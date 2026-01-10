Monday, January 12, Red Hat Layoffs Allegedly Planned

Sporadic or continuous "forever layoffs" (RAs) at IBM are the norm (that helps bypass the WARN Act), but there are habitual "waves" (many layoffs or pink slips handed out at the same time or the same week).

This was in 2026:

We saw many more in 2026, we find several each week.

There was no "wave" at the time, but we took note of others at Red Hat speaking of their "last day". Remember that many Red Hat employees now formally wear a blue (IBM) hat.

It has been confirmed to us that something is occurring on Monday - this coming Monday - that they don't want employees to talk about. We heard from insiders about it. They say layoffs may be planned and rumours about it are difficult to squash because of the secrecy.

It could be not layoffs. Maybe a Red Hat team is merging with another. Maybe leadership is changing.

"All of us are nervous," one insider said. "I hate IBM. Red Hat used to be such a great company and place to work."

We'll update this post or follow up if or when we get more information, but given the widespread rumours of Q1 layoffs at IBM (before financial results) it's not unthinkable that Red Hat will be hit. █