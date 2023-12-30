Bonum Certa Men Certa

Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Publish Loads of Windows/Microsoft Fluff, Then Assert That the Topic is "Trending"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023,
updated Dec 30, 2023

Santa And Dog

THE year is nearly ending already (it flew by so fast!). Will we be seeing more articles about GNU/Linux this year (i.e. tomorrow) and next year?

One can hope...

What has happened at MakeUseOf (MOU)? They never responded to our polite and constructive query.

They're too busy trying to sell Windows.

Even things that do not exist (Vista 12 "vapourware"):

MOU vapourware

Across those connected sites (the similarity in layout is not a coincidence) it's loads of Microsoft and Windows puff pieces.

It looks like after MUO killed off all "Linux" coverage [1, 2] some of the same writers were 'deployed' to howtogeek and xda-developers, so maybe it's not the end of the world. We see at least Bertel King covering "Linux" in a sister site.

459 articles in MUO:

Bertel King at MOU

Now starting at a sister site, with only about half a dozen articles (the latest covers GNU/Linux):

Bertel King at howtogeek

In the distant past I communicated back and forth with the editor of that site and Chris H. had told me that he no longer covered "Linux" because it wasn't getting many hits or something to that effect (like journalism is a matter of "popularity" or "demand").

Most people don't pay attention to such small details, assuming it's all innocent and arbitrary, but behind the scenes there's politics, companies buying "sponsorship" (for editorial bias or omission of competitors). By all means, in general, always look beneath the surface. Mind the headline of this article; if you try to attract Windows "fans", by essentially posting Microsoft-centric (maybe sourced, i.e. ghostwritten) spammy articles, what do you expect to have as "demand"?

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

GNU Boot December 2023 News
So this announce and the next ones will be published in multiple places
 
Co-Creator of the Mozilla Organization Unhappy About What Mozilla Has Become
Mozilla gets the thumbs down from its own makers
This Year and the Next 10 Years
Novell is no longer around, but the same issues we spoke about in 2006 (18 years ago) remain unaddressed
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 31, 2023
IRC logs for Sunday, December 31, 2023
A Year of Karma (and Truth)
We need to properly expose how they operate behind the scenes and hold them accountable
"It's time to call these destructive companies out"
power consolidation
Let's Hope 2024 Will be Better
setting the expectations correctly helps avoid disappointments
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Links 31/12/2023: Climate Issues, Wars Raging (Still)
Links for the day
Links 31/12/2023: Clownflare Sued, War in Ukraine Intensifies
Links for the day
Windows TCO Stories
Microsoft in action
Don't Say "Open Source". Open Source (or Openwashing) Helps Those Who Attack Software Freedom.
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 30, 2023
IRC logs for Saturday, December 30, 2023
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Fired by Microsoft on Christmas
new story
Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Publish Loads of Windows/Microsoft Fluff, Then Assert That the Topic is "Trending"
What has happened at MakeUseOf?
The Year's Last Day: Another Leap for GNU/Linux
It seems possible if not likely that by the end of next year GNU/Linux (including ChromeOS) will exceed 10% "market share"
The Salary of Mozilla's CEO Continues to Double as If Killing Off Firefox Was All Along Her Objective
Stunning numbers
Links 30/12/2023: 40% Surge in Tech Layoffs and Russian Weapons Over Poland
Links for the day
Improving Free Communication in the Debian Community
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
The Futility of Debian's Censorious and Litigious Campaign: Debian.Community Lives on, Debian.day and DebianCommunity.org Replace It
New year, new domains
Distros to Try Next Year (or This Weekend)
Here's a list of distros we deem interesting and worth exploring
Richard Stallman's Reasons Not to be Used by Facebook
updated 2019
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 29, 2023
IRC logs for Friday, December 29, 2023
At Microsoft, Which Attacks Software Freedom, Proprietary Software Rhymes With 'Open Source'
EEE in action
Drivers of social influence in the Twitter migration to Mastodon
After years of steady growth, popular social media are experiencing shifts in user engagement
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day