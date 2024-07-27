Slashdot is Acting as a Spamming Service for Microsoft, Apparently in Service of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



Renting out the "trusted brand" to Microsoft, PUSHING MICROSOFT ADS as 'articles' in the "Linux" Section ( https://linux.slashdot.org/ ):

This is an ad by Microsoft. Why did the editors go ahead/along with this? Did they not check who sponsored it? Or did Slashdot too get paid?

Clues can be found here perhaps:

Slashdot has long been compromised by Microsoft and Bill Gates.

Apropos Microsoft propaganda, which is often disguised as so-called "news", Microsoft staff (LP et al) is working to replace sudo with something less secure and Microsoft controlled. Meanwhile Microsoft hijacks the name "sudo" to describe something that has nothing to do with sudo. This is an attack, as seen in the news earlier this week (sudo is Vista 11 now, apparently).

As someone put it earlier this month: "Systemd will most likely be part of "extend"..."

Be wary. All this stuff happened before, so no need to resort to speculative analyses.

"Ideally, use of the competing technology becomes associated with mental deficiency, as in, "he believes in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and OS/2." Just keep rubbing it in, via the press, analysts, newsgroups, whatever. Make the complete failure of the competition's technology part of the mythology of the computer industry. We want to place selection pressure on those companies and individuals that show a genetic weakness for competitors' technologies, to make the industry increasingly resistant to such unhealthy strains, over time."