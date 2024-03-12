Bonum Certa Men Certa

Android is Now Close to Controlling Half of Internet/Web-Connected Devices, Based on This Survey

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024,
updated Mar 12, 2024

Android System

Caveat: Even Android Open Source Project (AOSP) isn't about freedom [1, 2]

Having just crossposted from the sister site something about GNU/Linux as a desktop/laptop platform steadily treading towards 5% of "the market", let's examine what happens when mobile devices are also accounted for. Windows is down to 26% (all-time low), Android surges back up to ~45%, and in relative terms GNU/Linux is at an all-time high - more than twice the low point when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Operating System Market Share Worldwide

In Asia Windows is down to an all-time low (21%) and setting aside everything except desktops/laptops, watch GNU/Linux at 6.2%:

Desktop Operating System Market Share Asia

Not far from Apple.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Android is Now Close to Controlling Half of Internet/Web-Connected Devices, Based on This Survey
Android surges back up to ~45%
GNU/Linux at 4.26% Now, 5% by Springtime (as Measured by statCounter)?
we're assuming interest in the platform grows
Frans Pop, a free lunch, ARM netbook & Debian overwork before suicide
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
 
Links 12/03/2024: Russia's Lost Momentum, Reddit is Offloaded to Gamblers
Links for the day
Prof Nils Melzer, Cybertorture & Debian Open Source vendettas
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
[Meme] Failure to Dismantle the Staff Union at the EPO
Moe and Barney meme
Union for Staff of the EPO Has New Headquarters in Rijswijk (NL)
De Bruyn Kopsstraat 15, 2288 EC Rijswijk
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 11, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, March 11, 2024
Links 11/03/2024: More Poverty, Hunger, and Exploitation
Links for the day
Gemini Links 11/03/2024: Basis of Science; Aggregators, Search Engines, the Early Web, and Gemini
Links for the day
Links 11/03/2024: TikTok Bans May be Imminent, Social Control Media's Harms Increasingly Recognised
Links for the day
Links 11/03/2024: Environmental Issues and Monopolies
Links for the day
Gemini Links 11/03/2024: 'Enshittification' and Code Smells
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 10, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, March 10, 2024
[Meme] A Very Stable Genius
Boris Johnson: We've put their pension money in London
Discussion About the State of Workers' Safeguards (and About the European Patent Office)
A lot of what we cover about the EPO is applicable to all workers in Europe
List of Debian Domains to give away
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Giving away Debian domains
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Gemini Links 10/03/2024: Fedora 38 in Review, How CSS Became Potentially Evil
Links for the day
Links 10/03/2024: Getting Closer to Fentanylware (TikTok) Ban or Sale
Links for the day
Microsoft Attacks the Web Using Chatbots, Now It Attacks the Whole Net (Internet) Via Zero Rating
Stop the genocide of the Net
[Meme] So Deeply in Love
Microsoft and Linux
This Past Friday (International Women’s Day) the EPO's Staff Representatives Reminded Everyone That "Discrimination of Women" is Rampant at the EPO (Whose Female President Had Been Pushed Out by What She Later Called Alphamales)
It does not matter if a patent gets granted by a man or a woman; the problem is the patent monopoly
Don't Let Germany Become (or Remain) a Safe Haven for White-Collar Crime
The international reputation of the European Union is at stake too
[Meme] António is "Such a Nice Person," According to António
Well, it's International Women’s Day
Facebook/Meta is the Man in the Middle (MitM), End-to-end Encryption (E2EE) is Only for Its Own Staff and Its Bank Accounts (Monetising the Violation of Your Privacy), It's Definitely Not for You
Meta in the Middle
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 09, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, March 09, 2024
databreaches.net "didn't lose anything." There Was a DDoS Attack.
We find solace in the fact there was no security breach and no legal threat, either
Links 10/03/2024: Children's Healthcare Data Sold to 'Brokers', Women's Solidarity March
Links for the day
Queensland's new Coercive Control laws challenge Debian Code of Conduct
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Abortion, sterilisation and FSFE fellowship elections
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
RedMonk as the Voice of Microsoft (Still), or How This 'Analyst' Fails to Grasp Data Bias
Still a shill