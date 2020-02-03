EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

02.03.20

Free Software (as in Copyleft/GPL) Will Eventually Win for the Same Reasons GNU/Linux Did

Posted in Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, GPL, Microsoft at 1:03 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The ‘old guard’ is merely ‘buying time’ for itself (at great expense, e.g. loss-making GitHub for $7.5 billion in Microsoft stock, which is grossly overvalued based upon sheer financial misconduct)

The night's fog
Their proprietary software is up in flames, but they hope we won’t smell the smoke

Summary: The “OS war” may be over (Linux — typically with GNU — as de facto standard in most technical sectors including Microsoft's), so the war on this inevitable paradigm change has shifted to licensing and GitHub is a major attack vector

THE FREEDOM of Free (libre) software is not so simple a concept to grasp. It is further complicated by intentionally misleading media that conflates freedom with all sorts of other things, which is why the word "rights" is preferred by some. Several betrayed Microsoft partners are begrudgingly coming to grips with the difference between “Open Source” and freedom. Microsoft is trying to swallow the competition and so-called ‘liberal’ licences (unlike so-called ‘resctrictive’ licences, surely a misnomer) enable that. They’re basing proprietary malware (and spyware) such as “Edge” on such code.

“Microsoft is trying to swallow the competition and so-called ‘liberal’ licences (unlike so-called ‘resctrictive’ licences, surely a misnomer) enable that.”When Richard Stallman went to Microsoft to give a talk (a few weeks before the media ‘canceled’ him) he stressed the importance of helping GPL/GNU (or copyleft in general) at GitHub. Microsoft managers have told me how much they dislike such licences; they intend to discourage them in GitHub (which is itself proprietary software) and Microsoft-connected firms which keep telling us — sometimes through the media — that GPL is ‘dying’ are in fact basing it on GitHub primarily (as if any project that isn’t controlled by Microsoft does not exist and should not be counted).

“Microsoft managers have told me how much they dislike such licences; they intend to discourage them in GitHub (which is itself proprietary software) and Microsoft-connected firms which keep telling us — sometimes through the media — that GPL is ‘dying’ are in fact basing it on GitHub primarily (as if any project that isn’t controlled by Microsoft does not exist and should not be counted).”“Here are the suggestions I gave to Microsoft,” Stallman wrote. “Publicly take back Microsoft’s attacks on copyleft made in the 2000s. Ballmer called the GPL a “cancer”. Allchin called it “un-American”.”

Based on my conversations online (e.g. in Twitter) with Microsoft managers, none of that has changed. They advocate BSD-type or MIT licences and they’re eager to use their control of GitHub to push towards proprietary software (with “openwashing”-themed marketing). Do not for a second believe that Microsoft has become any ‘softer’. Its strategies against the inevitable rise and domination of Free software have evolved. Removing Stallman was just a little milestone along the way for them. I personally find it rather ironic and sad that as a ‘reward’ for his talk — an extension of an olive branch so to speak (even at Microsoft’s own back yard!) — Stallman had his name tarnished by Microsoft-aligned media which needed to distract from Bill Gates connections to pedophilia — the real MIT scandal. Money can buy narrative. It often does when the media is owned by few very rich people.

“People sooner or later witness the great deceit, as even Microsoft ‘partners’ have. Let’s welcome them to our fold.”Stallman and I still talk sometimes. He will be giving a talk here in England “between mid-Feb and mid-March.” I am a pessimist by nature — like he is — but I am very optimistic about software freedom because our story and our mission is a lot more attractive for far more people. Sure, few greedy executives loathe software freedom, but they cannot mobilise millions of people, not for long anyway. People sooner or later witness the great deceit, as even Microsoft 'partners' have. Let’s welcome them to our fold.

When I started advocating GNU/Linux about 20 years ago (as a teenager) it wasn’t certain that GNU/Linux would take over the world. It faced a lot of dangers even before the SCO lawsuit. Half a decade before the Novell/Microsoft patent deal (in effect the start of the patent war on GNU/Linux — a war which covertly persists to this day). Two decades ago not many people and not many companies participated in Free software development; but today it is pretty much the norm. Even Microsoft was forced to pretend that is is participating (even if all the major products are proprietary). Microsoft loses money in GitHub (in an effort to control and police the competition) and may also (still) be losing money in Azure according to Microsoft insiders. This is not sustainable. Microsoft’s strategy is a late effort to salvage what’s left of its ‘crown jewels’. WSL was a miserable failure. Doing a “E.E.E.” on something that is largely GPL-licensed is exceptionally difficult.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 3/2/2020: Wine 5.1 Released, GNU/Linux Benchmarks Against Vista 10 (Windows Loses), KDevelop 5.5

    Links for the day

  2. Microsoft “Azure” (or “Cloud”) Results Are Most Likely an Elaborate Fraud

    Even Microsoft fans (who participate in Microsoft podcasts and censor Microsoft critics) aren't buying the latest "sales figures for Azure"

  3. Systemd Has Become (Almost) an Operating System

    StrongSwan on Debian 10 (Buster) is hard; systemd isn't helping, it's mostly getting in the way and as it turns out this is part of a much broader problem introduced by Red Hat's system-wide "D"isruption

  4. Why I'm Optimistic About Free Software (Although I'm a Pessimist by Nature)

    The rise of Arvind Krishna (couldn’t possibly be overstated a piece of news in GNU/Linux circles) is a good sign for GNU/Linux while Microsoft gradually moves away from its entryism-type strategy (it failed miserably; it just didn't work)

  5. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, February 02, 2020

    IRC logs for Sunday, February 02, 2020

  6. Free Software (as in Copyleft/GPL) Will Eventually Win for the Same Reasons GNU/Linux Did

    The “OS war” may be over (Linux — typically with GNU — as de facto standard in most technical sectors including Microsoft's), so the war on this inevitable paradigm change has shifted to licensing and GitHub is a major attack vector

  7. Congratulations to James Whitehurst on the IBM Promotion

    Jim Whitehurst has been put in an important position at IBM and we hope he can turn around the company's aggressive patent policy (and halt the lobbying for software patents)

  8. Links 2/2/2020: OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 “Mercury”, LLVM 10.0 RC1 and Linux 5.5.1 Released

    Links for the day

  9. Mansion of Pedophilia – Part IX: Arrest for Pedophilia Made, Conviction (Guilty Plea) Affirmed, and Search Conducted While the Pedophile Was at the Home of Bill Gates

    Based on media coverage, including footage, we more or less understand what happened and when (but are still waiting for the police to comply with a request for records)

  10. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 01, 2020

    IRC logs for Saturday, February 01, 2020

  11. The Latest Talking Point of Team UPC: Ignore Brexit, UPC Will Miraculously Come Very Soon! (Somehow!)

    Team UPC is blinding itself; it is also attempting to hide from the public the very simple fact that UPC is now doomed (likely the point of no return)

  12. Links 1/2/2020: Scott Rifenbark RIP, FOSDEM 2020, HPVM 0.5 Release

    Links for the day

  13. Wasting (Misusing) Money on 'Researchers' and So-called 'Studies' Only Reinforces the Perception That the EPO Attacks Science With Its Money, Just Like Climate Deniers and Big Tobacco Lobby

    The above-the-law monopoly which is based on Munich not only silences dissent but also bribes for self-serving propaganda (distorting public opinion and corrupting science) — something it knows it won’t be held accountable for

  14. The Office of Philpott and Pol Pot

    It seems so perfect a match; Cambodia (with no European Patents and a genocidal legacy) with a so-called ‘patent’ office run by ex-military people (not just Philpott)

  15. IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 31, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, January 31, 2020

  16. Links 31/1/2020: Lars Kurth RIP, Mesa 20.0 RC1, CERN Moving to Free Software

    Links for the day

  17. The 'a b c' of Microsoft 'Innovation' Teaches Us About Its Strategy (or How Microsoft Will Be Attacking GNU/Linux)

    Microsoft's decades-long modus operandi has been forgotten by far too many (possibly unknown to the younger generation); it's worth reminding ourselves how it works

  18. Collapse of the UPC is “Business as Usual” According to Bristows LLP

    Team UPC is so debased or so detached from reality that all it has to say about Brexit is that everything is normal, everything is just fine (deep state of denial)

  19. The EPO's Epic Waste of Money (300 Million Euros) Ended up Not Only a Fire Hazard But Also a Suffocation Risk

    The Hague branch of the EPO reports yet another potentially deadly Nouvel incident; the EPO’s workplace safety is appalling even if one survives the endemic depression and chronic Upper Limb Disorder (ULD)

  20. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 30, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, January 30, 2020

  21. The Administrative Tribunal of the International Labour Organization (ILO-AT) is Moot, EPO Plays It Like a Fiddle

    Another dark episode for EPO staff, staff representatives, and even ILO/ILO-AT (repeatedly failing to uphold the law at the EPO)

  22. Links 30/1/2020: New Stable Kernels and FreeNAS 11.3

    Links for the day

  23. EPO as a Kakistocracy of Lies and Bribes

    Kakistocracy best describes the state of today's EPO (the management) and the lies told every day in its Twitter account show that insincerity has simply become the norm, accompanying the endless misconduct

  24. Enablers of Constitutional Violations and Unified Patent Court (Unitary Patent) Dreams

    The Unified Patent Court (UPC) lobby — or Team UPC — which managed to enlist a former judge, is riding the back of IAM, an EPO-funded propaganda arm that’s shameless about lying to people to keep those bribes coming

  25. Today's EPO Stands for Nothing at All (Except Faking 'Production' to Amass Money for Gambling)

    The EPO has exploited the Dabus (or DABUS) story to portray itself as strict, but the reality is exactly the opposite

  26. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  27. Links 30/1/2020: LibreOffice 6.4, Godot Engine 3.2 and Mesa 19.3.3 Released, Data Transfer in GTK4

    Links for the day

  28. Patent Scavenging or Racing to the Bottom of Patent Quality

    The patent microcosm is pushing for software patents, and for litigation with such patents, but it all boils down to bottom feeding

  29. EPO and UPC Can Become the Next 'Dieselgate'

    Mischievous policies in Germany and cover-up of abuses won’t bode well for the nation; we’re already seeing some of the pushback, but can António Campinos keep the gory details under the wraps for much longer?

  30. Microsoft Partner Explains How Microsoft Screws Partners (and Free/Open Source Projects)

    "Nothing Has Truly Changed Since Netscape and Antitrust," as we put it four days ago; the 'new' Microsoft is the exact same company with the exact same strategies, which include destruction by assimilation

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts