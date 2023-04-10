04.10.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

On the Client Side, Linux Has Become Market Majority

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Site News, Windows at 11:46 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum b63a0c2d67b877a3efe281a8e187a103
GNU and Linux Rising
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: If one counts Android as “Linux”, then it’s probably fair to say that nowadays most people already use “Linux” on the client side (the server side has been prominently GNU/Linux for a very long time) and if one counts Chrome OS as GNU/Linux (technically it is), then it seems reasonable to expect 10% market share by year’s end or some time next year

HOURS AGO we said that “Windows Market Share” is down “From 80% to 26% in a Single Decade” and nowadays Microsoft does not know how to stop this trend. Microsoft is the boy who cried “Windows X is now Windows X+1″ (version bumps, declaring a new version along with vapourware/FOMO tactics).

“Android and Chrome OS are not freedom and weeks ago Richard Stallman told me that focusing on the need to replace Microsoft will (in his experience) lead to more people adopting Apple instead of GNU/Linux.”The video above contains commentary about recent events/developments before discussing the growth of GNU/Linux, based on new data (for this month). At this point in time it makes sense to talk about Software Freedom, not just GNU/Linux. Android and Chrome OS are not freedom and weeks ago Richard Stallman told me that focusing on the need to replace Microsoft will (in his experience) lead to more people adopting Apple instead of GNU/Linux. While it’s true that Apple has serious issues right now (layoffs and sales slump), it does seem like some losses for Windows result in (or mean) gains for Apple. So let’s focus on Software Freedom (the concept), not just brands.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Microsoft Windows in India, China, and Nigeria (Over 3 Billion People)

    Judging by some of the world’s most populous nations (e.g. China, Nigeria, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and US), Windows is in a bad shape; in some of these countries Windows now has <10% market share

  2. Links 11/04/2023: Budgie Desktop 10.7.x and Ubuntu Budgie 23.04

    Links for the day

  3. Links 11/04/2023: FreeBSD 13.2 is Out and Alyssa Rosenzweig Leaves Collabora

    Links for the day

  4. Helsinki Times Shows Disturbing Trend of 'News' Sites Which Falsely Market Themselves to Readers

    There are many so-called ‘news’ sites that operate similarly but aren’t ever telling this to their audience (readers are the real “product”, sold to the real clients, who are the marketers and lobbyists); this silent takeover by Public Relations (PR) nonsense or even disinformation campaigns has become rampant in today’s World Wide Web; the Linux Foundation funds some of these sites

  5. MIT Technology Review is Running SPAM for Microsoft and Azure (Distracting From Mass Layoffs)

    Over the past couple of months MIT Technology Review ran endless Microsoft puff pieces (we’ve attempted never to link to them; this was a daily occurrence, sometimes the majority of all new “content”), but the sponsorship isn’t so easy to hide anymore and it brings us back to the days MIT took bribes from Bill Gates via his close friend Jeffrey Epstein

  6. Links 11/04/2023: GNU Parted 3.6 and More

    Links for the day

  7. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 10, 2023

    IRC logs for Monday, April 10, 2023

  8. Sirius 'Open Source' Unopened: History of Threatening People and Intimidating Critics Was Always a Bad Strategy

    We’re learning or becoming informed of some more crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ (a company we left over 4 months ago); the video above explains that the company or its boosters (maybe shills) resort to intimidation tactics and threats (familiar tactics), having not just lost key staff (including the CEO) but also found itself unable to recruit

  9. [Meme] More Money in McDonald's Than in Sirius 'Open Source'

    In 2023 Sirius ‘Open Source’ wishes to pay GNU/Linux engineers as little as 20,000 pounds a year for an overnight job, including weekends and holidays, while secretly robbing them some more (and comparing them to monkeys); for comparison’s sake, a McDonald’s salary for Assistant Manager in the UK (daytime only, holidays taken off work) is higher than this. Remember that the company bags millions of pounds from public sector clients (taxpayers’ money) while bagging secret money from a corrupt oligarch under an NDA.

  10. On the Client Side, Linux Has Become Market Majority

    If one counts Android as “Linux”, then it’s probably fair to say that nowadays most people already use “Linux” on the client side (the server side has been prominently GNU/Linux for a very long time) and if one counts Chrome OS as GNU/Linux (technically it is), then it seems reasonable to expect 10% market share by year’s end or some time next year

  11. Running Techrights in 2023

    We’ve evolved a lot this year; in 2022 I left my job at Sirius ‘Open Source’ (turned out they had stolen money from me and from others) and as a result we’ve had a lot more capacity to expand and grow in reach

  12. Google is Dead, Say Microsoft Pundits, But Despite the Chatbot and Hype (and Amid Bing Layoffs) Bing Share Falls From 3.6% to 2.6%... in a Matter of 6 Months

    Over the past few months Microsoft-sponsored “media” kept saying that Google was doomed because of some chaffbot (smokescreen, vapourware or chaff amid Microsoft layoffs, including many in Bing), but judging by the actual data Bing is down from 3.6% to 2.6% (it lost about 30% of its relative share in only 6 months)

  13. Links 10/04/2023: OpenBSD 7.3 and 4MLinux 42

    Links for the day

  14. Desktops/Laptops: Windows Down to 64%, GNU/Linux Rises to 6.3%

    The trend is revealing; amid gains for Chrome OS and GNU/Linux Microsoft is laying off untold number of workers and Windows market share is in a freefall

  15. Windows Market Share: From 80% to 26% in a Single Decade

    As can be seen in the chart above, Microsoft is reaching all-time lows again in terms market share (not that the media bothers mentioning this; it's paid to pretend chatbots are revolutionary and position Microsoft for huge growth)

  16. U.S. Banks, Including Chase and Synchrony, File Suspicious Activity Reports and Shut Down Accounts for ‘Logging in From Another Country’ and Transferring Retirement Funds; May Also Affect VPN Users

    Reprinted with permission from Ryan

  17. [Meme] Sirius AstroTurfing

    Days after Sirius ‘Open Source’ lowered salaries a couple of cheerleaders appeared, boosting ads from the fake ‘founder’ of the company

  18. Sirius 'Friends' Try to SLAPP or Intimidate Victims of the Company, So More Victims of the Company Speak Out

    The crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ turn out to have gone further than the pension fraud; according to a new message, the company withheld payment to staff that did a lot of work and we’ve seen even worse “wage theft” before (at one point the company was taken to court over it, almost exactly a decade ago if not many times more)

  19. Links 10/04/2023: LibreArts Weekly and More

    Links for the day

  20. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 09, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, April 09, 2023

  21. Links 10/04/2023: Linux 6.3 RC 6 and LibreSSL 3.7.2 Released

    Links for the day

  22. Links 09/04/2023: Still Slow News for Easter

    Links for the day

  23. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 08, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, April 08, 2023

  24. Links 09/04/2023: Easter's Slow New

    Links for the day

  25. NOW: Pensions Unable to Deliver Letters of Assurance After 3 Months of False Promises From 3 Staff, Including Management

    The crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ were brought to the attention of NOW: Pensions a long time ago. But it’s still failing to fulfil a simple promise or, in other words, it lied (3 people, including a manager, lied).

  26. Another Round of Layoffs at Microsoft

    Contrary to lies told by Microsoft, there are far more than 10,000 Microsoft workers being laid off, with almost 3,000 laid off already in just one location

  27. Copyright Trolls: Anatomy of a Troll Attack on Techrights

    Patent trolling from Germany/Czech Republic (where the EPO's President and his facilitator are based) explained by exposing the letters; we've since then received more copyright threats (frivolous lawsuit threats) from perpetrators of corruption at the EPO and EU (UPC), so there might be a pattern here

  28. Links 08/04/2023: OpenShot 3.1 and Mesa 23.0.2 Released

    Links for the day

  29. Ukrainians Say No to Microsoft

    Despite the Ukraine-Microsoft graft (Azure deployment/outsourcing, in effect another hugely costly "defence"-themed bailout from taxpayers to Microsoft) it seems clear that Ukrainians themselves say “no” to Microsoft and many have moved to GNU/Linux; the majority of Ukrainians do not use Windows as of this month

  30. The Sensitive Ukraine Documents Weren't Grabbed From Social Control Media, Just Leaked There (Microsoft Azure, Windows, and/or Rogue Insider Most Probable Factor to Blame)

    Microsoft-friendly media seems to be running somewhat of an intentionally deceitful campaign blaming the wrong companies or misplacing liability; the war documents that leaked didn’t come from Telegram or Twitter (Social Control Media) but servers we suspect were hosted by Microsoft, a notorious war grifter in Ukraine (profiting from mayhem and contributing to the mayhem at both sides)

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts