Bonum Certa Men Certa

In 2024, Under Linux Foundation Management, Linux.com Produced and Published Only 5 Articles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024

It certainly looks like 12 months ago they got rid of the person they had left in charge of the site (after he worked for Microsoft)

Linux Foundation and Linux.com

THE Linux Foundation devotes only about 2% of its budget to Linux, which it 'merely' named itself after (the precursors didn't even use the word "Linux"). These people mostly do openwashing PR and spam/clickfraud services for clients, which include Bill Gates and Microsoft. The "Linux" in the name of this organisation is mostly a "cover"; one must understand what really goes on inside... but that leads to bitterness. How did things get this bad?

Remember when Linux.com had 3-4 original articles per day?

Yes, we remember.

We'll always remember the names of the authors too. After Jim Zemlin et al (with 7-figure salaries) fired them all in one fell swoop and without prior warning/headsup the site Linux.com became quiet, then chaotic. Now it's pretty much dead.

Unless the site publishes a new article tomorrow (extremely unlikely as it's a holiday in many countries that adopted a Gregorian Calendar), this year - yes, the whole year! - Linux.com published only 5 original articles (we don't count the "training" one-liner spam/chaff). The articles are from July 1 ("Linux.com Editorial Staff" or "Alexandra Moxin, CSO, Adaptech Group"), March 28 ("Richard Purdie is the Yocto Project architect and a Linux Foundation Fellow"), February 25 ("Linux.com Editorial Staff"), earlier in the year ("Linux.com Editorial Staff" or "Tamimi Ahmad, Solace") and February 9 ("Linux.com Editorial Staff" on "Innovation as a Catalyst in Telecommunications"). Notice how as 2024 progressed they published less and less.

What will it be next year? 3 articles in total? For the entire year? It used to be ~3 per day. Why did Zemlin et al fire all the authors and editors? Are they running out of cash?

Zemlin's Revenue $196,026,148

Nope!

Greed and disdain for Linux.

This is what happens if Linux is bossed by people who don't even use Linux. They care about nothing except money. They marry scammers. Anything for money! Money, money, money!

As Ken Starks put it (Starks had devoted his life to bringing GNU/Linux to poor children): "To substantiate Mr. Anderson’s point above, The Linux Foundation not only ignores Linux on the Desktop, they do their best to forget that it exists. In 2008, I was awe-struck when I was invited to the second annual Linux Foundation Collaboration Summit, as it is by invitation only. I chose Mr. Tom King to accompany me to this who’s-who-in-Linux event. During one of the schmoozing sessions in the meet and greet hall, Tom and I had a chance to talk with Mr. Zemlin about the lack of Desktop Linux in the discussions and panels. He stated so there was no ambiguity, that Desktop Linux was a byproduct of the Linux Enterprise and they had no interest in promoting or even acknowledging Linux on the Desktop. Why? Because it didn’t make them any money. That was the last year I sent my annual donation check to The Linux Foundation. The FSF now gets that money and it’s money well-spent, or so says they."

Notice that Jim Zemlin has increased his own salary to 1.3 million dollars a year (probably even more in 2024, maybe 1.4 million including the bonuses). Not bad for someone who cannot even code and whose sole claim to fame is, "I became the boss of Linus" (somehow). The salary increase he has given himself would (alone!) be enough to pay the salaries of all the former authors combined (to keep Linux.com going).

These people exploit and burn the work (and brands) of volunteers; they do this burning for profit. They hand over control to Microsoft via GitHub (GPL violations factory/blender) and tarnish the brands in collaboration with Bill Gates.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Links 30/12/2024: Bad Year, Sxmo/PostmarketOs, and Gemlog/Tinylog
Links for the day
A Free Software Foundation (FSF) Led by Dr. Richard Stallman Can Still Raise a Lot of Money
Give people more time (e.g. until end of January) and maybe hit the target
Good Gains for Android for GNU/Linux in New Zealand This Year
Notice that GNU/Linux rose to its highest point (this month)
2024 a Record Year for Android (Almost 50% "Market Share"), Which is Now Bigger in Europe Than Microsoft Windows
a look at Europe
Wishing for a Wikileaks Renaissance in 2025
as a site that facilitates whistleblowers, hosting large leaks
[Meme] Getting Banned From Social Control Media 2 Days or Two Weeks Before Leaving Office
Seems like interference using dinners with an insurrectionist
Jimmy Carter on Globalisation of "Tech"
Carter's legacy in the area of science (and technology)
The True Importance of Diversification
Monopoly or monoculture breed fragility
 
Links 30/12/2024: Arrest Warrant for South Korean President Yoon, Experts Contest 'Bird Strike' Narrative for Crash Blame
Links for the day
[Meme] Systemd-Max
Why is everything - even aviation - getting so much worse?
Just a hobby, it won't be big and professional like GNU. It'll be controlled by Microsoft due to administrative neglect.
Get well soon, Linux
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Raised About 20,000 Dollars Today
FSF funds now near 275k dollars. Growing VERY fast today.
Massive Gains for GNU/Linux in Australia This Year
Windows lost clout and Android was the biggest gainer
New IRS Filing Shows That the Most Dominant Company in the Linux Foundation is Microsoft
The 'Linux' Foundation devotes only about 2% of its budget to Linux (skeleton crew). It invests a lot more money in the Ponzi scheme of Microsoft and Scam Altman.
[Meme] Who's the Linux Boss?
Bill Gates is a lot more interesting anyway
In 2024, Under Linux Foundation Management, Linux.com Produced and Published Only 5 Articles
Remember when Linux.com had 3-4 original articles per day?
Trying to Informally Police or at Least Report LLM Slop About "Linux" (and Several Related Topics)
Do they deserve public humiliation/condemnation? Yes, as that might be the only way to nip this in the bud
Links 30/12/2024: Fentanylware (TikTok) Concerns and Aftermath of Cut Cables
Links for the day
Is Microsoft's Plundering of Africa Coming to an End?
Microsoft had many layoffs in Africa this year
Microsoft Windows Down From 23% to 20% This Year in Asia (Android Up From 54% to Almost 60%)
Less and less of Windows, more of the Linux-powered Android
15 Years Ago Mozilla Firefox Had Over 50% of the Slovakian Market, Now Google's Chrome Has Over 70%
Peaked at 72.4% earlier this year
Remembering When Photography Meant Realistic Captures of Reality, Not "Hey Hi" (AI) and 'Instagrammed' (Filtered, Manipulated)
Fake pictures predate the "hey hi" hype; Instagram in particular was full of these
Apple's Main Stronghold (North America) at Risk From GNU/Linux
Apple had several rounds of layoffs in the US this year
statCounter: Microsoft Windows Down a Percent This Year in South America, GNU/Linux Up to 3.2%
Microsoft down, freedom up
The Threat of Googlebombing and LLMs
There are many Carters, but search engines and LLMs lack the "logic" (or common sense) to tell the difference
Social Control Media (Not Just TikTok) is a "Modern Challenge" to Democracy
Society is worse off with Social Control Networks
IBM's Bad Leadership is a Threat to GNU/Linux
We worry that since Red Hat controls so much of the GNU/Linux stack difficulties at IBM will result in divestment
Putting Some Eggs in the Geminispace Basket
Do not bet on the future of the Web
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 29, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, December 29, 2024
Gemini Links 30/12/2024: Countdown to New Year, Tinylogging, and LLM Hype
Links for the day
Incredible! Beta'News' Now Runs Ads as 'Articles' About 'Hey Hi' (AI), Written by LLMs
Does it get any more rogue than this?
This New Talk Helps Explain Why Crimes at the European Patent Office (EPO) and Patent Policy Deficits Remain Unaddressed by the European Commission
Corporations write and enforce the law
Our Most Relaxing Christmas Ever?
this Christmas was our most calm every (in recent memory at least)
Bad Year for Microsoft in India (and Another All-Time Low, Windows at 12% "Market Share")
Microsoft is the next Intel
Keeping Online Even During Wars
the Internet is still quite robust
Enshittification is Everywhere
Computer Science has been reduced to just "computer" (spyphone)
Fascistic Regimes and Their Justices Will Leverage Social Control Networks to Their Advantage (Power Grab), They Won't Protect Constituents From Them
"controlling the voices and all the narratives, including the press because they too buy into the lies that it is a communications medium"
Move to GNU/Linux and Save the Planet, CCC Talk Explains
video of the talk
New Year's Resolution for Techrights: No More Very Short Posts
If we publish memes, as above, then we'll try to at least contextualise them somewhat
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Tells Us All to "Keep Putting Pressure on Microsoft"
"Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy"
Links 29/12/2024: Phytium Sells Chinese CPUs and Landing Gear Malfunction Crashes Plane in Korea
Links for the day
Links 29/12/2024: Facebook Wants More Bots and Slop, Whistleblowers and Bloggers Under Attack
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 28, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, December 28, 2024
Gemini Links 29/12/2024: Supernatural Mystery and Mechanical People
Links for the day
Links 28/12/2024: Standards Emphasised, Putin Implicitly Admits Taking Down Passenger Plane
Links for the day
Links 28/12/2024: BRICS-Controlled Social Control Media Defended by GOP, "Paper Passport Is Dying"
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 27, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, December 27, 2024
Links 28/12/2024: Having Bosses, Ada's Dependent Types
Links for the day