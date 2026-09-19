Bonum Certa Men Certa

Red Hat Lost 2,000 Staff (Net Loss)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2026

Slop or fake: Today, 15 September, is my last day at Red Hat

"Red Hat is getting smaller."

We got told so after seeking whistleblowers. In a recent event, sponsored by Red Hat (IBM), "the presenter claimed Red Hat had peaked at 20k people, and that it was down to some 18k" (direct quote) and somebody wrote "Oct. 1 is a pretty interesting start date for Anderon. It’s the rumored layoff date for a lot of people on PIPs, and it’s also reportedly the layoff date for the Red Hat folks."

IBM tries to hide the shrinkage. However, there's more coming in the next few weeks, with some people already knowing their last date/day.

The reduction (by 10%) predates what's coming next. Maybe by year's end it'll be a 20% reduction.

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