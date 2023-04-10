On the Client Side, Linux Has Become Market Majority

Video download link | md5sum b63a0c2d67b877a3efe281a8e187a103

GNU and Linux Rising

Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: If one counts Android as “Linux”, then it’s probably fair to say that nowadays most people already use “Linux” on the client side (the server side has been prominently GNU/Linux for a very long time) and if one counts Chrome OS as GNU/Linux (technically it is), then it seems reasonable to expect 10% market share by year’s end or some time next year

HOURS AGO we said that “Windows Market Share” is down “From 80% to 26% in a Single Decade” and nowadays Microsoft does not know how to stop this trend. Microsoft is the boy who cried “Windows X is now Windows X+1″ (version bumps, declaring a new version along with vapourware/FOMO tactics).

“Android and Chrome OS are not freedom and weeks ago Richard Stallman told me that focusing on the need to replace Microsoft will (in his experience) lead to more people adopting Apple instead of GNU/Linux.”The video above contains commentary about recent events/developments before discussing the growth of GNU/Linux, based on new data (for this month). At this point in time it makes sense to talk about Software Freedom, not just GNU/Linux. Android and Chrome OS are not freedom and weeks ago Richard Stallman told me that focusing on the need to replace Microsoft will (in his experience) lead to more people adopting Apple instead of GNU/Linux. While it’s true that Apple has serious issues right now (layoffs and sales slump), it does seem like some losses for Windows result in (or mean) gains for Apple. So let’s focus on Software Freedom (the concept), not just brands. █

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.



Permalink Send this to a friend