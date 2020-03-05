Linux Foundation Adds Another Microsoft Executive to Its Leadership (Fourth by Count)

In a matter of months Microsoft’s occupation of the Foundation has more than doubled



Credit: Will Hill

Summary: More and more management positions at the employer of Linus Torvalds are picked up by people who receive massive salaries from Microsoft (millions of dollars)

WE regret to inform readers that a longtime Microsoft executive managed to enter the top management of the Linux Foundation, adding to an already infiltrated board (Microsoft employers in elevated positions inside the Board) and Microsoft veterans who now speak on behalf of the Foundation.

We wish we were just joking or exaggerating or whatever, but some time after this press release (which we took note of at the time, arguing that OpenJS Foundation was controlled by Microsoft) that same person entered the very management team of the Foundation. We don’t know what month exactly this happened (there’s no real transparency about such moves and clearly no announcement). Quietly added some time in recent weeks or months…

“The LF is becoming a classic case of “friend-brings-a-friend” (like the EPO) and we know whose friend.”Congrats to Microsoft. You want the LF? You can have it. Just don’t forget to rename it please.

And dear Linus, wake up already. Enough of that bathrobe. Put some proper clothes on, man up and please do something about it. The LF is becoming a classic case of “friend-brings-a-friend” (like the EPO) and we know whose friend. Not yours. █

