the OSI. It'll be very long.

It seems like some people have read the previous chapter and decided to do something about the Open Source Initiative's (OSI) series of unforced errors. How do we know this? Well, days later Bradley Kuhn (SFC) wrote two angry blog posts about the OSI and days ago he decided to speak to this right-wing fanatic from Microsoft about "Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans". To quote the outline:

The "Hacker-in-Residence" of the Software Freedom Conservancy (and past Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation) talks about Open Source Initiative election rigging.

We'll be covering the "Open Source Initiative election rigging" (correct words used there) next month.

So what will happen to the OSI and the Open Source Definition, which is possibly not even controlled by the OSI and was never controlled by the OSI - more so after its co-founder Bruce Perens had left in protest? Perens is the one who wrote this definition or wrote the DFSG and thus - inter alia - the Open Source Definition.

"Here’s the response from Bruce is the Debian free software guidelines a free doc," one reader told us. "Because of the we hope other projects take on this as a model." (We suggested this weeks ago).

"I do plan to modify," she said, "but just the name so we can have a new definition to work from. But the Debian project isn’t exactly A great player these days, so Let’s see how this goes!!!!"

She wrote to Debian. "There was some talk about a flaw," she said, but "I need to dive down that rabbit hole cause that seems very interesting. No consensus, yet on the gladly granting me permissions!"

The message:

Hi. My name is Marcia Wilbur. I have a few projects I contribute to, Including a remaster tool, Technical writing tools, and a few fun things having to do with open computer vision.

Bruce Perens in the Debian Free Software Guidelines announce states:

We hope that other software projects,

including other Linux distributions, will use this document as a model.

We will gladly grant permission for any such use.

https://lists.debian.org/debian-announce/1997/msg00017.html

I would like to use the Debian Free Software Guidelines document as a model for my projects as well as promote DFSG or a derivative as a model for other projects.

At this point in time, the only thing I would modify is the name.

Thank you,

Marcia Wilbur

Linux respin

Requests to use DFSG as a model were granted by Perens, who said: "I hope you're doing well. If you're not going to modify it, I think you could just cite the document at its current location. If you are, just for formality sake you should ask the Debian folks. I've not been on that project for some years - just too many things to do."

So it looks like it's actually underway already, with the implicit blessing of the originator of the DFSG and the Open Source Definition (he co-founded the OSI and no longer trusts the OSI).

Expect the OSI to issue many more face-saving work soups. There's not much the OSI can do to salvage its reputation at this point.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Linux Runs Almost Everything, But They Almost Never Tell You This (No Marketing Budget)
Only about 1% (or at most 2%) of the Linux Foundation's budget goes towards Linux; a lot is routed towards Bill Gates and Microsoft promotion
Free Software Community Folks Are Closer Together Than the Cliques and Opportunists Rallying Around "Open Source" (Openwashing, Marketing, Conniving)
Generally speaking, freedom-loving geeks learn to reject morbid elements and trolls, who end up expelled
Growing Poverty Rates in the United States of America (or Elsewhere) Beneficial to GNU/Linux Adoption
Toxic politics around the world, including the US, may mean weaker economies
European Patent Office (EPO) Illegally Turning to Slop Behind Closed Doors, Staff Objects to This Hidden Catastrophe
Who stands to gain from all this and at whose expense?
After US Government Funding Cuts the Centralisation of the Web (Especially Certificate Authority Let's Encrypt) is at Risk
They try to pull the plug on open protocols with decent encryption available (unless it is outsourced to third parties)
When Microsoft Folks Who Literally Strangle Women Try to Strangle Microsoft Critics
Speaking to Court staff yesterday, they too are shocked about those SLAPPs
Martinique: Windows Down to All-Time Low
we cannot expect Windows to ever recover
Press Reports Say Almost 10,000 Western IBMers Laid Off
We've been trying to verify/corroborate this somehow
Days Ago yewtu.be Found a Workaround That Made Invidious Work Again. Then Google Broke All the Instances (Again).
"Youtube changed something again, so if a video does not play, it's because of that."
 
Let Them Eat 'Apps'
Go Appless
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) Might Get 'Forked' Soon
Someone who read our series has already taken a leading role
IBM Layoffs in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2025
Should Free software people trust such a secretive company?
Roku Will 'Lead' Attempts to Abolish the Illegal and Unconstitutional Unified Patent Court (UPC), Which Represents EPO Corruption and Lobbyism Spreading Upwards Inside the EU
When bribery buys policies and courts, even illegal policies and courts
Gemini Links 25/03/2025: Relaxation, Literary "Movements", and Gemini Mentions
Links for the day
Links 25/03/2025: Putin Sends Children to Battle, 23andMe Drowns as People's Highly Personal DNA Data Floats
Links for the day
Anticipated in 2018: Lilie James & Location tracking, Googlists complained
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 24, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, March 24, 2025
IBM (and Red Hat) on a Fast Train to Nowhere
What is the future of Fedora when IBM keeps removing its leadership?
Gemini Links 24/03/2025: "Live Off the Land" and Life Without YouTube
Links for the day
Planet Ubuntu (or Ubuntu Planet) is LLM Slop
Reading chatbots' output is bad use of time
The European Patent Office (EPO) is Slowly Killing Its Own Staff; All It Cares About Is Money
The Office hasn't been run by a scientist for about 18 years already
Links 24/03/2025: US Detaining Innocent People, F-35 Contracts Suspended Due to Hostilities
Links for the day
Cellphones (Mobile Phones) in Classrooms
A recent study confirmed that people's intelligence has dropped in recent years/decades
Is the FSF Being 'Trolled' by Microsofters Pushing C# (Microsoft)?
Who stands to benefit from training people to use and spread Microsoft?
Matthew J. Garrett is "Former Microsoft Researcher", According to Microsoft's Serial Strangler
Their argument is something along the lines of, "what Roy published damaged my career prospects, so I want Roy to pay me...
Links 24/03/2025: Political Catchup and Environmental Concerns
Links for the day
Windows Has Now Fallen to Rather Ridiculous 3% "Market Share" in Iraq (Windows Was Measured at 100% Back in 2010)
Iraq is not a place where Windows can make a comeback
Gemini Links 24/03/2025: Working With Music and Unconscious Influence
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 23, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, March 23, 2025
Critics of IBM's Strategy Aren't Racists, But...
the situation is saddening as it serves to obscure the severity of the problem
Mauritania: Windows Falls to All-Time Low of 6% (It Used to be Over 99%)
Windows is 0% in mobile
New USPTO Memo Makes Fighting Patent Trolls Even Harder
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) just made a move that will protect bad patents at the expense of everyone else
Outline of Open Source Initiative Coverage to Come (Now That Consensus is Changing)
Policing Wikipedia and attacking critics is not a sustainable strategy
An "EU OS" Would Need European Components
There are many European (or Europe-led) distros of GNU/Linux. EU OS developers ought to look at those.
Gemini Links 23/03/2025: "Connor of the Cats" and CSS Naked Day
Links for the day
Links 22/03/2025: Science and Antoine Beaupré on "Losing the War for the Free Internet"
Links for the day
We Probably Served Close to 100 Million Gemini Requests
Many of these requests probably came from bots, but it's hard to distinguish (to block them) ... This coming summer Gemini Protocol will turn 6
Just Because Microsoft Resents Techrights Doesn't Mean SLAPPs Will Silence Techrights
To confront lies the best solution is to speak truth
Windows at New Low Levels in Madagascar (Population About 33 Million)
Madagascar does not need Microsoft
Slop Images Are Bad Optics, Including for Perl.org
Slop devalues one's genuine work
What Happened to the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Elections: Proprietary Software Companies in Control, the Scandals Cannot be Hidden Anymore
We'll talk about it later this month and next month
Slopwatch: Fake News About Security Using LLMs That Make Fake 'Articles' About "Linux" (With Slop for Images)
This cannot end well
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 22, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, March 22, 2025