07.13.23

Linux.com Has Been Outsourced to a Private Company (Linux Foundation (LF) Contractor) and It’s Recycling the Domain for Non-Linux Purposes

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Kernel at 5:57 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

These are just plugs (links) and with less than 80 views more than a day later it shows that minimum effort gets little return; the one from 3 days ago did not even get 100 views:

Linux.com plugs: 2 posts in 2 weeks, everything being LF link/plug

Only two posts, both of which are boiling down to merely a link (LF promotion), in Linux.com so far this month in https://www.linux.com/

These almost always go to the same site:

Linux.com plug

This is the latest example, dated but without author:

A new LF post

So according to them, everything began in a zoo, and they never heard of GNU. The typical revisionism. The pages there never contain a name (they moved from Free software to a proprietary CMS last year). But the page source, as json, reveals the same author name as the person who promotes these in Linux.com (the overpaid contractor):

AndrewB-LF-author

Here are all his latest posts:

AndrewB at LF

But that’s the same as all the posts overall (so he’s the sole author of this blog):

LF: Everyone combined

He says “Linux Foundation” in his name, but he uses a private address of a private, for-profit firm. Who runs the Foundation anyway and what does the staff there do all day long in the overpriced office?

Summary: A contractor paid over $2,500,000 per year (screenshot, IRS) seems to be running Linux.com these days. The terrifying thing is, there’s no actual content added, just links, and it's seldom about Linux; they’ve turned the domain into a sort of linkfarm of the so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation. It’s worth noting that the ‘Linux’ Foundation has gone very quiet lately, like it was struck by lightning or simply does not wish to be seen. “They are probably trying to kill off the brand,” one reader told us, “at least that is how they have been acting under Microsoft Zemlin.” With only 2 posts in 2 weeks, and moreover everything being just an LF link/plug (not an actual story), it’s hard to see how Linux (kernel or GNU/Linux) gets promoted at all. Why did they fire all the writers and all the editors in early 2019? The site used to be a very valuable resource with information and news about GNU/Linux.

