01.12.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

Microsoft Management Contacted Sirius Open Source CEO to Complain About My Writings in Techrights Years Before Bill Gates Paid Him

Posted in Bill Gates, Microsoft at 12:30 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum 0b5cee9f48792260e28e59272e7fbb14
The Very Ugly Collapse of Sirius
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: The Sirius ‘Open Source’ series is now dealing with the more interesting “stories from the trenches”; with over 20,000 views of the Wiki alone after less than 40 days (see above) it seems clear that people are interested in the 21 years of experience my wife and I had inside a company that claims to be “Open Source” (things changed for the worse, so we must investigate/examine why, knowing this can happen to other companies including large ones such as Red Hat)

THIS week the series entered its final phase. We shall be gathering remaining material/stories and explain them in a more generalised context, seeing that some readers (whom we heard from) experienced similar things in present or past workplaces. There are things here that people can relate to even if they worked for other companies in other countries.

“Funny how Microsoft likes to complain about you behind your back… to your boss.”Some time this month we shall cover a likely illegal contract-signing ‘ceremony’ and explain the context of Sirius ‘expanding’ to the US (because it was failing in the UK and the marriage of the CEO was collapsing). The above video explains how both my wife and I were being bullied by management just weeks or at most a month after a shell was created in the US after the Gates Foundation had secretly (under NDA) offered money to the CEO. Only a few years prior to that he told me (face to face in Alton Towers) that Microsoft had contacted him over the phone to complain about me (regarding things I wrote in Techrights). Funny how Microsoft likes to complain about you behind your back… to your boss. I only found out and wrote about it years later. It was risky to even mention this, but I did it anyway.

Therer’s a lot more information in the above video — stuff that wasn’t covered in the text earlier on. We’re far from done here and there’s still an ongoing fact-finding investigation.

“Those with long memories might suggest a parallel between Rick’s position and mine when in 1997, I was sitting on the XML Working Group and co-editing the spec, on a pro bono basis as an indie consultant. Netscape hired me to represent their interests, and when I announced this, controversy ensued. Which is a nice way of saying that Microsoft went berserk; tried unsuccessfully to get me fired as co-editor, and then launched a vicious, deeply personal extended attack in which they tried to destroy my career and took lethal action against a small struggling company because my wife worked there. It was a sideshow of a sideshow of the great campaign to bury Netscape and I’m sure the executives have forgotten; but I haven’t.”

Tim Bray

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Linux.com Dominated by Microsofters

    Serial defamer of GNU’s founder Richard Stallman (Mr. Perlow, who also worked for Microsoft) is publishing for Black Duck, a Microsoft proxy created by a Microsofter to attack the GPL (even Simon Phipps considered Black Duck’s ilk too unsavoury for the OSI and therefore kicked them all out); Linux.com is run by Linux-hostile agenda pushers, thanks to the Linux Foundation‘s greed and unprincipled leadership (many of whom Microsofters already)

  2. Links 12/01/2023: Mesa 22.3.3 and Converseen 0.9.10.0

    Links for the day

  3. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

    IRC logs for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

  4. Latest Rumour: Microsoft Layoffs Next Tuesday (January 17th, 2023)

    Over the past few days our articles about these January layoffs were accessed tens of thousands of times; it’s darn clear many Microsoft insiders are desperate for answers. Nadella’s language this month suggests he wants to downsize.

  5. Microsoft Management Contacted Sirius Open Source CEO to Complain About My Writings in Techrights Years Before Bill Gates Paid Him

    The Sirius ‘Open Source’ series is now dealing with the more interesting “stories from the trenches”; with over 20,000 views of the Wiki alone after less than 40 days (see above) it seems clear that people are interested in the 21 years of experience my wife and I had inside a company that claims to be “Open Source” (things changed for the worse, so we must investigate/examine why, knowing this can happen to other companies including large ones such as Red Hat)

  6. From 'Punch a Nazi' to 'Punch a Debian Volunteer' (or Even Stab)

    It’s always nice to see a self-described “social justice warrior” saying that he wished to stab unpaid coders (volunteers) whom he disagreed with back when he was a transphobe, according to himself; a terror sympathiser has just put him in the Debian Technical Committee

  7. [Meme] Sirius Management: I Can Do This All Day

    Gaslighting, lying to and bullying staff is no way to run a company; learn from the mistakes of Sirius ‘Open Source’

  8. How Sirius Fell Deeply Into Debt and Split Itself Up Into Several Shells (Sirius Open Source Ltd., Open Source Inc., Corporation)

    Sleek like an eel, the so-called 'founder' and his pathologically-lying right-hand man have turned the company into a multi-headed hydra that offloads debt from one shell to another while refusing to cover financial liabilities

  9. Links 11/01/2023: Discourse 3.0 Released and GnuCash 5.0 Coming Soon

    Links for the day

  10. Meanwhile in Norway GNU/Linux and Chrome OS Exceed 15% Market Share (Updated)

    Mainstream media (with sponsors and advertisers like Microsoft) isn’t talking about it, but GNU/Linux gains a lot (at the expense of Windows)

  11. Links 11/01/2023: Microsoft is Bricking Windows Again

    Links for the day

  12. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

    IRC logs for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

  13. [Meme] Freedom is 'Hobbyist' Anyway

    Sirius ‘Open Source’ has a severe "appeal to novelty" problem (sometimes a symptom of insecurity or irrational thinking)

  14. Sirius 'Open Source': Let's Waste 50,000+ British Pounds on Amazon 'Clown' Bills Even Though We Already Have Our Very Own Servers and Racks

    Sirius does not know what it's doing. How can Sirius advise clients on hosting when it cannot even do its own hosting right? Colleagues tried to push “AWS” to clients, but I kept standing in the way, saying it would cost a fortune and erode security/privacy (over time I was vindicated as bills constantly soared)

  15. Matthew Garrett Appointed to Debian Technical Committee Nearly 17 Years After Saying Debian Made Him Want to Stab the Volunteers Working on it. (And Himself.)

    Reprinted with permission from Ryan

  16. [Meme] The AWS Bill is Here

    When the corporate media insists that companies now need "clown hosting" no wonder managers who are as untrained and inexperienced (in tech) as circus clowns make self-harming choices

  17. When the Employer Doesn't Understand or Grossly Underestimates AWS Capacity Issues (and a Story of Lost E-mail in Clown Computing)

    The Sirius ‘Open Source’ management was dumb enough to replace the in-house infrastructure with overpriced (and outsourced) junk that did not even work as expected

  18. Links 10/01/2023: Yet More Security Issues in Rust

    Links for the day

  19. Microsofters Stabbing People in Debian

    Hours ago Microsoft Matt bragged that he had just entered the technical committee in Debian; he probably doesn’t want people to see what he wrote before (content warning: violence)

  20. Links 10/01/2023: Lots on Gaming and More Twitter Departures

    Links for the day

  21. Links 10/01/2023: EasyOS Dunfell-series 4.5.5, CoolerMaster’s MasterPlus Liberated

    Links for the day

  22. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 09, 2023

    IRC logs for Monday, January 09, 2023

  23. [Meme] Censorship of Self-Incriminating Evidence

    EPO and UPC chiefs won't tolerate people who show evidence of António Campinos controlling the person who’s supposed to independently assess fake European Patents that he has been granting

  24. More Than Half a Dozen Copyright Litigation Threats Sent to Techrights in Less Than Six Months Over EPO and UPC Articles (Misusing Copyrights for Censorship/Intimidation)

    Freedom of speech is under threat; the few who still cover EPO corruption are routinely subjected to threatening letters, misusing "copyright" in spite of Fair Use provisions; Europe's patent system is now dominated by a bunch of gangsters like the ones who roam Malta

  25. Like Elon Musk at Twitter, Sirius is Passing Financial Liabilities to Suppliers by Not Paying (Sirius Clients Suffer as a Result)

    The Sirius ‘Open Source’ CEO and other 'management' staff are to blame for major outages/downtimes clients were experiencing; while they were busy eating or pretending to be busy it was the technical staff taking 24/7 support calls and fighting to restore services (after management failed to pay bills, even repeatedly, in spite of repeated reminders)

  26. Links 10/01/2023: John Deere Surrenders a Little and Nadella Drops Hints of Upcoming Microsoft Layoffs

    Links for the day

  27. [Meme] Database Down? Check Your Wallet.

    Sirius ‘Open Source’ is letting down (metaphorically in several senses of the word) its most loyal clients

  28. When the Employer Doesn't Pay the Bills, So Customers Suffer Outages/Downtimes, Repeatedly Even

    Dishonesty and non-technical problems became a norm under the new Sirius ‘Open Source’ CEO (or under his watch); today we give one client’s story as an example or a case study, where Sirius management is failing to pay upstream providers, resulting in catastrophes

  29. Links 09/01/2023: Kdenlive 22.12.1 and Alpine 3.17.1

    Links for the day

  30. Team UPC is Trying to Misuse Copyright Law in Order to Censor Critics of the UPC Collusion (a Scheme to Violate Constitutions and Craft an Illegal Kangaroo Court in Defiance of International Conventions)

    The second time in months that EPO friends and UPC fiends (Jérôme Debrulle named above, he’s a major part of the UPC collusion) engage in a kind of copyright trolling in an obvious attempt to intimidate prominent critics of their illegal actions? The self-incriminating photo is the only one of its kind (taken and disseminated foolishly by the perpetrators) and copyright law must not be misused by rich criminals to cover up their crimes (or prevent press coverage on it); they must be hurting because German media has caught up with this epic scandal and is covering it

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts