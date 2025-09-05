Bonum Certa Men Certa

Slopwatch: Scams, Fake Articles About "Linux", Plagiarism, and Worse

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2025

Today's "Slopwatch" deals with 5 unique domains, starting with linuxbsdos.com. What the heck is this?

ALR Miner: A legal, safe and stable cloud mining platform Linux users can use to earn cryptocurrency

As we noted here throughout the summer, something went very wrong in linuxbsdos.com. Some other former Linux sites experimented a little with LLM slop, but then sort of relented.

There's still hope that linuxbsdos.com will realise that going down this route will disgrace whatever good output the site had in the past, going more than a decade back. My wife and I still fondly remember the old articles from that domain.

On we move to linuxsecurity.com, which once upon a time produced real articles about security and about Linux. These days it is just a slopfarm:

Slop or fake: Cybersecurity and Digital Authority: Building Trust in the Digital Era

Slop or fake: Exploring Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Techniques And Tools For Cybersecurity Applications

Then there's WebProNews. For over a decade it had loads of real articles, typically about Web-centric topics like Google and browsers.

Now? Well, it's 100% slopfarm composed by pseudonyms.

To make matters worse, Google News is boosting at least 7 of their slop/spam pieces today... when searching for "Linux":

Slop or fake: Red Hat’s Hans de Goede Departs After 17 Years of Linux Hardware Innovations

Slop or fake: Linux 6.18 CFS Patch Defers Throttling to Slash Latency and Deadlocks

Slop or fake: Mesa 25.2.2 Released: Bug Fixes Enhance AMD, Intel, NVIDIA Linux Drivers

Slop or fake: Linux Kernel 6.17 Boosts EXT4 Scalability for Cloud Workloads

Slop or fake: Niri 25.08: Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds X11 Support and Accessibility

Slop or fake: openSUSE Leap 16 Doubles Support to 24 Months for Long-Term Stability

Slop or fake: Fedora Delays Reproducible RPM Builds Mandate to Fedora 44 for Security

A lot of the above are LLM slop with slop images derived from Phoronix articles. All of them are slop, but the majority are Phoronix ripoffs. I can sympathise with Michael Larabal on this. To be clear, this domain (WebProNews) is a firehose of slop on loads of topics, not just "Linux".

Why is WebProNews not delisted by Google News? Heck, Google search (in general) ought to blacklist it for plagiarism on a massive scale.

Sadly, many former news sites went astray and the remaining ones are being aped by slopfarms. It hurts those remaining few that are honest. Some of them write to us, bemoaning the problem. We can relate.

This is from some days ago:

Slop or fake: How DevOps Teams Are Redefining Reliability with NixOS and OSTree-Powered Linux

Linux Journal deleted many old (real) articles and is nowadays producing LLM slop. Then there's the Serial Slopper Brian Fagioli publishing fake articles about all sorts of things, including "Linux":

Slop or fake: Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22.2 Zara now available for download

Perhaps some time soon the LLMs or the "Big LLMs" will run out of money (to borrow) and go offline, leaving those slopfarms in a tough place.

