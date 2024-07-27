Bonum Certa Men Certa

Slashdot is Acting as a Spamming Service for Microsoft, Apparently in Service of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024

Slashdot

Renting out the "trusted brand" to Microsoft, PUSHING MICROSOFT ADS as 'articles' in the "Linux" Section (https://linux.slashdot.org/):

Microsoft: Linux Is the Top Operating System on Azure Today

This is an ad by Microsoft. Why did the editors go ahead/along with this? Did they not check who sponsored it? Or did Slashdot too get paid?

Clues can be found here perhaps:

Trusted Global Communities That Connect B2B Technology Buyers and Sellers

Slashdot has long been compromised by Microsoft and Bill Gates.

Apropos Microsoft propaganda, which is often disguised as so-called "news", Microsoft staff (LP et al) is working to replace sudo with something less secure and Microsoft controlled. Meanwhile Microsoft hijacks the name "sudo" to describe something that has nothing to do with sudo. This is an attack, as seen in the news earlier this week (sudo is Vista 11 now, apparently).

As someone put it earlier this month: "Systemd will most likely be part of "extend"..."

Be wary. All this stuff happened before, so no need to resort to speculative analyses.

"Ideally, use of the competing technology becomes associated with mental deficiency, as in, "he believes in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and OS/2." Just keep rubbing it in, via the press, analysts, newsgroups, whatever. Make the complete failure of the competition's technology part of the mythology of the computer industry. We want to place selection pressure on those companies and individuals that show a genetic weakness for competitors' technologies, to make the industry increasingly resistant to such unhealthy strains, over time."

-Microsoft, internal document [PDF]

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Estimated or Educated Guess at Number of Desktops and Laptops With GNU/Linux: 112,500,000
What is 4.5% of 2.5 billion? It is about 112,500,000
New Record High for Android in Mozambique
Next week Microsoft will have to admit (but hide) that Windows revenue sank again, possibly at the rate of over 10% per year
Old Does Not Mean Bad and Older is Not Always Worse
The quality of the sound is still the same as it was 30 years ago
 
[Meme] Russia Having a Field Day Seeing How Microsoft Bricks Its own Computer Systems
Russia didn't even have to do a thing
Why We Need to Make Time for More Videos
Videos are neither out of style nor have fallen out of grace/fashion
GNU/Linux+ChromeOS in Africa: Reaching Record Levels for This Year and Soon 4% on Desktops/Laptops
So says statCounter this month
Links 27/07/2024: Russia's Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate to 18%, Many More Journalists Laid Off
Links for the day
Gemini Links 27/07/2024: Donut Stop and Wayland Concerns
Links for the day
linuxsecurity.com Classified as 100% Slop (LLM Spam)
How long can they carry on like this?
Links 27/07/2024: Quicket Scooped up by Ticketmaster, Microsoft Uses Windows' Global Outage as Excuse to Loosen Antitrust Enforcement
Links for the day
European Governments Shift Towards Mandating Free Software in the Public Sector
Dutch government officials, however, let Microsoft moles decide on policy [...] Microsoft isn't about technology but about bribery
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 26, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 26, 2024
Our Static Site Generator Has Just Turned 2, It'll Turn 1 in Techrights in Two Months' Time
Our Static Site Generator (SSG), which is written from the ground up in Perl, had an anniversary this past week
Slashdot is Acting as a Spamming Service for Microsoft, Apparently in Service of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.)
Renting out the "trusted brand" to Microsoft
Links 26/07/2024: Hamburgerization of Sushi and GNU/Linux Primer
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: Tesco Cutbacks and Fake Patent Courts
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: Grimy Residue of the 'AI' Bubble and Tensions Around Alaska
Links for the day
Gemini Links 26/07/2024: More Computers and Tilde Hosting
Links for the day
Links 26/07/2024: "AI" Hype Debunked and Elon Musk's "X" Already Spreads Political Disinformation
Links for the day
A Week After a Worldwide Windows Outage Microsoft is 'Bricking' Windows All On Its Own, Cannot Blame Others Anymore
A look back at a week of lousy press coverage, Microsoft deceit, and lessons to be learned
"Why you boss is insatiably horny for firing you and replacing you with software."
Ask McDonalds how this "AI" nonsense with IBM worked out for them
No Olympics
We really need to focus on real news
Nobody Holds the GNOME Foundation Accountable (Not Even IRS), It's Governed by Lawyers, Not Geeks, and Headed by a Shaman Crank
GNOME is a deeply oppressive institutions that eats its own
[Meme] The 'Modern' Web and 'Linux' Foundation Reinforcing Monopolies and Cementing centralisation
They don't care about the users and issuing a few bytes with random characters costs them next to nothing. It gives them control over billions of human beings.
'Boiling the Frog' or How Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) is Being Abandoned at Short Notice by Let's Encrypt
This isn't a lack of foresight but planned obsolescence
When the LLM Bubble Implodes Completely Microsoft Will be 'Finished'
Excuses like, "it's not ready yet" or "we'll fix it" won't pass muster
"An escalator can never break: it can only become stairs"
The lesson of this story is, if you do evil things, bad things will come your way. So don't do evil things.
When Wikileaks Was Still Primarily a Wiki
less than 14 years ago the international media based its war journalism on what Wikileaks had published
The Free Software Foundation Speaks Out Against Microsoft
the problem is bigger than Microsoft and in the long run - seeing Microsoft's demise - we'll need to emphasise Software Freedom
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 25, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, July 25, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Links 26/07/2024: E-mail on OpenBSD and Emacs Fun
Links for the day
Links 25/07/2024: Talks of Increased Pension Age and Biden Explains Dropping Out
Links for the day
Links 25/07/2024: Paul Watson, Kernel Bug, and Taskwarrior
Links for the day
[Meme] Microsoft's "Dinobabies" Not Amused
a slur that comes from Microsoft's friends at IBM
Flashback: Microsoft Enslaves Black People (Modern Slavery) for Profit, or Even for Losses (Still Sinking in Debt Due to LLMs' Failure)
"Paid Kenyan Workers Less Than $2 Per Hour"
From Lion to Lamb: Microsoft Fell From 100% to 13% in Somalia (Lowest Since 2017)
If even one media outlet told you in 2010 that Microsoft would fall from 100% (of Web requests) to about 1 in 8 Web requests, you'd probably struggle to believe it
Microsoft Windows Became Rare in Antarctica
Antarctica's Web stats still near 0% for Windows
Links 25/07/2024: YouTube's Financial Problem (Even After Mass Layoffs), Journalists Bemoan Bogus YouTube Takedown Demands
Links for the day
Gemini Now 70 Capsules Short of 4,000 and Let's Encrypt Sinks Below 100 (Capsules) as Self-Signed Leaps to 91%
The "gopher with encryption" protocol is getting more widely used and more independent from GAFAM
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Techrights Statement on YouTube
YouTube is a dying platform
[Video] Julian Assange on the Right to Know
Publishing facts is spun as "espionage" by the US government and "treason" by the Russian government, to give two notable examples
Links 25/07/2024: Tesla's 45% Profit Drop, Humble Games Employees All Laid Off
Links for the day
Gemini Links 25/07/2024: Losing Grip and collapseOS
Links for the day