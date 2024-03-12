Android is Now Close to Controlling Half of Internet/Web-Connected Devices, Based on This Survey

Caveat: Even Android Open Source Project (AOSP) isn't about freedom [1, 2]

Having just crossposted from the sister site something about GNU/Linux as a desktop/laptop platform steadily treading towards 5% of "the market", let's examine what happens when mobile devices are also accounted for. Windows is down to 26% (all-time low), Android surges back up to ~45%, and in relative terms GNU/Linux is at an all-time high - more than twice the low point when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In Asia Windows is down to an all-time low (21%) and setting aside everything except desktops/laptops, watch GNU/Linux at 6.2%:

Not far from Apple. █