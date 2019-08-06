Slander and Libel From Microsoft (Demonising the Victim)

Microsoft may not understand this (yet), but each time it lies it’s digging itself deeper in the electronic grave

THE PAST two days have been crazy. We don’t think our server ever received this much traffic (Apache access logs alone are almost a quarter gigabyte per day). But that’s not a brag; the point is, there’s clearly a lot of interest in the case of Mr. Lundgren and we suspect there’s a lot more to come. There might even be a lawsuit against Microsoft. We’ll come to that in a bit.

Let us begin by stating a simple fact: Microsoft employees (they admit so!) are overcrowding the discussions/comments with links to Microsoft’s site, reciting old lies from their professional chief liar (Shaw). Microsoft hired this PR chief from the US Army (the former bigwig in this role resigned almost exactly a decade ago). He’s a military vet from the army least known for adherence to honesty and truth. What Shaw did was, he was selectively posting trial documents and demonising the person (Lundgren), deliberately distorting them and what’s contained in them (he’s not a lawyer but a PR person; his job is to lie). Also remember that there was a threat of life in prison (47 years there would render Lundgren about 80 by release time; if he makes it that far!), so Lundgren did not plead guilty any more than someone ‘confessed’ to something under persistent torture. Shaw will never let facts get in the way; see the people he works with. They're criminals. Yes, we can play that game too. We can insinuate that Shaw too is a criminal, based on his friends. And we too can release legal documents; as we shall, in due course (it can take more time). In addition to these comments from Microsoft employees (posted in sites that link to Techrights this week) we also had user signups from people whose employer is “Silver Microsoft Partner” and “Dell” (the foremost two partners, listed in their site). It soon becomes clear that messages that are ad hominem attacks on Lundgren come from Microsoft or an agency of Microsoft or Microsoft partners. We don’t want to name them; we could, but that’s not the point. We’ve had lots of discussion about it in our IRC channels and we’ve decided not to link to (i.e. ‘feed’) the defamatory statements as that would be counterproductive.

“The character assassination tactics have resumed; these resurrect lies spread about Lundgren over a year ago.”Bottom line? The character assassination tactics have resumed; these resurrect lies spread about Lundgren over a year ago. They don’t even have new ‘material’; it mostly boils down to lies from Shaw (not a lawyer but a literal liar, a PR person with roots in the Army and collaborators who are in prison for child rape).

This troubles us. How can Microsoft get away with all this? Well, that’s just Microsoft being Microsoft, as a previous part of this series was titled.

Lundgren is rightly pursuing his legal options now. He’s exploring these. “My friend Fane Lozman (who won in the supreme court two times) wants to help however he can,” he told me. “So do IFixIT & USPIRG” (we mentioned them in Part 5).

I told him frankly, “you are their precedent, so they have chips in this game (not to say they’re selfish)…”

“Lundgren is rightly pursuing his legal options now.”“He was one of the last people I hung out with before stepping into a jail cell,” Lundgren said of Lozman.

If sufficient financial backing is provided, he can sue Microsoft’s socks off. Maybe he can crowd-fund it. We too are willing to help.

“You can search for other photos of Dell Restore CD, the Windows Logo is not on them…”

–A friend of Lundgren We don’t wish to reference Microsoft’s lies but instead provide refutation (accurate information) and set the record straight. At a later date we can add court documents and testimonies to corroborate. We’ll also write about how the court process was profoundly perturbed (a massive scandal in its own right).

“You can search for other photos of Dell Restore CD,” a friend of Lundgren told us, “the Windows Logo is not on them…”

Here we go, top Google results, totally unaltered

No Microsoft or Windows logo anywhere. Right? No Windows, just Dell; “nor is the Microsoft Logo on them,” this friend of Lundgren stressed. And he was right. I too should know, having received such CDs with the last Windows laptop I had (back in the 1990s). These are just images. They come with all sorts of OEM ‘stuff’, not just Microsoft software. It would be wrong to put Microsoft/Windows logos on these because there’s more to them than Windows. Each such CD has things like drivers, too. It cannot be stressed strongly enough that these are just plain images; these aren’t install CDs as nothing gets installed, just copied in bulk like a “factory reset”. These disks are an OEM ‘utility’. Analogies aplenty…

The friend of Lundgren asked, “why would USPIRG claim he put the Microsoft Logo on the discs (when they seem to be on his side)?”

“USPIRG is referring to the printing on the outside of the physical disc, not the software inside…”

–A friend of Lundgren He quoted: “Eric did put the Microsoft logo on the disk, which is a copyright violation…”

“USPIRG is referring to the printing on the outside of the physical disc, not the software inside,” he noted.

So it seems like Microsoft misinformation has managed to ‘travel’. And that’s unfortunate.

“The Microsoft logo was not on the restore discs.”

–A friend of Lundgren “I don’t know who started that claim,” he said, “but I have seen it repeated. You can see the photos [above]. The Microsoft Logo is *not* printed on the disc…”

He repeatedly made this point after we had quoted something from another site; “one point that would need fact-checking,” he called it. “The Microsoft logo was *not* on the restore discs. (I only see the Dell logo. You?) Here is a photo of it.”

So we’ve decided to correct the record on that and highlight this pattern of lies. It is a crucial point because “the only Logo on the disc is the DELL Logo,” as Lundgren’s friend explained.

MinceR asked, “do we have a better photo of the disc than that horrible, partially obscured photocopy [that] must have been made by a government employee?”

Remember that Dell wanted nothing to do with this ‘case’; it had said so to Lundgren.

There was a very long argument about this in IRC yesterday; the bottom line is, Microsoft’s claims were laughable at best. They were just desperate to win the case, at any cost, to ‘make a point’.

“…the only Logo on the disc is the DELL Logo…”

–A friend of Lundgren “Actually,” Lundgren told me some days ago, “they would just fund a slander-campaign against me to try an discredit my purpose.”

This should not end here. He should come back at them. It won’t be cheap, but it is doable.

“I know,” he told me, “I’m not afraid of them and nor are you. I already took their punches and [am] coming back more focused.”

I explained to him that “they slandered me also, but there’s a limit to how much they can do this without getting caught as it then backfires…”

I’ve lost track of how Microsoft and its associates tried to defame me over the years. About 13 years ago they said I had “cut my penis for Linux” (they even posted this stuff on the Net under my own name); then it became worse; they tried anything: nazi, sexist, conspiracy theorist…

“How do you address Slander & Libel from Microsoft like this? They said in court & in the media.”

–Eric Lundgren I don’t think such defamation eventually sticks, except in their own circles (which they try to incite, to cause to ignore or to demonise me). Microsoft then thought phoning my employer would silence me or render me unemployed. But it only made things worse; I’m even more eager to focus on them because of that. Same thing happened to the EPO after it had hired several London-based law firms to bully me (legal threats for exposing truth and publishing leaks).

Microsoft “has printed & said that my software “caused Bloatware & Virus” on consumers computer,” Lundgren told me, “yet it was 100% THEIR SOFTWARE! It was an exact mirror duplicate of the freeware Restore CD Given away.”

He then asked me: “How do you address Slander & Libel from Microsoft like this? They said in court & in the media.”

“They said I was defrauding the cause I claimed to support. How can they get away with saying this stuff?!?!?!”

–Eric Lundgren My initial reaction was “you cannot [sue for libel], it doesn’t scale” (financially) and “this is why they do it…”

“WikiLeaks said the same,” I told him. “They slander Julian Assange several times per day [and] when he sues even once, over one article, it can take years in court, legal budget sky-high” (this happened with The Guardian after it had intentionally published falsehoods, repeatedly, causing eviction).

“They said I was defrauding the cause I claimed to support,” Lundgren told me. “How can they get away with saying this stuff?!?!?!”

I told him that “they have the money, but you have a better story to tell and money cannot always beat facts…”

“It’s my company. They are doing some really BIG things that I can’t wait to share!”

–Eric Lundgren “It wasn’t hard to win the PR War in my case as it was so obviously fucked up,” he noted.

“More humanitarian work, more world records, more National Recycling Programs…

“It’s best to let your work speak for itself.

“It’s not me…

“It’s my company. They are doing some really BIG things that I can’t wait to share!” █

