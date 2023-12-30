Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Publish Loads of Windows/Microsoft Fluff, Then Assert That the Topic is "Trending"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023,

updated Dec 30, 2023



THE year is nearly ending already (it flew by so fast!). Will we be seeing more articles about GNU/Linux this year (i.e. tomorrow) and next year?

One can hope...

What has happened at MakeUseOf (MOU)? They never responded to our polite and constructive query.

They're too busy trying to sell Windows.

Even things that do not exist (Vista 12 "vapourware"):

Across those connected sites (the similarity in layout is not a coincidence) it's loads of Microsoft and Windows puff pieces.

It looks like after MUO killed off all "Linux" coverage [1, 2] some of the same writers were 'deployed' to howtogeek and xda-developers, so maybe it's not the end of the world. We see at least Bertel King covering "Linux" in a sister site.

459 articles in MUO:

Now starting at a sister site, with only about half a dozen articles (the latest covers GNU/Linux):

In the distant past I communicated back and forth with the editor of that site and Chris H. had told me that he no longer covered "Linux" because it wasn't getting many hits or something to that effect (like journalism is a matter of "popularity" or "demand").

Most people don't pay attention to such small details, assuming it's all innocent and arbitrary, but behind the scenes there's politics, companies buying "sponsorship" (for editorial bias or omission of competitors). By all means, in general, always look beneath the surface. Mind the headline of this article; if you try to attract Windows "fans", by essentially posting Microsoft-centric (maybe sourced, i.e. ghostwritten) spammy articles, what do you expect to have as "demand"? █