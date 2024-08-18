Bonum Certa Men Certa

They Are Turning the Web Into an 'App Store' (Censorship), Gemini Rejects This Agenda

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 18, 2024

Google Attacks Gemini Protocol

They do the same to operating systems with UEFI 'secure boot' - an assault on everybody's freedom

Let's Encrypt now down to 1.9% in Geminispace:

2551 (90.0 %) capsules are self-signed, 55 (1.9 %) use the Certificate Authority Let's Encrypt, 229 (8.1 %) are signed by another CA (may be not a trusted one).

Of course Let's Encrypt was never truly about security!

Duh.

They should rename it "LET'S OUTSOURCE". The same people also promote UEFI 'secure boot' and sigStore - an opaque stepping stone towards banning people running their own systems and their own applications of choice.

Welcome to hell.

Watch what Firefox is already doing to HTTP. You're folding your cards, Mozilla. You already abandoned Gopher support for no good reason whatsoever.

Cui bono?

A few slippery slopes like these and public apathy (due to misunderstanding) is all it takes.

"Let's Encrypt is there to get people over to HTTPS really fast," Ryan explained moments ago in IRC. "Then when almost nothing is available over HTTP anymore, the browsers can remove it. Then they can revoke the Let's Encrypt certificates for things they don't want you to read or have. It's so completely obvious why they're doing this. The fact that Mozilla is backing it doesn't even give it credibility anymore because Firefox is such a shithole web browser now. Trying to sign you up for credit cards on the New Tab page, lots of adware and telemetry, designing new advertising tech for Facebook."

One option is to fight back against the Googleweb [sic] and another is to foster alternatives to it that aren't controlled by Google (like Firefox is). Of course Google has already hijacked the name "Gemini". This is how Microsofter habitually attack the competition - by hijacking names/brands to cause confusion.

