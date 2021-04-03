04.03.21

Fedora Council is Just a Mouthpiece and Instrument of IBM Management, It Doesn’t Speak For (What Used to Be) Fedora Project/Community

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, IBM, Red Hat at 4:45 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link

Summary: Fedora is quickly distancing itself from the notion that it’s really a community, as opposed to a pet project of IBM (which IBM barely cares about; or less and less over time)

THE situation at Red Hat isn’t pretty, but that’s what happens when you join the total catastrophe that is IBM (see what insiders are saying). Many prominent people have left Red Hat, including GNU’s Alex Oliva; he was part of a trend — part of the exodus away from IBM and into companies that actually have somewhat of a future. We’ve noticed some IBM insiders citing Techrights when expressing concerns about their employer’s action and IBM employees have long attempted to bury links to Techrights (a couple of weeks ago half a dozen of them ganged up in Hacker News to spike a trending story, which was factual, because in it we showed inconvenient facts about IBM). For those who are in doubt, IBM is no friend of software freedom and one reader of ours pointed out to us IBM’s despotic role at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Days ago he sent a letter*.

“We’ve noticed some IBM insiders citing Techrights when expressing concerns about their employer’s action and IBM employees have long attempted to bury links to Techrights…”At IBM, for a fact, there were many layoffs and still many departures (resignations), including part of the above-mentioned Council. We’ve refrained from focusing on names, but we’ve already given examples of Fedora ostracising longtime community members and contributors while outsourcing code to Microsoft/GitHub and hosting to AWS. It’s as if IBM really doesn’t care and the other day a key person from Fedora (shown above) made excuses in his personal blog for outsourcing to Microsoft, as if giving the code to the NSA is “security” (Canonical's incidents refute such a talking point).

I myself am a former Fedora user, so it saddens me to see the project reduced to de facto mouthpiece of IBM — to the point of censoring Fedora contributors and attacking software freedom by joining hands with Bully de Blanc. I suppose that’s what people would do for a salary. Even in defiance of the views of volunteers. In a sense, Fedora Council is to Fedora what GNOME Foundation is to GNOME; it doesn’t speak for GNOME developers.
____
* “Attached is the Report About the USPTO that I prepared,” he told us. “Don’t know if it will do any good, but I’ll start sending it out next week, once I manage to get it printed, so I can mail it out to people in DC who I can’t contact by e-mail.” There’s a lot there about David Kappos (IBM/USPTO, also a lobbyist for Microsoft now) and USPTO blocking/neglecting/excluding GNU/Linux users. It’s a PDF file 3.3 MB in size (“REPORT ABOUT THE USPTO – PDF VERSION”).

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

This post is also available in Gemini over at:

gemini://gemini.techrights.org/2021/04/03/fedora-f-for-fascism-and-not-freedom/

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. The EPO Bundestagate -- Part 5: The Federal Eagle's Disconcerting Metamorphosis

    How the German Federal Eagle metamorphosed into an EPO Management Parrot

  2. It's Hard to Remove a Man Based on a Lie

    5,319+ have signed in support of the FSF‘s decision to reinstate RMS (inside the Board, still), showing great durability and perseverance at the FSF

  3. Links 3/4/2021: KHamburgerMenu and FreeBSD 13.0 RC5

    Links for the day

  4. Milking the EPO and Lying for the EPO

    There seems to be no oversight at all from the German government, which is milking the EPO without bothering to check that the rule of law even exists in the EPO

  5. Fedora Council is Just a Mouthpiece and Instrument of IBM Management, It Doesn't Speak For (What Used to Be) Fedora Project/Community

    Fedora is quickly distancing itself from the notion that it's really a community, as opposed to a pet project of IBM (which IBM barely cares about; or less and less over time)

  6. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 02, 2021

    IRC logs for Friday, April 02, 2021

  7. The EPO Bundestagate -- Part 4: Parroting the GDPR-Compliance Myth

    The EPO had been in violation of GDPR (EU) for years, both under Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos; but the lies persisted

  8. The Message of RMS That Monopolies Dislike Isn't Political

    Speeches such as this one are the real reason IBM, Microsoft, Google and so on still try very, very hard to 'cancel' the person and his message

  9. Links 3/4/2021: GodotCon Coming and Early Look at Ubuntu 21.04 Beta

    Links for the day

  10. Links 2/4/2021: GCC 10.3 Release Candidate and Holiday

    Links for the day

  11. A BIT Worrying Where the EPO is Going...

    Clowns running the show at the EPO, which cannot get the very basics right on the face of it

  12. Government of Germany Relays Talking Points Directly From the Mouths of EPO Management

    The German government seems unwilling and uninterested in tackling EPO abuses; judging by the responses, which are discussed above, it feels like the EPO speaks 'on behalf' of the government

  13. EPO is a Zombie Institution Where Managers Have “Repeatedly Used Buzzwords and Catchphrases Like “Digital Transformation”, “Artificial Intelligence” and “Upskilling”, to Name a Few.”

    The Staff Representation at Europe's second-largest institution cautions that the management, by its very own admission, is thoroughly dysfunctional and incapable of running the institution

  14. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 01, 2021

    IRC logs for Thursday, April 01, 2021

  15. The EPO Bundestagate -- Part 3: A “Minor Interpellation” in the German Bundestag

    The EPO scandals and blunders have been brought up in the German Bundestag in the days of Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos; but no adequate answers were offered

  16. Links 2/4/2021: Betas of *Buntu Released, Proton 6.3-1

    Links for the day

  17. EPO President António Campinos Promoting Microsoft Proprietary Software (Monopoly) and Software Patents

    Diplomatic immunity at the EPO, Europe's second-largest institution, has gone way too far; corruption has become the norm, the media (publishers) is being bribed or intimidated, and nobody seems to care, certainly not politicians, even when the public is being robbed (money and personal data)

  18. Links 1/4/2021: Linux Lite 5.4, LineageOS 18.1

    Links for the day

  19. Still on Course to Making the Strong Point That FSF Was Right to Bring RMS Back

    Corporate media operatives and concern trolls that mislead the public and defame a person have merely attracted the reaction from people, not corporations, who support the FSF and its founder

  20. Links 1/4/2021: LibreOffice 7.1.2 and GIMP 2.10.24 Released

    Links for the day

  21. Gemini Space is Growing (Over a Thousand Known Capsules)

    The Web alternative known as Gemini (where sites are known as capsules) is growing in popularity and scale; we look back at usage statistics for March

  22. RMS Petition at 5,000+ and Techrights at 30,000+ Posts

    A gang of corporate operatives and their shells (sponsored by affluent corporations to attack what they’re supposedly standing for) have found out the hard way that their slanderous campaign of hate and libel backfired spectacularly (don’t expect their own sponsorship to last much longer, lack of credibility aside); at the end they merely boosted the popularity of those whom they attempted to discredit and in the process they gave the FSF lots of free publicity (any kind of publicity has an upside)

  23. EPO: It is All About Germany, Baby!

    The untold or the unsayable truth is, EPO is mostly about Germany, as we’ve noted over the years (see EPO wiki); the document discussed above shows figures from the EPO itself, confirming that assertion

  24. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

    IRC logs for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

  25. The EPO Bundestagate -- Part 2: Lack of Parliamentary Oversight, Many Questions and Few Answers…

    The EPO lacks oversight in Germany and elsewhere; Benoît Battistelli even openly bragged about this, unlike António Campinos

  26. Microsoft GitHub Does It Again

    Richard Stallman's dignity is defended, at last, by Microsoft

  27. Links 31/3/2021: Alpine 3.13.4 Released, Canonical Promotes Windows

    Links for the day

  28. Links 31/3/2021: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Beta, GIMP 2.10.24

    Links for the day

  29. Defend Richard Stallman!

    "We wish for RMS to remain in his post, and for the FSF to hold their ground."

  30. Noise and Misinformation Benefit Crooks

    The complete 'clusterfuck' of misinformation has helped Bill Gates evade scrutiny for his actions; similarly, or using similar tactics, corporate operatives demonise proponents of software freedom

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts