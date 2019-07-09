EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

07.09.19

If Microsoft is Still Attacking Even Its Very Own Partners, Why Believe It Will Treat GNU/Linux Any Better?

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 6:31 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Recent: The Corporate Media Deliberately Distorts the Public’s Opinion on Microsoft and Its ‘Love’ for Linux

A tortoise
When scorpions meet tortoises it rarely ends well

Summary: Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) debacles serve to show that Microsoft is as untrustworthy as ever; those who invite Microsoft to join Linux aren’t helping anyone but Microsoft

AN article mentioned in passing and added to our daily links over the weekend merits special attention. A reader has just sent us one more report on this subject [1] and it’s worth taking it into account now that we’re told “Microsoft loves Linux” (which Microsoft considers to be the biggest competition and called for a "Jihad" against). Yes, the word “Jihad” was used by Bill Gates.

“Little by little, Microsoft seizes greater control/power over its competition. This way Microsoft also controls the narrative.”The short story is, Microsoft is squeezing some of its closest partners and it recently did the same to CERN (hiking costs tenfold!); if this is what Microsoft does to friends, then just imagine what it’s planning to do to actual rivals.

RacketHours ago (just earlier today) we mentioned a couple more reports (in our daily links) [2,3] from Microsoft apologists — both connected to the Linux Foundation — who eagerly open the door to Microsoft's control over Linux. Little by little, Microsoft seizes greater control/power over its competition. This way Microsoft also controls the narrative. “The “Linux” links these days are all Microsoft spam,” one reader told us, “with only a few exceptions. With the help of Google and its search engine, Microsoft is doing to Linux and GNU/Linux what it did to VistA.” (VA’s FOSS, not Windows)

Before destroying Novell Ron Hovsepian said “Microsoft Corp is using scare tactics to exert pressure on PC vendors not to explore the potential of desktop Linux…”

GNU/Linux is the “most potent operating system competitor,” according to Bill Gates, who now shifts his attention to Android (lots of puff pieces about it earlier this month). ZDNet, a prime promoter of the “Microsoft loves Linux” lie (they’re big Microsoft advertisers with Microsoft staff among them), published an article entitled “What if Microsoft had invented Android?” only 2 days ago.

Microsoft hates Android. Watch what it’s doing to Android/inside Android [4] (other than patent blackmail which carries on) and see older coverage (last week) about Microsoft Partner Network (MPN): “Microsoft’s worst move in 30 years” [5]. Microsoft has not changed; only the PR strategy has changed somewhat. They pretend to be friends or in love with whatever they attack, usually from the inside.

Related/contextual items from the news:

  1. Microsoft has caused an uproar among its partners by canceling one of their favorite perks: software for their own use [paywall]

    Over the course of the next year, Microsoft will stop allowing its partners to use its software for their own businesses as a perk — and instead, charge them, same as anybody else.

  2. Microsoft admitted to private Linux developer security list

    Most open-source development work, like the name says, is done in the open. The exception is the first stages of security work. Unpatched security holes, however, are discussed and fixed behind closed doors. Now, Microsoft has been admitted to the closed linux-distro list.

    Microsoft wanted in because, while Windows sure isn’t Linux, the company is, in fact, a Linux distributor. Sasha Levin, a Microsoft Linux kernel developer, pointed out Microsoft has several distro-like builds — which are not derivative of an existing distribution — that are based on open-source components.

  3. Confirmed: Microsoft Will Join The Private Linux Kernel Mailing List

    However, it wasn’t all praise. Levin had to prove to the community whether it qualifies to join the list or not. After a long and quite intensive discussion, it all but certain that Microsoft will be accepted into the mailing list, possibly, by the end of this week.

  4. Microsoft is slipping app ads into Android menus

    If you use a Microsoft app on your Android phone, Microsoft might be quietly advertising its other apps in your “Share” and “Open” menus. Android Police has pointed out that some Microsoft mobile apps add extra options to your menus when you interact with a file. These icons show Microsoft apps that aren’t on your phone, taking up real estate that’s usually reserved for programs you chose to install.

    Android Police tested this with multiple Microsoft apps, and The Verge confirmed that it’s definitely happening with Your Phone Companion, an app for syncing Android and Windows devices. When I shared a photo from my phone with Your Phone Companion installed, my sharing menu included an extra icon labeled “Microsoft OneDrive (Install).” Tapping the icon would open Your Phone Companion, then quickly redirect me to the Google Play Store. Android Police found similar results when, say, opening a PowerPoint presentation file with Microsoft Word installed.

  5. ‘Microsoft’s worst move in 30 years’ – MPN changes spark uproar

    Microsoft partners have been left “flabbergasted” at the vendor’s decision to withdraw what are seen in some quarters as two key benefits to Gold and Silver reseller partners.

    The vendor revealed in an online document that it intends to withdraw the internal use rights it grants to those who are part of its Microsoft Partner Network (MPN).

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. IBM Has Just Wiped Clean Red Hat's Position on Software Patents

    Proprietary software giant buying Red Hat is not good news; but now it is confirmed and damage limitation may be in order

  2. EPO 'Tackles' Patent Quality Concerns by Issuing New Report With “Quality” in the Title

    The EPO strives to grant as many patents as possible while constantly lying to the public about the effect on patent quality (or validity, as determined by the underlying laws and judged by courts peripheral to the EPO)

  3. If Microsoft is Still Attacking Even Its Very Own Partners, Why Believe It Will Treat GNU/Linux Any Better?

    Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) debacles serve to show that Microsoft is as untrustworthy as ever; those who invite Microsoft to join Linux aren't helping anyone but Microsoft

  4. Anonymous Comments Are the Only Thing of Value Left at IP Kat

    Control of the narrative surrounding the EPO goes far and wide; it's still possible, however, to occasionally see what people really think

  5. EPO-Bribed Media Speaks to Team UPC, Produces UPC Puff Pieces With Plenty of Falsehoods and (Forbidden) Software Patents Advocacy

    The EPO's grip on the media is worrying; it's like the largest publishers have become mere parrots of high EPO officials, not inquisitive journalists who check underlying facts and strive to inform the public

  6. Why Social Control Media is a Threat to (Software) Freedom

    Techrights explains platform autonomy and the perils of the 'new' form of media, wherein public officials rely on a government-connected (often foreign government) and third party with shareholders to disseminate and not discriminate against (or censor) their public communications

  7. Links 9/7/2019: GNU Linux-libre 5.2, Kaidan 0.4.0

    Links for the day

  8. Another Day of Misleading Media Coverage About the EPO and More Squashed European Patents

    Monday is another depressing day to be seeing EPO media coverage and tweets; truth has been inverted and the narrative hijacked by patent maximalists like Team UPC, who profit more when lots of patents are granted (irrespective of their underlying illegality)

  9. Links 8/7/2019: Linux 5.2 and Much AMD/Radeon News

    Links for the day

  10. The Corporate Media Deliberately Distorts the Public's Opinion on Microsoft and Its 'Love' for Linux

    The media not only fails to explain how the public feels about Microsoft; it is actually lecturing people how to think and demonising those who have the ‘audacity’ to question Microsoft (while conveniently turning a blind eye to Linux Foundation scandals)

  11. Links 7/7/2019: 4MLinux 29.1 and Debian 10 Buster Released

    Links for the day

  12. Higher Patent Quality and More Patent Justice Rather Than Buzzwords and Litigation

    The system entrusted to deal with the advancement of science and betterment of society has been more or less hijacked and exploited by a new industry, whose sole interest is making a lot of money through litigation or threats of litigation (muted settlements outside the court system, i.e. extrajudicial)

  13. Techrights is Thriving

    Later this year this site turns thirteen; with nearly 5 million hits in a week we're still seeing evidence of this site's importance

  14. Microsoft's Brand Dilution Tactics: When 'Linux' Means Windows

    The power of brands and some ‘Kool-Aid’ is well understood by Microsoft, which is actively working to undermine the identity of “Linux” (associating it with itself, with Microsoft)

  15. Links 6/7/2019: Wine 4.12, Wine-Staging 4.12, Debian Buster

    Links for the day

  16. Microsoft Chose to Embrace the Linux Brand and Extend Windows

    Phoronix posts and comments highlight the sentiments of technical people, who aren't foolish enough to be impressed by Microsoft's "goodies" which target GNU/Linux users/developers

  17. The Openwashing of VMware, Sponsored by the Linux Foundation (in Turn Sponsored by VMware)

    Dirk Hohndel (formerly Intel, now VMware) has become the master spinner of an infamous violator of the GPL, a proprietary software company with NSA back doors (evidence shown in Edward Snowden's cache/trove of leaks)

  18. Honeytraps

    "If you are any kind of open-source leader or senior figure who is male, do not be alone with any female, ever, at a technical conference. Try to avoid even being alone, ever, because there is a chance that a 'women in tech' advocacy group is going to try to collect your scalp," Eric S. Raymond explained four years ago

  19. Only a Matter of Time Before the European Patent Bubble Implodes

    The European Patent Office (EPO) must grapple and eventually deal with the fact that a lot of European Patents are proven to be toothless and it's only a matter of time before the bubble implodes in Europe (like it did in the US some years ago)

  20. Azure Running GNU/Linux Isn't About 'Love' But About Control

    Microsoft-friendly ‘journalists’ like the now-arrested Microsoft Peter want us to think that “Microsoft loves Linux” — a valuable Big Lie that’s designed to help Microsoft gain greater control over its “most potent operating system competitor,” according to Bill Gates

  21. Links 5/7/2019: New GRUB Release and New Debian Coming Tomorrow

    Links for the day

  22. Links 5/7/2019: MX Linux Reviewed, PyCharm 2019.2 Beta

    Links for the day

  23. Only After Millions Were Spent on Lawyers Microsoft's Patent Troll in Europe Loses European Patent Used to Shake Down Android (Linux) Vendors

    More cautionary tales about European Patents being wrongly granted, potentially causing billions to be wasted and millions to be spent in legal fees; Microsoft's attack dogs are still active and their targets demonstrate who the EPO really serves these days

  24. Links 4/7/2019: CentOS 8.0 Coming Soon, Rust 1.36.0 is Out

    Links for the day

  25. Ethiopian Media Gamed by EPO Management, Just Like European Media

    Independence of the press is nearly dead; moreover, the EPO's longstanding habit of bribing and manipulating the media is no longer limited or confined because the sole goal is silencing their critics (by censorship, 'googlebombing', legal threats, and retaliatory tactics)

  26. How Outsourcing of Judgment to Computer Algorithms Poses a Threat to Software Freedom (and Freedom in General)

    Freedom is under attack (or under a tank) and a contributor writes to explain the role played by the AI hype (outsourcing decisions to algorithms which lack tact, emotion, oversight, and are difficult to analyse/authenticate based on their resultant fuzzy classifiers)

  27. Links 4/7/2019: Material Shell, Mint Going 64-Bit, GameShell

    Links for the day

  28. Links 3/7/2019: Debian Installer Buster RC 3 (Buster's Final Release Imminent), Linux Mint’s New Mintbox PC

    Links for the day

  29. The EPO's Administrative Council is Drunk on Cooperation Money (Bribes)

    The nuts are in charge of the asylum and as long as money buys the votes (or blind loyalty) the EPO is going down the drain; the media nowadays participates in the fiasco by failing to report on it (consciously choosing to cover it up)

  30. The European Patent Office is Disconnected From the Rule of Law and European Media Could Not Care Less

    Public interests aren't served but harmed by today's European Patent Office, but somehow we're supposed to think that EPO scandals are 'old news' (even when courts repeatedly highlight these problems)

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts