12.13.21

Gemini version available ♊︎

Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part X — Connections to the Mass Surveillance Industry (and the Surveillance State)

Posted in Free/Libre Software, Microsoft, Novell, Patents, Red Hat at 3:28 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Series parts:

  1. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part I — Inside a Den of Corruption and Misogynists
  2. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part II — The Campaign Against GPL Compliance and War on Copyleft Enforcement
  3. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part III — A Story of Plagiarism and Likely Securities Fraud
  4. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IV — Mr. MobileCoin: From Mono to Plagiarism… and to Unprecedented GPL Violations at GitHub (Microsoft)
  5. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part V — Why Nat Friedman is Leaving GitHub
  6. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VI — The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman’s Departure (Effective Now)
  7. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VII — Nat Friedman, as GitHub CEO, Had a Plan of Defrauding Microsoft Shareholders
  8. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VIII — Mr. Graveley’s Long Career Serving Microsoft’s Agenda (Before Hiring by Microsoft to Work on GitHub’s GPL Violations Machine)
  9. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IX — Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot Sought to be Arrested One Day After Techrights Article About Him
  10. YOU ARE HERE ☞ Connections to the Mass Surveillance Industry (and the Surveillance State)

GitHub: Where everything comes to die

Summary: Many people have long spoken about GitHub's ties to ICE; few have paid attention to intelligence ties, including the NSA and Nat Friedman’s proximity to people from Palantir

“I saw your article expressing concerns about Nat Friedman’s character on TechRights.org,” a source has has told us. “I’m sure you’re already aware of the various surveillance tech patents and his connections to Palantir.”

“Over the past few years we’ve casually mentioned that — putting programmes such as PRISM aside — Microsoft hired from the NSA for leadership positions at GitHub.”Those are software patents; some are connected to Novell. And there’s also some interesting stuff in here. To quote: “During the course of a computer session, many actions may be performed on a computer. For several reasons, including increasing workforce productivity, it may be desirable to monitor these actions. Known applications enable monitoring of actions performed on the computer through logging of events, such as keystrokes, web sites visited, emails sent/received, windows viewed, and passwords entered. Known applications further enable capturing of screen shots at scheduled time intervals. Known event monitoring applications are typically run in stealth mode to make them undetectable to users of the monitored computer.”

Spyware?

Well, purely moral objections aside, that one sounds like a software patent (which we oppose).

Over the past few years we’ve casually mentioned that — putting programmes such as PRISM aside — Microsoft hired from the NSA for leadership positions at GitHub. Moreover, GitHub introduced programmes wherein people’s code will be silently ‘fixed’, without the developers’ intervention. This exacerbated an already-worrying situation, as the NSA not only spies (through Microsoft) on everything in GitHub; it can control the supply chain and, in theory, can deliver specially-crafted downloads to people it wishes to spy on. Not an unprecedented strategy we might add…

As it turns out, there’s more to it than we previously knew. We’ll come to the ‘meat’ of it in just a moment.

“We remind readers that we wrote a great deal about Skype when Microsoft bought it, in effect taking a European company to the United States, then changing the network topology to make wiretapping easier.”When you speak to people who have worked for a variety of companies and saw things from within you get to discover unwritten (mostly verbal) information. Our informants casually dropped some pointers. “Also want to say I have other tech abuses unrelated to these guys I’ve been exposed to that I wish were more reported on like ElasticSearch being a basically a public sector wing of the NSA…”

Well, the ElasticSearch story is also interesting, especially if we have documents related to this, because at my job we use ElasticSearch sometimes. I didn’t know about connections to the NSA until those were shown to me. It’s not imaginary; it’s very real. “So I briefly worked with some former NSA people,” a source told us, and “one of them said that people working at the NSA get tired of being restricted by federal law so they go into the private sector and turn surveillance into a product…”

We remind readers that we wrote a great deal about Skype when Microsoft bought it, in effect taking a European company to the United States, then changing the network topology to make wiretapping easier. About a year later, owing to Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks, we saw that Microsoft had almost instantaneously added Skype to PRISM, a programmes in which Microsoft was the first (as if it was pioneered by Microsoft and the NSA).

“Another one [of the colleagues] said that ElasticSearch is significantly composed of ex-NSA.”

“Well, almost nobody checks the binaries.”So it’s the same as Cloudera or Hortonworks (the company they bought; Red Hat's current CEO is coming from their board).

It’s what some people call an “open secret”; a lot of companies in the US are connected to the military. A site called “Tech Inquiry” notes: “In the first of a two-part report, Easy as PAI (Publicly Available Information) dissects the subcontracting networks behind Project Maven, as well as its broader context in PAI aggregation within the Secure Unclassified Network (SUNet) and for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). We also map out the subcontracting networks involving US Department of Defense procurement of location-tracking technologies, including how they involve well-known think tanks.

“Elastic has Endgame now,” our source noted, as “there’s lots of stuff about them working with the NSA on their website; I don’t know if there’s any backdoors in their open source stuff but probably.”

Well, almost nobody checks the binaries. It’s just one among other issues and sadly a lot of people trust that anything they download from GitHub is 1) benign 2) received at the downloader’s end with full integrity. In the age of ‘Clown Computing’ or ‘SaaS’ [sic] we’re meant to just trust programs we have no control of and not even any real understanding of.

“In the age of ‘Clown Computing’ or ‘SaaS’ [sic] we’re meant to just trust programs we have no control of and not even any real understanding of.”On the subject of GitHub more specifically, “Nat Friedman has an executive assistant that worked at Palantir as Chief of Staff.” Title is Chief of Staff to Global Head of Business Development at Palantir.

A close friend of Friedman has “also mentioned some friend of theirs that was an early employee at Palantir,” according to the source, which “never got a name… told me he lives in Tarrytown and gave his wife a million dollars and she left him and he was selling his house…”

In the next part we’ll continues to explore privacy/surveillance aspects. Also, there’s a trial due one week from now.

If you know more, please get in touch with us. This is one of several parts about the “intelligence” ties of GitHub and other Microsoft tentacles.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 13/12/2021: Linux 5.16 RC5 and Fwupd 1.7.3

    Links for the day

  2. A Year After the Last EPO Strike Another One May be Brewing

    The EPO is being crushed (or turned into a rubber-stamping pipeline) by Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos; EPO staff isn’t tolerating it

  3. Patent Quality at the EPO Has Collapsed Since Battistelli Came, According to EPO Staff

    Norway highlighted strong concerns about declining patent quality at the EPO several years ago under the Benoît Battistelli administration; like Battistelli before him, António Campinos uses the propaganda mill “IAM” to say the opposite of what is true (IAM is also being paid by the EPO’s PR agency), so today we reveal what actual EPO staff says about quality of European Patents

  4. [Meme] The Birth of EPOnia

    Signing of the European Patent Convention turns 50 in less than two years (signed in Munich, Germany); the EPO has since then been ruined, gradually, and utterly destroyed by Benoît Battistelli and his close mate, António Campinos, for personal gain

  5. Only Norway Followed the Advice of EPO Workers and Consulted Relevant Ministries About Unlawful EPO Policies

    Credit is due; as far as is known, Norway’s delegation was the only delegation that actually bothered to check if Benoît Battistelli‘s proposal regarding EPO strikes was in fact lawful (it’s not lawful)

  6. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part X — Connections to the Mass Surveillance Industry (and the Surveillance State)

    Many people have long spoken about GitHub's ties to ICE; few have paid attention to intelligence ties, including the NSA and Nat Friedman's proximity to people from Palantir

  7. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 12, 2021

    IRC logs for Sunday, December 12, 2021

  8. The EPO's Staff Does Need to Go on Strike in Order to Highlight Abuse/Misuse of Granting Authority and Mishandling of Patent Examiners

    Susanne Sivborg has made the false assumption that regulations for strikes are needed; However, Sivborg was no fan of Team Battistelli and she only abstained when she voted on the illegal "Strike Regulations" 8.5 years ago

  9. [Meme] Strikes Should Not be Regulated by the People Those Strikes Are Against

    The Swedish statement on Benoît Battistelli‘s “Strike Regulations” is a tad baffling; EPO staff should not have to ask Battistelli and his friend António Campinos for a permission to strike

  10. The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXIII: Swedish Scepticism

    Benoît Battistelli‘s unlawful “Strike Regulations” did not receive Sweden’s blessing

  11. EPO Management Now Exploits Autistic People as “White-washing Communication Exercise for an Organization Which Has Breached Fundamental Rights”

    We’ve reached out to ask people who had experience with doctors that label people autistic; here’s what we learned and here’s what an EPO publication says

  12. Links 12/12/2021: KDE Frameworks 5.89 and OpenRazer 3.2 Released

    Links for the day

  13. Links 12/12/2021: GNU Releases and Haiku Activity Report

    Links for the day

  14. [Meme] [Teaser] On Tolerating 'Kings' in Charge of the EPO

    The status quo at the EPO (akin to monarchy or Mafia with Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos rigging and undermining democratic processes) isn’t being condoned by everyone at the EPO’s Administrative Council

  15. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 11, 2021

    IRC logs for Saturday, December 11, 2021

  16. Jérôme's UPC 'Sausage Factory' in Brussels

    Personal take on the role played by the Belgian delegation inside the EPO; this includes the villainous campaign to ram down everyone's throat the unconstitutional and legally untenable UPC

  17. Links 12/12/2021: Whisker Menu 2.7.1 and SeaBIOS 1.15 Released

    Links for the day

  18. [Meme] Team UPC Undermining Home/Host Nations

    Jérôme Debrulle says he represents Belgium at the EPO, but does he represent Belgium or just some patent litigation firms and large corporations with an office in Brussels?

  19. The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXII: “Plucky Little Belgium”?

    The UPC booster at the EPO‘s “Select Committee” did not endorse the illegal proposal on “Strike Regulations”; he did, however, happily approve almost all the other oppressive proposals

  20. Canonical: Over a Decade Later

    Canonical does not always promote Ubuntu; when it promotes Windows, for its true masters, it is WSL (screenshot from yesterday)

  21. Links 11/12/2021: KDE With Qt6, Godot 4.0 Alpha Coming

    Links for the day

  22. [Meme] A 'Neutral' (Facial Expression) Jérôme Debrulle

    Belgium’s long history of ‘neutrality’ became a cynical ploy or joke, just like in Sweden or Switzerland; inaction when something illegal is being done isn’t good enough

  23. Need for an EPO That Works for Europe and for Science

    The EPO isn't functioning anymore; it works against the very things it was supposed to be for, including its very own staff

  24. IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 10, 2021

    IRC logs for Friday, December 10, 2021

  25. In Picture: In December, Microsoft's Windows Market Share Continues to Decrease in Spite of Paid-For Vista 11 Hype

    Contrary to what Microsoft's paid-for lies say, Windows saw no rebound after Microsoft had spent billions on mindless marketing and Windows doesn't have anywhere near 90% or more of the market (not even in desktops/laptops alone; it's an outdated myth Microsoft pays the media to perpetuate)

  26. [Meme] [Teaser] Can't Say “No” to Munich's Battistelli

    Jérôme Debrulle, an instrumental liar in Team UPC, was unable or unwilling to resist his master, Benoît Battistelli, who allegedly wanted to be “king” of UPC (a project designed to economically destory Europe for the benefit of law firms which had crafted UPC behind closed doors)

  27. The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXI: The Abstentionists

    Today — or tonight — we finally resume our long series which investigates National Patent Offices (NPOs) that voted on illegal proposals over the past decade or so

  28. Links 10/12/2021: Wine 7.0 RC1 and PHP 7.3 'Dead'

    Links for the day

  29. Video: Animation in the Command Line With IPFS

    The above video's framerate is too low for the animation to be fully appreciated, but handling of animated GIFs within text files (made with Chafa) is like a nice 'Easter egg' in the Go(Lang) IPFS implementation

  30. Our Growing Embrace of Gemini Protocol

    The excitement associated with Gemini (as in the lighter alternative to the bloated and monopolies-dominated Web) is very much justified; we continue to invest a lot of time and effort in Gemini

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts