The Real Linux Foundation – Part 9: Use of Contractors Soared From 12 to 29 in Just Three Years, Value of Contracts Has Gone Up by a Lot

Summary: The Linux Foundation must be spending tens of millions of dollars on contractors, so what does its own staff do all day long?
Compare to 3 years earlier:
Yes, that’s just 12 and notice the amounts. The top 4 alone went up from about $4 million to almost $7 millions (nearly doubling during the pandemic).
